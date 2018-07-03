Utah Fire Maps: List of Fires Near Me Right Now [July 3 Update]

Fires have been growing in Utah due to red flag conditions, including dry weather and high winds. Here is a list of the major active fires on July 3, according to Utah Fire Info and other sources, along with maps on where the larger ones are located. You can view a map of all the Utah fires here.
Black Mountain Fire
Firefighters are making great progress on this fire, according to Utah Fire Info. The fire is 90 percent contained.
Dollar Ridge Fire
The Dollar Ridge fire caused officials to close Strawberry River Road at Camelot, KUTV reported. The fire is southeast of Strawberry Reservoir and has been burning on national forest land. It threatens multiple structures, including cabins. By Sunday night it had grown to 6,600 acres, but by Tuesday it’s now at 30,000 acres and 0 percent contained. (Some sources say it’s 19,000 acres.) The fire started when someone burned timber on private property and was initially just 20 acres in size. Somewhere between 200 to 300 homes have been evacuated.
According to Inciweb, the following evacuations have been issued:
- 7-10 Home/Cabin/Structures under evacuation in Beaver Cyn and Timber Cyn
- All homes/cabins in Camelot
- All homes downriver from Camelot
- Cedar Mountain area south of Currant Creek and West of Lower Red Creek Rd
- Call your local authorities to ensure you aren’t within an evacuation order, if you have any questions. These may change rapidly.
Pre-evacuation orders have been issued for all homes in the Fruitland area including Currant Creek and Pinyon Ridge Fruitland.
Rough Canyon
According to Utah Fire Info, this active fire is 5,421 acres and 95 percent contained.
Saul’s Canyon
This fire is 200 acres and 80 percent contained, according to Utah Fire Info. The fire is still burning and is being monitored.
Trail Mountain Fire
The Trail Mountain fire began as a prescribed burn on June 4, and it grew to over 18,000 acres, FOX 13 reported. It’s now nearing 100 percent containment, currently at 85 percent.
West Valley Fire
Among the largest of the fires in Utah is the West Valley Fire, which is 10,386 acres and 5 percent contained, KUTV reported and Utah Fire Info. The fire is currently burning in steep, rugged terrain. Helicopters are dropping water on hot spots and air tankers are dropping retardant to help fire crews. The fire was caused by an abandoned campfire.
Willow Creek Fire
This fire is 1,311 acres and 96 percent contained, per Utah Fire Info. It was caused by lightning and is located north of Highway 40 and Strawberry Reservoir on the Heber-Kamas Ranger District.
Willow Patch Fire *
The Willow Patch fire in Sevier County is 4,551 acres and 50 percent contained, FOX 13 reported. The fire is located near on Highway 24 near the Mile 19 marker. No structures are currently threatened, but intermittent power outages may still happen. The fire started on the afternoon of June 1, but the cause is not yet known.