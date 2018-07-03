Utah Fire Maps: List of Fires Near Me Right Now [July 3 Update]

Fires have been growing in Utah due to red flag conditions, including dry weather and high winds. Here is a list of the major active fires on July 3, according to Utah Fire Info and other sources, along with maps on where the larger ones are located. You can view a map of all the Utah fires here.

Black Mountain Fire

Aerial operations working on the #BlackMountainFire located near Minersville Utah. pic.twitter.com/ojqT5LxTHU — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) June 29, 2018

Firefighters are making great progress on this fire, according to Utah Fire Info. The fire is 90 percent contained.

Dollar Ridge Fire

Some stunning images of the Dollar Ridge Fire south of Fruitland taken by @DNewsPhoto this morning. Officials say the fire has burned 30,000 acres (nearly 47 square miles) since it started over the weekend pic.twitter.com/VcmGzHmACg — Carter Williams (@cwilliamsKSL) July 3, 2018

The Dollar Ridge fire caused officials to close Strawberry River Road at Camelot, KUTV reported. The fire is southeast of Strawberry Reservoir and has been burning on national forest land. It threatens multiple structures, including cabins. By Sunday night it had grown to 6,600 acres, but by Tuesday it’s now at 30,000 acres and 0 percent contained. (Some sources say it’s 19,000 acres.) The fire started when someone burned timber on private property and was initially just 20 acres in size. Somewhere between 200 to 300 homes have been evacuated.

According to Inciweb, the following evacuations have been issued:

7-10 Home/Cabin/Structures under evacuation in Beaver Cyn and Timber Cyn

All homes/cabins in Camelot

All homes downriver from Camelot

Cedar Mountain area south of Currant Creek and West of Lower Red Creek Rd

Call your local authorities to ensure you aren’t within an evacuation order, if you have any questions. These may change rapidly.

NEW: Updated maps of the areas evacuated due to the #DollarRidgeFire. This is a mandatory evacuation. Do not enter these areas. pic.twitter.com/X9Q8YyNNhv https://t.co/G2NtZdXq4Q — nancy r. strong (@nancysuzyq) July 3, 2018

Pre-evacuation orders have been issued for all homes in the Fruitland area including Currant Creek and Pinyon Ridge Fruitland.

Rough Canyon

According to Utah Fire Info, this active fire is 5,421 acres and 95 percent contained.

Saul’s Canyon

This fire is 200 acres and 80 percent contained, according to Utah Fire Info. The fire is still burning and is being monitored.

Trail Mountain Fire

This fire activity will continue to be monitored and poses little threat of spread because it is well within the fire line. https://t.co/wC9F3U50Vm#TrailMountainFire pic.twitter.com/ZRv0ntL7i3 — Sun Advocate (@sunad) July 3, 2018

The Trail Mountain fire began as a prescribed burn on June 4, and it grew to over 18,000 acres, FOX 13 reported. It’s now nearing 100 percent containment, currently at 85 percent.

West Valley Fire

#WestValleyFire–10, 836 acres and 5% contained. Aircraft continues to be heavily utilized. Retardant and bucket drops are being strategically placed in areas most at risk or where crews have a greater chance at slowing fire progression. See full update: https://t.co/jGtH4eBe3T pic.twitter.com/IaMvBlIVS3 — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) July 3, 2018

Among the largest of the fires in Utah is the West Valley Fire, which is 10,386 acres and 5 percent contained, KUTV reported and Utah Fire Info. The fire is currently burning in steep, rugged terrain. Helicopters are dropping water on hot spots and air tankers are dropping retardant to help fire crews. The fire was caused by an abandoned campfire.

View from the #WestValleyFire ICP last night, with the Milky Way contrasting against the night flames. The fire progressed as expected today, moving slowly to the north and northwest. Crews continue to battle this fire on all fronts. Still at 5% containment.

PC: Ali White pic.twitter.com/Pr1YMaK3mH — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) July 3, 2018

Willow Creek Fire

This fire is 1,311 acres and 96 percent contained, per Utah Fire Info. It was caused by lightning and is located north of Highway 40 and Strawberry Reservoir on the Heber-Kamas Ranger District.

Willow Patch Fire *

#willowpatchfire update: 4711 acres, 50% contained. Red flag warning today. For your safety and firefighter safety, please do not stop along highway 24 where you see fire activity or equipment. pic.twitter.com/DDvPMYsTHy — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) July 2, 2018

The Willow Patch fire in Sevier County is 4,551 acres and 50 percent contained, FOX 13 reported. The fire is located near on Highway 24 near the Mile 19 marker. No structures are currently threatened, but intermittent power outages may still happen. The fire started on the afternoon of June 1, but the cause is not yet known.