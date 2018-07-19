Utah Train Worker Video Shows Porn Star Comment Dispute

A cell phone video posted to Facebook reportedly shows a verbal confrontation between a Utah Transit Authority worker and a group of women who accused him of comparing them to porn stars and bringing up their tampons after they all went to the bathroom at the same time for what he felt was too long. You can watch the video later in this article.

The man also asked the women if they were putting tampons in each other, according to The Salt Lake Tribune, which reported that the unidentified man has been placed on leave while the incident is investigated. “This is public transit, this isn’t Pornhub,” the man allegedly said. One woman dubbed the man “Tampon Terry” on Twitter, although that doesn’t appear to be his real first name.

The video was posted by the Salt Lake Tribune and local television stations after it started to go viral on Facebook. “A Utah Transit Authority employee confronts a group of women who used a FrontRunner train bathroom together,” the newspaper captioned the video. You can watch the video below:

Here’s what you need to know:

The Women Say They Were Exchanging Feminine Hygiene Products

Ok so now @RideUTA has #tamponterry monitoring women and their tampons. I'm going to point out its CLEAR from the video he hid his badge to hide his identity. But hey congrats UTA on your own micromanaging not a police officer. https://t.co/xdopMnWJaq — Wendy Garcia Saw Hamilton 🏳️‍🌈 (@IntoRainbowz) July 19, 2018

According to Good4Utah, the transit authority responded by saying that the UTA is sorry about what happened to the women. The women were headed to Ogden, Utah.

The incident occurred on the evening of July 17, 2018. “We regret it we are sorry this happened to these for young ladies and we never want to see a confrontation like this happen at any time or anywhere,” said Carl Arky, UTA spokesperson, to Good4Utah.

The Salt Lake Tribune said there were five women and quoted one of them, Camille Hoerner, as saying, “Someone started shaking on the door and yelling, ‘Only one at a time!’ We got out and didn’t see anybody. It kind of scared us.” The newspaper named some of the other women involved as Lexi Beckstead and Alyssa Childs.

Lexi Beckstead wrote a lengthy statement on Facebook. It reads:

“My friends and I were harassed last night on the train because we went to the bathroom together. two of us went into the bathroom to exchange some feminine supplies and immediately after someone started shaking and banging the door, trying to break in. They shouted that we weren’t supposed to be in there and to get out. Once we got the door open nobody was there. We walked back to our seats, and being unable to actually use the restroom we went back to the bathroom with two other girls with no issues. When we sat down a UTA employee approached us and compared us to pornhub.”

She continued, “He later walked over and that is when I stared recording and as you can see, he admitted to calling us pornstars and asked us if we shoved tampons into each other. He kept saying he ‘warned us’, but that warning came from the other side of a bathroom door accompanied by yelling and banging. Needless to say we were afraid and didn’t know who was trying to break into the bathroom. Not okay by any means for this man to say to us ‘this ain’t pornhub, this is public transit’ and proceed by asking us if we’re putting tampons in each other. Public restrooms are a very vulnerable place for young girls so yes, we group up. Front runner doesn’t have any signs saying that more than one person can’t enter the bathroom at the same time. This employee’s name is Jeremy…#uta #publictranist #pornhub #girls.”

Childs wrote on Facebook, “This happened to my friends and I last night when we were on our way to a concert. Not okay by any means for this man to say to us ‘this ain’t pornhub, this is public transit’ and proceed by asking us if we’re putting tampons in each other. Public restrooms are a very vulnerable place for young girls so yes, we group up. Front runner doesn’t have any signs saying that more than one person can’t enter the bathroom at the same time. Please help us share this so we can get that as*hole fired.”

The Video Shows the Women Expressed Anger Over Allegedly Being Called Porn Stars

All of our TRAX cars now have interior, rear-view and roof cameras to help us improve security and troubleshoot mechanical issues. Learn more at https://t.co/tM2dxrqy9Q. pic.twitter.com/YZGPOtEMk1 — UTA (@RideUTA) July 13, 2018

The video shows a verbal altercation. “You came up and called us porn stars,” one of the women angrily says in the video. “You don’t get to call us porn stars.”

“You shook the bathroom door. You pushed the bathroom door in. Is that professional in any means?” one of the women said.

“I don’t care,” the man says at one point when a woman says “you called us porn stars.”

“Why does it take all three of them 10 minutes?” the man asked. “Are you putting them in each other? What’s going on?” the man says.

“That’s f*cked up,” another man responds.

The UTA worker, who wouldn’t give his full name, says he told the women “not to do it three times…. and you knew that I said not to.”