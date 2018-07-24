Vernon Madison: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Vernon Madison killed police officer Julius Schulte in 1985. Now, the 67-year-old inmate is suffering from vascular dementia. Lawyers hold that the illness has left him unable to remember killing the officer.

In October, the US Supreme Court will hear arguments over whether or not Madison should legally be executed, given that he does not remember his crime.

Here is what you need to know:

1. He Killed Mobile Police Cpl. Julius Schulte in 1985

In 1985, Madison, who is now 67, killed Mobile police Cpl. Julius Schulte.

The day was April 18, 1985. Madison was on parole, and Julius Schulte was responding to a domestic disturbance call about a missing child. CNN writes, “Madison, who was on parole, sneaked up behind Schulte and shot him twice in the head, according to court documents. He also shot his girlfriend, who survived her wounds.”

Madison argued in his first trial that he was not guilty, but mentally ill. At his third trial, he argued self-defense, CNN reports.

According to CLO, the Campbell Law Observer, the child who was reported to be missing that day was Madison’s child. The woman he was engaged in an altercation with was the mother of the child.

2. He Was Scheduled to Be Executed in January 2018

Supreme Court Stays Execution of Vernon Madison https://t.co/shSKGdYRfD pic.twitter.com/PLRRx1bZoj — Democracy Now! (@democracynow) January 27, 2018

Madison has been on death row since he was convicted in 1985. He was set to die by lethal injection at Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Alabama, in January 2018, but he was able to escape execution for what was the second time.

In a statement about the stay, Attorney General Steve Marshall said, “After prior rulings that Vernon Madison is competent to face execution for the murder of a Mobile police officer 32 years ago – a cold-blooded crime for which there is no doubt he is guilty – it is disappointing that justice is again delayed for the victim’s family… The State opposes Madison’s delay tactics and will continue to pursue the execution of his death sentence.”

According to Al.com, the temporary stay was issued 30 minutes prior to the execution, and extended, and eventually called off, Thursday night.

3. The Supreme Court Will Hear Arguments in October

The US Supreme Court has set a hearing date for Alabama Death Row inmate Vernon Madison on whether Alabama can execute him. He has been diagnosed with stroke-related dementia and lawyers contend he can no longer remember killing a police officer in 1985.https://t.co/owiqUJOsGg pic.twitter.com/RUk4TktvHx — AL.com (@aldotcom) July 24, 2018

On Tuesday it was announced that the US Supreme Court will hear arguments over whether Alabama has the right to execute Madison, as he was diagnosed with stroke-related dementia and lawyers hold he can no longer remember killing the police officer.

The court is slated to hear the arguments on October 2.

Al.com writes, “Madison’s attorneys argue that vascular dementia have left the 67-year-old inmate unable to understand his execution or remember killing Mobile Police Officer Julius Schulte.”

The state’s attorney general’s office has said that a 2016 competency hearing determined that Madison does understand the crime he was convicted of.

4. His Lawyers Argue That He Does Not Know Why the State Is Attempting to Execute Him

In November 2017, Madisn’s attorneys appealed, arguing that because of his mental illness, Madison does not understand why he is set to be executed.

“He does not understand why the state of Alabama is attempting to execute him,” they said. But as Al.com points out, “So far, several judges have rejected arguments that Madison is incompetent to be executed.”

As of 2016, Madison was being represented by the Equal Justice Initiative, a nonprofit law firm.

CNN reports that Alabama currently has 182 inmates on death row, and three of them have been there longer than Madison.

As well as his health, EJI attorneys argued in 2016 that Madison should not be executed because a judge overruled the jury’s recommendation for life without parole.

5. The Average Number of Years an Inmate Will Await Death Sentence Has Risen to 19

Cases like Madison’s are growing more common. According to Al.com, although Justice Breyer agreed with the decision to reverse the Eleventh Circuit’s decision, she wrote a separate statement explaining why there is an issue underlying the administration of the death penalty.

Summing up Justice Breyer’s statement, AL.com writes, “In 1987, the average time between imprisonment and death was a little over 7 years. Now, in 2017, a death row inmate may spend an average of over 19 years awaiting his death sentence. Justice Breyer cautioned that given this growing trend of postponing executions, more instances of executing aged prisoners with severe diseases like Madison will occur.”

**This post will be updated with more information as it becomes available.