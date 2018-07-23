Victoria Ales: Woman Accused of Sexually Assaulting Teen

Victoria Ales is the 22-year-old New York woman who is accused of being in a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old. Fox 61 reports that cops in Connecticut have been investigating Ales since May 14, 2018 after allegations were made that she was sexually assaulting a teen in the area. The station says that Ales handed herself in to police in Plainfield, Connecticut, on July 23. The case is being investigated by the Norwich Police Department. WFSB reports that the alleged relationship took place in both Plainfield and Norwich. The station says that further charges could be brought in the case as authorities continue to investigate. Ales is being held on a bond of $150,000.

Ales is facing charges of second-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor. The Fox report says that Ales is a resident of the Howard Beach neighborhood of New York. NBC Connecticut reports that Ales made an appearance at Danielson Superior Court on July 23.

Online records show that Ales has an address in Groton, Connecticut, and previously lived in Preston. According to her Facebook page, Ales says she lives in Preston. Ales writes on that page that she has four children, in her “About” section, Ales says, “My kids are my life will always be me and my kids first don’t care about Noone else!” Ales gives her favorite quote as “You can’t change the past you need to continue on and make the future matter.” Ales shows photos of a December 2013 wedding on her Facebook page. The man shown as her husband in those photos, Phil Ales, says on his Facebook page that he has been in a relationship with another woman, Candace Brown, since March 2018.

Earlier in 2018, Ales posted on the classified singles website, Mingle2, “Hi..” Me and my husband are looking for a girl to join our relationship!! add me on instagram italianbabe95.” Ales Instagram account appears to no longer be active.

On her Facebook page, Ales says that she works as a barista at Starbucks in Uncasville and that she formerly worked for Walmart. Ales attended the Norwich Free Academy in 2011.

Ales maintains a separate Facebook page where she writes more biographical details saying, “My name is Victoria I’m 21 I have 4 kids. I got pregnant at a young age and didn’t get to finish high school but I love my kids and Don’t regret any of it ! IMy favorite color is pink I love cheetah print I love cooking and cleaning baking etc I love being a stay at home mom! I’ve made my fair share of mistakes in my life n I regret alot of them but happy to be moving foward. I love taking pictures ; I love watching tve and going for walks I love the beach and amusement parks ! I love working out I love animals. I love to hangout driving etc but my kids will always come first no matter what !!!! Family first.” Ales goes by the name Victoria Michele Lisa on that page.