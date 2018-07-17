WATCH: Gunmen Open Fire on Crowd in DC, Killing 10-Year-Old Makiyah Wilson

Police in have released surveillance video of several gunmen opening fire on a crowd of 10 to 15 people in Northeast D.C. Monday night that left a 10-year-old girl dead and four others injured.

The video shows what police describe as a black 4-door Infiniti sedan with a missing rear bumper “pulling up into a courtyard in the 300 block of 53rd Street around 8 p.m,” according to Fox 5. Four masked suspects can be seen jumping out of a car and opening fire on a crowd of people in a violent shooting spree that lasted about 10 seconds, before the suspects get back into the vehicle and quickly flee the scene.

WARNING: Some viewers may find the video to be graphic and disturbing.

A law enforcement source identified the 10-year-old girl as Makiyah Wilson, who was shot in the chest and later died. Officers began CPR before she was rushed to Children’s National Medical Center where the young, fifth-grade student was pronounced dead, according to Fox.

Makiyah’s mother Donnetta Wilson spoke out after the death of her daughter, calling the suspects “cowards” and stating that they have no idea what they did to her, Makiyah’s father and the rest of her family.

“The pain that I’m going through, this is never going to be okay. Never. That’s my baby,” she said in an emotional interview with WUSA 9.

“She was extremely affectionate, she was very vibrant, excited,” said teacher LeAngelo Emperator. “I know we were trying to recruit her for our girls’ basketball team for fifth grade, so she was looking forward to that happening next year.”

Four adults were also wounded in the attack and listed in critical condition. Law enforcement officials stated that as many as 50 to 70 shots were fired during the incident.

“It sounded like a western movie, World War III or something,” said one resident, Fox reports. “It was bad and the next thing you know, everybody just started running and crying.”

Three of the four suspects are seen wearing black clothing, while the fourth wore a white hoodie. Homicide and crime scene investigators are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the capture and arrest of the suspects.

“Cowards showed up on our streets in D.C. and used illegal firearms to murder a young, precious little girl,” said D.C. Police Assistant Chief Chanel Dickerson.

“They probably don’t even know who they killed until they saw the news,” said D.C. Councilmember Vincent Gray (D-Ward 7). “I really can only speculate of course, but I think it was probably some retaliatory behavior that was going on.”

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting or the suspects to call them at 202-727-9099.