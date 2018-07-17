Walter Carr: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

We've all seen the amazing story shared by Jenny about one of our bellhops, Walter Carr, but many have asked if we have any video from the moment CEO @LukeMarklin thanked Walter for the perseverance he demonstrated on his first day w/ @BellhopsMoving #TheWorldNeedsMoreWalters pic.twitter.com/mXrvI2JQoP — Bellhops (@BellhopsMoving) July 17, 2018

Walter Carr is the 20 year old Alabama man who walked all night in order to get to work on time — and was later rewarded with a new car.

Carr, a college student and Marine hopeful, left his house in Homewood, Alabam at midnight so that he would have time to make it to his job by 8AM. His own vehicle had broken down just the night before, and he didn’t know anyone who could give him a ride. So instead, Carr decided to walk the 20 miles to work at Bellhop Moving company in Pelham.

He didn’t tell anybody what he was doing, and his grueling walk might have gone unnoticed. But a Bellhop customer learned about his story and posted about Carr on Facebook. After that, the company’s CEO decided to reward his dedicated employee by giving him his own car.

1. Today Was Carr’s First Day on the Job

Carr, a college student at Lawson State Community College in Birmingham, had just been hired to work as a mover for Bellhop Moving Company. But the night before Carr’s first day on the job, his car — a 2003 Nissan Altima — broke down.

Carr wasn’t able to find anyone to give him a ride, and he knew he had to start his first moving job at 8AM. So, he calculated how much time it would take to walk the 20-some miles from his home to the moving site. He estimated that it would take seven hours, and he threw in an extra hour in case he needed time to rest. He took a four hour nap before leaving home at midnight to start his trek to work.

2. Police Picked Carr Up About Halfway Through His Hike, Bought Him Breakfast, and Drove Him the Rest of the Way to Work

Pelham police officer Mark Knighten saw Carr walking along the side of Highway 280 at about 3AM. He and his partners were concerned for his welfare and stopped to check on him. When they found out that the young man was doggedly walking all the way to his job, and was only about halfway there, the police decided to help Carr out. They gave him a ride and took him out for an early breakfast at Whataburger; they insisted on buying him lunch, too. Then, once they had checked out Walter’s story, they drove him to the home of Jenny Lamey, his next customer.

Lamey and her husband were up early, putting their furniture out in the yard for the moving company to pick up. They were surprised when the police drove up with Carr. But when they heard the story, Lamey immediately posted it to her Facebook page. Later, she started a GoFundMe campaign for Carr — to help him buy a new car.

3. Carr and His Family Moved to Alabama After They Lost Their Home in Hurricane Katrina

Carr told Jenny Lamey that he and his family had moved to Alabama after they lost their home in Hurricane Katrina. Carr and Lamey chatted while they moved boxes together and packed up the kitchen, and he talked to her about his ideal home — he was struck with how comfortable her kitchen was, and it made him think of his old home in New Orleans.

He told local news that his mother and father had raised him to help others, and he said that he plans to use his new car to do just that. “To my parents, thank you for being there for me, for the hard work and dedication they put in to keep me on the right path,” he said. “And I want to thank God because without Him I wouldn’t be here.”

“God blessed me to be a blessing,” he said. “Whatever challenges God puts in front of me I know its for a reason.”

4. Carr’s Dream Is To Become a US Marine

Carr told local media that he eventually wants to join the Marines. Right now, the 20 year old is finishing up a two-year degree at Lawson State. He’s due to graduate in December with an associate’s degree in health sciences.

After graduation, Carr wants to join the Marines. And after that? He’d like to come back to Birmingham and get a 4 year degree so that he can become a physical therapist.

Carr graduated from Carver High School in Birmingham.

5. The CEO of Bellhops Moving Company Drove in From Tennessee to Surprise Carr With a New Car

Luke Marklin, the CEO of Bellhops Moving Company, drove in from Tennessee to meet Carr. He told Carr that he was coming in to give him a pat on the back and get a cup of coffee together. But instead, Marklin surprised Carr with the keys to his own his own barely-driven 2014 Ford Escape.

Marklin told the press, “I am honestly blown away by him. Everything he did that day is exactly who we are – heart and grit. So far, he’s batting 1,000.”