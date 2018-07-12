WATCH: #SwimmingSheriffSusie Asks Man to Leave Apartment Pool Even Though He Lived There

Indiana resident Shane Holland was sitting at the pool for his apartment complex on Friday night when he was confronted and asked to leave the pool by an off-duty police officer. He captured the event on camera in a video that’s since gone viral, one many believe to be the latest in a series of racially-motivated incidents caught on a smartphone.

According to The Indianapolis Star, Holland’s headphones were in when she approached him, so he didn’t immediately here what she was saying. “When I asked her to repeat herself, she asked if I lived in the neighborhood,” Holland said to The Indianapolis Star. “I said yes. When she asked where I lived, I said I don’t know you and you haven’t identified yourself, so I’m not just going to give you my address.”

After Holland was repeatedly asked to prove his residency by the officer, he provided her with a key fob for the apartment complex, and she reportedly then called the apartment office to confirm that he was in fact a resident. Then the apartment manager arrived, at which point Holland started to video tape the interaction, which you can see below.

To The Indianapolis Star, Holland said, “I thought the ordeal would be over [after the apartment manager came]… obviously that wasn’t the case and I was told to leave anyway. Obviously I was frustrated and I do feel like I was profiled.”

In the days since the video has gone viral, Alex Stokely, the vice president of Barrett & Stokely which manages Holland’s apartment building, said that the apartment manager has been suspended, though he didn’t speak to the current status of the officer who catalyzed the event.

Ppl like #swimmingsheriffsusie don’t ask me to leave pools, what about you? Please record, report & share every interaction like this to highlight & shame racist behavior. https://t.co/xTcgT09l1l — Sara Mariani (@saramariani) July 11, 2018

Stokely explained that the officer was there as the result of an incident a few days prior where a large group of people were asked to leave who didn’t live there, but that didn’t explain the question Holland had originally brought up, which was that the officer hadn’t asked anyone else at the pool if they lived at the apartment building.

This video is the latest in a series of videos that have gone viral due to African American people being confronted for doing normal things in public places. “Permit Patty” threatened to call the police on a little girl selling water, and “BBQ Becky” called the police on a group of African Americans who were having a barbecue in a park.

But the fact that #SwimmingSheriffSusie was an officer might change the stakes of her punishment.

This is a breaking news post, and will be updated as more information is released.