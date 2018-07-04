What Is Novichock: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Counterterrorism police are investigating the mysterious poisoning of two people in Amesbury, England. Officials say Dawn Burgess and Charlie Rowley were exposed to the dangerous, military-grade nerve agent known as Novichock. This is the same chemical that was used to poison former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia back in March. That attack happened just a few miles away from where Burgess and Rowley were found unconscious on June 30th.

1. Novichok Was Developed in Russia

The name Novichok is a Russian name meaning “newcomer.” The advanced nerve agent was developed in the Soviet Union beginning in the 1970s.

After the attack on the Skripals, Russia denied possessing these types of chemical nerve agents. But in March, a Russian state news agency published an interview with a scientist who contradicted that claim. The agency RIA Novosti spoke with Leonid Rink, who they identified as “the creator of Novichok.”

Rink said he oversaw a team that worked on developing the nerve agents in a Soviet lab in the town of Shikhany for 27 years, until the early 1990s . He told the publication, “Novichok was worked on by a big group of specialists in Shikhani And Moscow. And the end results were very good.” The BBC reports that the program to create the chemical weapons was known under the codename Foliant.

2. Rink Says if Russia Had Been Involved in the March Attack, the Victims Would Have Died

During that interview with RIA Novosti, Rink insisted that Russia could not have been responsible for the attack on Sergei and Yulia Skripal. He was quoted as saying, “It’s hard to believe that the Russians were involved, given that all of those caught up in the incident are still alive.”

Rink continued to back up his assertion by arguing that it would have been idiotic to use a chemical that could be so easily traced back to the Kremlin. He told the RIA, “There are lots of more suitable substances. To fire the equivalent of a powerful rocket at someone who is not a threat and to miss would be the height of idiocy.”

3. Former Soviet Scientist Claims Novichok Was Used in a 1995 Murder

Vladimir Uglev was another Soviet chemical weapons scientist who spoke out soon after the March poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal. According to the Guardian, Uglev reached out to them. He said it is possible that the weapon used against the former Russian spy could have been made by him. But we’re unlikely to find out about that, at least according to the information I have at the moment.”

Uglev also spoke about the 1995 murder of banker Ivan Kivelidi and his secretary. He says he long suspected that Novichok had been used in that suspicious poisoning.

A New York Times article from 1995 states that police believed Kivelidi had been killed with a heavy metal substance. It was an era in which high-profile killings were very common in Russia. The New York Times reported that at least 16 bankers were killed over a 16-month span, and that police believed more than 500 people were the victims of contract killings in 1994.

4. Novichok Causes Symptoms Within Seconds

When inhaled, the symptoms of Novichok agents can happen in as little as 30 seconds. Symptoms include:

• Muscle spasms

• Seizures

• Excessive saliva and tears

• Digestive problems

In an interview with Live Science, Dr. Lewis Nelson, chairman of emergency medicine at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, said that Novichok is difficult to detect in a toxicology report. He says that because Novichok is so lethal, far less of it is needed in order to cause harm. The coroner would need to know to look for it.

5. Residents in Amesbury Take to Twitter to Express Concern For Their Own Safety

The Wiltshire Police posted on Twitter that they believe there is no significant threat to the public. But until it can be determined how Dawn Burgess and Charlie Rowley came into contact with the substance, residents are going to be concerned.

Counter Terrorism Policing is now leading the investigation of the poisoning in Amesbury.

