Wynter Pitts Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Wynter Evans Pitts died suddenly at the age of 38 on July 24, 2018. The Christian author, blogger and founder of For Girls Like You magazine’s death was announced by her uncle, Dallas megachurch pastor Dr. Tony Evans, her husband, Jonathan Pitts and her daughter, Alena Pitts, via social media. Pitts is survived by her husband, Jonathan, her daughter, Alena, Kaitlyn, Camryn and Olivia. The Christian Broadcast Network reports that Pitts had spoken at the Reel Girls Conference a few days before her death. Pitts’ cause of death has not been made public. Fellow Christian author Renee Swope wrote on her Facebook page that Pitts suffered a heart attack.

In an online profile, Pitts says that her mission was “to empower and equip girls to walk boldly into becoming who God has created them to be and to provide parents with the resources and support needed to raise strong Christ followers.” Pitts says she was raised by her mother and grandmother in Baltimore, Maryland. According to her LinkedIn page, Pitts is a graduate of Drexel University, where she studied corporate communications, in Philadelphia. Pitts has described growing up in poverty and being raised fatherless. Pitts says that she attributes her “accomplishments to the grace of God, the love of a mother, grandmother, and close family who all served the Lord.” Pitts says her mother went without in order to send her daughter to a private all-girl high school, Roland Park Country School.

On her Facebook “About” section, Pitts writes, “I hate this question! I am just me, normal, laid back, outside of the people I love there’s not much that moves me..i normally really don’t care, life’s just not that serious but I love to love, laugh and relax.”

1. Dr. Evans Wrote that His Niece ‘Encouraged Girls to Follow God With Their Whole Heart

Dr. Tony Evans wrote on his Instagram page, “Please pray for our family. My niece Wynter Pitts unexpectedly passed away last night. A beautiful mother of four girls and devoted wife, Wynter loved her family with a deep commitment. Her ministry to her family paved the way for her to encourage girls to follow God with their whole heart and for their parents to do the same. Wynter was bright, loyal, generous, diligent, and simply a delight. A treasured part of our family. While I will miss her terribly and am heartbroken at the sudden loss of her life here on earth, I am encouraged to know that “to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.” (2 Cor 5:8).”

2. Pitt’s 13-Year-Old Daughter Wrote a Touching Tribute to Her Mother on Instagram

Her daughter, Alena Pitts, wrote on her Instagram page, “On July 24, 2018 Jesus took my precious mommy ( @forgirlslikeyou ) off this earth. It happened within a couple hours and was so sudden. My heart hurts like never before. Comfort seems far. Anxiety is extremely present. It still feels like a dream that I will wake up from soon. I will remember those thirty minutes for the rest of my life. And I will remember the pain I felt as I found out. But the nurse repeated this phrase to me as I walked down that hospital hallway. And for some reason I couldn’t forget them. As they told me my mom had passed, these words continued and still continue to pound in my head. “I’m gonna tell you something I need you never to forget ok? You serve a big God. A big God. Don’t you ever forget that.” I serve a big God. Obstacles will be thrown at me but my God is still there. He knows what he’s doing and he’s got a plan. I say this not by sheer will but through faith. In the moment, his plan may seem outrageous and I may not understand. I continue to ask myself why me. Why did He choose my family. But I’m reminded He’s in control. So even as I weep and grieve, I can smile with joy because I’ll see her again. Even now she’s been throwing little winks at me. Please be praying for my family as my three younger sisters and I have lost our mommy and my dad has lost his best friend.”

Alena Pitts played the role of Danielle Jordan in the Christian movie, War Room, according to her official website. The bio says that the movie was the sixth highest grossing Christian movie of all time. She has also a three book series, Lena in the Spotlight, that she wrote with her mother. Alena Pitts is also volleyball player and track and field athlete as well as being an honor roll student.

3. A Go Fund Me Page for Pitts’ Family Has Raised Nearly $60,000

Pitts’ funeral will be held on July 28 at 5:00 p.m. with a viewing at 4:00 p.m. at the Oaks Church in Red Oak, Texas. A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help the Pitts family. At the time of writing, the page has raised nearly $60,000 of a $75,000 goal. The page is designed to “contribute to help defray the variety of unanticipated expenses, please give what you can. Jonathan [Pitts’ husband] and the girls will need it and are appreciative of your desire to support them in a tangible way.

According to his Facebook page, Jonathan Pitts is a native of Woodstown, New Jersey.

4. Full House Star Candace Cameron-Bure Said She Was ‘Saddened Beyond Words’ to Hear About Pitts’ Death

Full House star Candace Cameron-Bure wrote on her Instagram page that she was “saddened beyond words to hear of the sudden passing of my friend Wynter Pitts.” Cameron-Bure described Pitts as “a kind, loving and strong woman of God.” The actress, and sister of Kirk Cameron, said that Pitts is “walking streets of Gold in Heaven and sitting at the feet of Jesus.” Cameron-Bure added, “I’m so grateful for the time we spent together last month when she was in town visiting. I’m heart is hurting so much and I’m praying for her husband Jonathan and their four daughters Alena, Kaitlyn, Cameron and Olivia.”

Pitts’ cousin and Dr. Tony Evans’ daughter, Priscilla Shirer, also paid tribute to Pitts on Instagram. Shirer wrote, “There was this one time, 4 years ago, when my cousin Wynter & I spent the whole summer filming a movie called War Room. Her daughter @alenapitts played my daughter in the movie. We couldn’t believe that God would let us take that incredible adventure ….together as a family. Nothing but fond memories of sweaty, hot, exhausting 12 hr days working on set, then celebrating with a couple glam, red carpets moments too. So grateful for those moments. Will miss you terribly Wynt. Enter His presence and Rest In Peace.” Priscilla Shirer, a graduate of the University of Houston, is the brother of Christian singer Anthony Evans and is married to former Hilton Hotels executive, Jerry Shirer, according to a New York Times feature.

5. Pitts Dream Was to ‘Live, Travel & Explore London… But God Had Other Plans’

In a 2017 interview, Pitts spoke about her life as a Christian and said that “never saw herself living the wife, mom and minivan life. Her dream was to live, travel and explore London as a carefree, independent woman. But God had other plans.” Pitts said she made the “decision to trust God even when [she] didn’t feel like it, honoring herself and her creativity in motherhood.”

On her official bio, Pitts says that she previously worked for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, Philabundance and Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship. Pitts says in that bio that with a growing family, she decided to become a stay-at-home mother for her children.