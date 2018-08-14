Allana Martinez Missing: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Allana Martinez is a 14-year-old girl from San Antonio, Texas, who vanished at the beginning of the month while taking out the trash, according to friends and family.

Now, family fear that Martinez is with an older man, as some tips have hinted at seeing a similar girl with an older white man in the area.

Here’s what you need to know about the disappearance.

1. Martinez Disappeared While She Was Babysitting Two Family Members

According to Oxygen, Martinez disappeared on August third in the late afternoon. She was babysitting her brother and cousin at the time, and reportedly went outside to take out the trash.

A little while later, Martinez’s brother and cousin went outside to look for her, and found the trash bag left near the home’s front door. Martinez hasn’t been seen since.

2. Wherever Martinez Went, She Left Her Cell Phone Behind

Someone(I believe to be her mother) with a backpack full of fliers looking for Allana Martinez handed me and my friends this. If you have any info here’s some info to contact someone ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/rWgm4FfCPp — vanessa (@nessamazingg) August 11, 2018

Police have noted that Martinez’s phone was left at her house, so it can’t be used to trace her.

Martinez was last seen in a red tank top and dark shorts, according to police. She is hispanic, 4’10”, and weighs approximately 125 pounds. She has curly eyes and brown hair.

3. One Witness Believes He Saw Martinez With an Older Man

#SANANTONIO FAMILY, FRIENDS SEARCH FOR MISSING 14Y/O: Here's a look at more pictures of Allana Martinez, whose family says she went missing August 3rd while taking out the trash- if you've seen her, call #SATX police at 210-207-7660 or her dad Benjamin at 830-928-0334. @kens5 pic.twitter.com/sCA9EveUxL — Erica Zucco KENS 5 (@ericazucco) August 12, 2018

On Facebook, Martinez’s ‘missing’ post on Missing Pieces Network reveals that two different tips have claimed to see a girl resembling Martinez with an older white man who appeared to be in his 50s or 60s.

The post writes, “The man was reportedly handling the girl in a controlling and aggressive manner…Her family fears she may have been abducted and they are extremely concerned for her safety.”

4. Martinez Is Described as a ‘Good Student’ Who Plays Volleyball

SAN ANTONIO – MISSING 14-year-old

Allana Martinez, 14yo, was last seen on Friday, August 3, 2018 while babysitting her younger brother at their apartment. pic.twitter.com/y32gX9jio8 — Case Warriors (@CaseWarriors) August 9, 2018

The post for Martinez on Missing Pieces Network reads,

“Allana “Lana” Martinez, age 14, was last seen on Friday, August 3, 2018 at her residence in the 11000 block of Perrin Beitel Rd in San Antonio, TX. She was babysitting her younger brother and went to take the trash out between 4:30 – 6:30 PM. She never returned and the trash was found on the staircase near the front door of the apartment. Lana is described as a Hispanic female, 4’10”, 125 lbs., with brown eyes, and long dark brown hair that she often wears in a messy bun or braided. Lana is right-handed, has pierced ears and may wear glasses. She was last seen wearing a red tank top and dark shorts. Her cell phone was left behind in the apartment. There have been two possible sightings of a girl resembling Lana in the company of a white male in his 50-60’s in the area of Thousand Oaks and Wetmore Rd. The man was reportedly handling the girl in a controlling and aggressive manner. Lana has never run away before. She is a good student and plays volleyball on her middle school team. Her family fears she may have been abducted and they are extremely concerned for her safety.”

5. A Family Friend Says There Are a ‘Lot of Possible Leads,’ But No Central Suspect

#SATX missing teen Allana Martinez search party starting now at 4121 Naco Perrin Blvd. Volunteers about to pray, then hand out flyers and begin searching. #SanAntonio @KENS5 #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/MAZluEief9 — Erica Zucco KENS 5 (@ericazucco) August 11, 2018

“No, no, a lot of possible leads,” said family friend Leticia Sifuentes to KENS5. “Family’s just continuing to look, a lot of prayers, a lot of support. [We’re] praying today is the last day we’ll look, have her home with her family tonight.”

Benjamin Martinez, Allana Martinez’s father, added to KENS5, “She really loves to braid her hair, so if you see my little Mexican girl with her hairs braided, call it in, let somebody know.”

Anyone with information on Allana’s whereabouts is asked to contact San Antonio PD at 210-507-7660.