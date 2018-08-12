Alt-Right White Separatist Movement Disorganized & Splintering

Not only are many white separatists not participating in the ‘Unite the Right 2’ rally Sunday, the thinking by many on the alt-right is that its ideology of white separatism and white nationalism is currently and “naturally mainstream and populist.”

Donald Trump, the man who pushed the Obama birther conspiracy and still claims the exonerated Central Park Five are guilty and has a history of housing discrimination based on race among his other bold racist assertions beginning far before his campaign and proclaimed as recent as a few days ago when he referred to LeBron James and Don Lemon as dumb, was elected president. Many white nationalists see that as clear sign that their movement is a popular one.

So as previously perhaps unfathomable to admit, the Ku Klux Klan and the scores of white supremacist, anti-Semitic, neo-Nazi and xenophobic movements in the U.S. and in Europe are not just growing but blooming and emboldened.

But infighting among the groups in the wake of the riotous, bloody, indeed deadly, Charlottesville Unite the Right rally of a year ago shows their are two sides now. Trump said, after a series of conflicting statements, that he saw “very fine people on both sides” while attacking the “alt-left.”

Editor and founder of The Daily Stormer, the neo-Nazi, white supremacist, and Holocaust-denying website that calls for Jewish genocide, Andrew Anglin told his readers last week not to attend the ‘Unite the Right 2’ rally.

“The whole attempt to turn the Alt-Right – which was essentially a cultural movement – into a street protest movement was the result of baiting by the Jewish media.

And it turned out to be a fucking disaster.

There were certainly good aspects to Charlottesville, and as an event, it was historically necessary. But all subsequent events following it have been horrible cringefests where the people still willing to go out on the streets at these planned events are simply further alienating the people who were previously energetic about the movement, further pushing our ideology – which is naturally mainstream and populist – into the realm of the lunatic fringe.

In his column titled, “Official Daily Stormer Position: Don’t Go to “Unite the Right 2” – We Disavow,” he said:

“You are not going to overthrow the government. That is kiddie shit to even talk about. If you were going to overthrow the government, you would not do it by bringing out a few hundred guys on the street to throw a tantrum and fight antifa trannies.

There is no path from ‘a few hundred guys doing tantrum activism in the street while being outnumbered 5-to-1 and getting shouted down’ to ‘rushing the Congress and seizing control of the government.'”

This is just not the way reality works.

Anglin wrote that, “We need to remain in the realm of the hip, cool, sexy, fun. We need to speak to the culture. We do not want the image of being a bunch of weird losers who march around like assholes while completely outnumbered and get mocked by the entire planet.”