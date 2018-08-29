Andrew Gillum on the Issues: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Andrew Gillum just won the Democratic primary in the Gubernatorial race in Florida. As a progressive Democratic candidate who has received support from the likes of Bernie Sanders in the weeks leading up to his primary, Gillum could represent a massive shift in Florida politics, should he clinch the Gubernatorial race.

Only two black candidates (Douglas Wilder in Virginia, and Deval Patrick in Massachusetts) have been elected Governor in American history. This year, Gillum is the third black Democrat to win a Gubernatorial primary.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Gillum Is a Strong Believer in Criminal Justice Reform, as Well as the Legalization of Marijuana

Gillum has spoken openly about his experience growing up in Miami and watching his brothers get arrested when they were young, then subsequently have trouble finding jobs later on.

Gillum said in the video above, “Growing up…every one of my older brothers had some kind of criminal history.” Gillum then continued, “There were not a lot of opportunities to [my brothers] to go and work at some place…our society doesn’t look well on people who have a criminal record. I believe firmly that people deserve second chances. You make mistakes, you break the law, you pay the penalty, but that you ought to be given a second chance.”

2. As the Son of a Bus Driver, Gillum Wants to Address Income Inequality in Florida With His ‘Fair Share for Florida’s Future Plan’

Gillum’s “Faire Share for Florida’s Future” Plan asks the richest corporations in Florida to pay a little more in taxes (7.75 percent), which will in then allow the state to recoup $1 billion dollars. Gillum then would put that money towards educational needs, which include rebuilding public schools, paying teachers a minimum salary of $50,000, and investing in vocational training to help Floridians attain higher paying jobs.

Gillum’s site claims that under his leadership as Mayor of Tallahassee, the city has turned into the “fastest-growing economy per capita in Florida.”

3. Gillum Is the Only Gubernatorial Candidate Who Has Directly Fought the NRA & Won, According to His Site

Gillum is a strong proponent of gun safety reform, and has led marches on Florida’s state capital in the wake of the Parkland, Florida shooting that left 17 people dead.

Gillum believes in the following gun safety policies, per his site: “Common sense gun safety policies including a ban on assault weapons, large capacity magazines, and bump stocks; strengthening and requiring universal background checks for all gun sales; closing private sale loopholes; restricting gun access for the mentally ill and known foreign and domestic terrorists; closing the ‘Boyfriend Loophole’ and prohibiting gun possession for those with felony and misdemeanor domestic violence and stalking convictions; and banning the purchase and possession of armor piercing bullets.”

4. Gillum Believes That Healthcare Is ‘a Fundamental Human Right,’ Not a Privilege

Gillum is a strong supporter of Sanders’ Medicare for All Plan, and describes the Trump Health Care Plan as “disastrous” on his site. As Governor, Gillum has promised to extend Medicaid to at least one million Floridians and strengthen the Affordable Care Act.

5. Gillum Has Described Climate Change as a ‘Real & Urgent Threat’

As the Governor of Florida, which has an incredibly sensitive environment, Gillum has promised to “make protecting the Everglades and Lake Okeechobee a priority, work to keep our water clean from toxic algae blooms, and fight to protect Florida’s access to clean water sources.”

Gillum promises to be a Governor who “actually believes in science.”