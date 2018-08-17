Aretha Franklin’s Funeral to be Held at Greater Grace Temple

Aretha Franklin’s funeral will be held at Greater Grace Temple in Detriot either Aug. 30 or 31, the exact day has yet to be determined, Grace Temple Director of Communications Kenya Hildreth told Heavy.

Greater Grace Temple pastor, Bishop Charles H. Ellis III, said in a statement emailed to Heavy that while Franklin was beloved by the world, “we as as Detroiters called her our own.”

“…the world mourns one of the most prolific and iconic voices ever to grace the entertainment stage. Ms. Aretha is a musical genius who extended her her gifts beyond the music industry. Her spiritual conviction caused her to give God glory for her many gifts and talents. Her religious roots were deep enough for her to be most generous to many churches and pastors. Her influence was brought enough to open doors of opportunity to hundreds of musical artist. Her love was sincere enough to look beyond our faults…”

Detroit broadcaster and family friend Evrod Cassimy, who has had a lot of Aretha Franklin exclusives, reported Friday that there will be a a four-day celebration of her life with exact details not spelled out.

And Cassidy reported Aretha Frankin’s body “will lie in state for two days in the rotunda of the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.” It’s not clear when but he reports the viewing will be “open to the public” on Aug. 28 and Aug. 29.

A call and email to the Wright museum for confirmation was not immediately returned.