WATCH: Aretha Franklin Sings ‘America’ at Obama Inauguration [VIDEOS]

WATCH: Aretha Franklin Sings ‘America’ at Obama Inauguration [VIDEOS]

  • Updated

That Pres. Barack Obama was an Aretha Franklin fan, and close friend, was no secret.

The Queen of Soul sang ‘America’ (‘My Country ‘Tis of Thee) at his inauguration in 2009.

aretha obama

Aretha Franklin does a sound check in front of the Capitol as she rehearses on January 19 2009 to perform at President-elect Barack Obama’s inauguration.

In 2011, Aretha was on hand to sing during a Labor Day event in Detroit. Pres. Obama delivered his Labor Day address at the gathering.

aretha and obama

Aretha Franklin performs at Pres. Obama’s Labor Day address in Detroit in 2011.

Aretha was there for the Justice Department ceremony honoring Eric Holder and sang a goodbye for the then-Attorney General in 2015. Holder cried during her performance. And Obama gave her a fist bump as opposed to his usual hugs.

aretha franklin barack obama

Barack Obama fist bumps with singer Aretha Franklin .

In 2016, the White House celebrated International Jazz Day with a concert. Aretha performed.

aretha and obama

Aretha Franklin performs at the International Jazz Day Concert on the South Lawn of the White House on April 29, 2016 in Washington, DC.

Aretha attended the White House correspondent’s dinner, and she attended and performed at the Kennedy Center Honors; at that event, Obama cried as she sang ‘Natural Woman,’ an homage to honoree songwriter Carole King, whose song Aretha made into an iconic anthem.

Aretha was there to perform at the dedication of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial October 16, 2011 with Pres. Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and and Dr. Jill Biden.

aretha obama

Pres. Barack Obama and VP Joe Biden watch soul diva Aretha Franklin perform during the dedication of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial October 16, 2011.

  • Published
Read More
,

1 Comment

1 Comment

Why Jesus and evangelism ,,is to give you eternal life ,,countless numbers millions and billions of years life with Jesus,,,,but a non CHRISTIAN can live maximum 💯 years,,,,but a Christian ,, countless years,,,,,,

PRAY,,pray to God always ,,,watch in Prayer,,love try to visit a Christian ,,,this is my advice of APOSTLE Peter,,in the New testament,, Bible,,📕 August 15th, 2018
A Christian must love JESUS Christ more than a Christian,,
But must love a fellow CHRISTIAN.
PRAY,,pray to God always ,,,watch in Prayer,,love try to visit a Christian ,,,this is my advice 😎 .
What is mercy ?
and
What is Grace ?
Mercy is something that God gives life in this present world life ,,

Grace is something greatest is the supreme ,,
It is God’s chosing us ,,we are being chosen to be His children ,,it is totally eternal ,,,
What is great ?
Mercy ?
No ,, not at all,,
Mercy is no match for His Grace .
But we want Mercy and Grace ,,,
PAUL speaks about Epapirates ,,a son of Paul in his ministry ,,and God’s mercy ,,there ,,
Paul also faced a similar death corners,,,
But God’s blessings for Paul is Grace ,,means physical life not assured him in this world ,,
So that’s why he was facing death every minute ,,
So that his power be shown ,,
Physical life is less thrilled ,,,
Eternal life is rejoicing for Paul ,,
But we become more lost in hope in our physical sickness ,,
But ,,
A Christian should boast in sufferings ,,
That’s a Christian Life ,,
But ,,
We have many job’s wives ,,
We don’t have Rebaccas ,,
Strifes in families because of ,,,no Rebaccas ,,
Children become mentally ill because of job’s wives,,,
His mercies and Grace is always ENOUGH.
We are in the battle if faith ,,
Our faith ,, Prudence and COURAGE ( manly power ) ,,is tested ,,
God wants us us to pass these tests,,,

Hallaluah,,
Praise God.
A Christian should Pray ,,,watch in Prayer always ,, personal relationship with God,,
We should love fellow CHRISTIANS,,
Visit them,,, because he is also a Christian,,,
This love is permanent,,,we shall have it continued this in heaven as well,,where we will have our Lord JESUS Christ,,
Amen.
Hallaluah.
GOD BLESS all Americans.
Be strong .
JESUS IS with you.
Americans are great people of God.
Sleep well.
A Christian MUST sleep well.
Because,
God, JESUS IS awaken for you,,
JESUS IS watching you,,
You are God’s children.
God will do might MIGHTY things through Americans.
I ,we have love for Americans and we pray for you.
We have same Father.
We have same JESUS.
We are related to His Bones and BLOOD.
Blood of Jesus.
In times of troubles refuge in Jesus,,
REFUGE IN OUR GOD.
Refuge in Jesus.
I can tell only this ,,,
I don’t have any words to say you,,,
Seek God ,,
REFUGE IN JESUS,,in time of troubles or always,,,
Visit a Christian,,
Love and give a Christian ,,
Greet one another.
JESUS IS coming soon.
Before becoming a Christian ,,we were living under death fear ,,,
Bible says tribulations and anxiety for those who do wickedness,,either a Jew or a Greek,,
But apostle Paul says,,
As a Christian too we may face tribulations,, anxiety ,,even swords or deaths ,,,
But we don’t have fear to die ,,
But a person who has not known Jesus ,,,,,,
He will have fear ,fear of DEATH,,,,
For a non CHRISTIAN ,,or to the one who is not in Jesus team,,,
If he dies because of a disease or an accident or even in his old age (all are the same ,,no difference )without
Knowing JESUS,,,
He will go to hell,,,
But for a Christian ,,,
Diseases or accidents or death in his too young age also don’t trouble him,,much ,,,
Because when he dies ,,he goes to JESUS,,
The maximum age of a man in this world may one one hundred years,,,
But a CHRISTIAN’S life after DEATH is countess years ,,
Which is great ?
💯 or
Countless years ,,^=¥
no death afterwards ,,,he can live continuously in heaven with JESUS ,,,
This is the hope WHICH makes a Christian ,,,get rid of the fear of DEATH,,,
Hallaluah.
Amen,.
So this is what the Gospel,,,,, Gospel of Lord JESUS,,,to human beings,,,and all creatures,,
👳👸🙎🙍🙆
USA must support evangelism.
God bless you.
God bless Trump
God bless all Americans.
When you see a sick body tell my these words as a comfort to them,,
JESUS IS coming soon.
When somebody threaten you,,,
Worship Jesus as Lord ,God Jehovah ,,says a translation,,,
✓✓✓✓✓

Discuss on Facebook