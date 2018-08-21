Asia Argento Denies Having Sex With Jimmy Bennett

Asia Argento responded to the accusations that she had sexual relations with an underage boy two days after the shocking allegations surfaced. Argento allegedly had sex with young actor Jimmy Bennett when he was just 17-years-old, and paid him hush money. The Italian actress said in a statement that she “strongly denies” the claim.

Her statement appeared on Twitter Tuesday, posted by New York magazine writer Yashar Ali. “She decried the allegations, hinted she might take unspecified legal action, and lamented she is the victim of ‘long-standing persecution,'” USA Today reports.

The story was based on an encrypted email that the New York Times reports had received from an unknown source containing documents about a settlement between Argento and Bennett. The email also contained a selfie of the two in bed and Bennett’s demand for compensation.

Here’s what you need to know:

Argento Denies That She Ever Had a Sexual Relationship With the Young Actor

I just received this statement from @AsiaArgento in response to the NYT story published late Sunday evening.

Bennett, a former child actor, is now 22, but had just turned 17 when he claims he and Argento, then 37, had sex in a hotel room in Marina del Rey near LAX in 2013, according to a shocking New York Times story posted Sunday.

“I am deeply shocked and hurt by having read news that is absolutely false,” her statement opened. “I never had any sexual relationship with (Jimmy) Bennett.”

Argento’s statement said that this latest development “of a sequence of events” brings her “great sadness and constitutes a long-standing persecution.”

She said she had no other choice but to “oppose such false allegations” and will seek “all necessary initiatives” for my protection before all competent venues.”

Argento Accused Bennett of Being a Desperate Young Man in Need of Money

Asia Argento allegedly agreed to pay former child actor Jimmy Bennett $380,000, after he accused her of sexual battery, but she is denying the whole thing: "I have never had any sexual relationship with Bennett."

Argento portrayed Bennett as a young man in desperate need for money, having sued his own relatives for millions for allegedly mishandling money he earned as a child actor. The actress also claimed that she and Bennett were only “linked” by friendship, and that she had never had a sexual relationship with him.

She also claimed that their friendship crumbled after she publicly accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault back in October of 2017. She stated that Bennett “unexpectedly made an exorbitant request for money from me.”

Argento’s statement also claims that the actress’ late boyfriend, Anthony Bourdain, was aware of the accusations against her and considered Bennett “dangerous, but worth of compassion.” She said Bourdain, who committed suicide in June, helped arrange to pay Bennett $380,000.

If The Accusations Against Argento Are True, She May Face Criminal Consequences

Jimmy Bennett in 2013. This is what a child looks like. #asiaargento he was a child and you groomed him for that day. #TimesUpAsiaArgento #justiceforJimmyBennett

If the alleged sexual encounter between the two did actually happen, it would be considered a crime in violation of the the statute of limitations in California for child sexual abuse.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Monday there has been no report filed but detectives are aware of the reports and are looking into the matter.

“To date, the LASD has not located any police report alleging criminal activity within our jurisdiction in relation to this incident,” according to a statement posted online by Capt. Darren Harris of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. “The LASD’s Special Victims Bureau is attempting to reach out to the reported victim and/or his representatives in an effort to appropriately document any potential criminal allegations.”