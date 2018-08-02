Auxillia Mnangagwa, Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts

Auxillia Mnangagwa is the wife of Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa, who just secured a presidential victor for Zimbabwe.

Mnangagwa’s victory marked the first official presidential election since Robert Mugabe was ousted from power, though there is already widespread speculation of foul play in the election results, per NPR. Mnangagwa won the election with 50.8% of the vote, which was just enough to avoid his having to go into a runoff election with other candidates.

Auxillia Mnangagwa was warned by the Zimbabwean people to “stay away from political office.” Here’s what you need to know.

1. She Has Her Own History in Politics, & Was Even a Spy

Mnangagwa has extensive experience working for the Zimbabwean government, herself. She worked for the Prime Minister in 1992, and has also worked in Zanu-PF’s financial department, as well.

Mnangagwa was also reportedly a spy for five years, working for the Central Intelligence Organization between 1992 and 1997, per The South African.

2. She Was Warned to “Stay Away” From Her Husband’s Office, When He Was First Elected

In a letter that circulated around social media after her husband’s election last year, Mnangagwa was warned, “As you become the First Lady, please remember the following: Your husband is the President not you. Ministers, party members and the support services to the President are not your husband’s employees, they are govt employees and party employees.”

The letter continued, “Your husband does not own Zimbabwe, he serves Zimbabwe. You are not mother to the nation, every Zimbabwean is born of a woman. Stay out of your husbands business. Retire from politics and further your family businesses. Do not be an economic hazard rather be enterprising and add value to the fiscus.”

The letter concluded, “Presidency is not passed on to family members, it’s a monarch, so don’t expect to inherit from your husband. Respect the people and their views, for respect is earned.”

3. She’s Been Married to Mnangagwa For 30 Years- But She Isn’t His First Wife

Though it’s unclear whether her husband has had two or three wives, it’s certain that Auxilia Mnangagwa is not his first. At his inauguration, Mnangagwa began his speech by acknowledging his wife of “30 years,” but it is also know that he had a previous wife who passed away of cancer.

4. She’s Involved in Campaigns to End Child Brides

Mnangagwa is involved in several charitable campaigns, and has expressed her concern over the epidemic of child marriage cases within the Doma people especially.

She said via Pindula, “It is painful for a child to bear a child. Children should grow up and mature before getting married. Women should refuse to marry off their daughters. If we marry our children early the problem will always come back to us women. You will nurse your child and grandchild at the same time. Every parent should play a role in the upbringing of children.”

5. She Quit Her Job to Concentrate on Being First Lady

Last February, Mnangagwa quit her job as Chirumanzu-Zimbabwe legislator. She reportedly was crying as her husband made the public announcement, to the point that Mnangagwa reportedly told the crowd not to turn the rally into a “funeral.”