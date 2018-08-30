Balboa High School ‘Shooting:’ Reports of Shots Fired

There has been a shooting at Balboa High School in San Francisco, according to local media reports. KPIX’s Emily Turner tweeted that shots had been fired at the school. The message came in at around noon local time. The school is on lockdown.

Breaking: Police activity locks down Balboa High School in San Francisco. We are on scene and will have more soon. Area blocked off for 1 block radius pic.twitter.com/maynWYEiu3 — Michael Barba (@mdbarba) August 30, 2018

ABC San Francisco reports that there is a “heavy police presence” at the school in addition to EMTs on scene. There has been no official confirmation about a shooting nor has there been any word about possible injuries. NBC San Francisco’s Marcus Washington tweeted that nobody was hurt inside of the school.

In a brief statement, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed an “incident” at the school. The SFPD said, “An incident has occurred at Balboa HS. #SFPD is on scene. Balboa HS, James Denman MS & Leadership School are on lock down at this time. SFPD PIO @OfficerGrace is responding.”

Heavily armed #SFPD are on scene at Balboa High School with tactical gear and assault rifles. The school is on lockdown pic.twitter.com/u1wvz4LhC9 — Michael Barba (@mdbarba) August 30, 2018

The school is located at 100 Cayuga Avenue in the Mission Terrace neighborhood of the city. there hare over 1,200 students enrolled in addition to 63 teaching staff. In 2007 and 2008 the school was placed on Newsweek’s lists of “America’s Top Public High Schools.”

#SFPD taping off perimeter around Balboa High School. This is Ocean & Otsego. pic.twitter.com/mxhzgVaQ3T — Steve Rhodes (@tigerbeat) August 30, 2018