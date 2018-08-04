Bangladesh Students Protest: Videos & Photos You Need to See

Bangladeshi students continue to protest in Dhaka after two college students were killed by a bus on the country’s roads. Around 100 people were thought to have been injured on August 4 after a group of student protesters were attacked. The BBC reports that locals believe they were set upon by a youth group, the Bangladesh Chhatra League, with ties to the ruling Awami League party. The Awami League is led by Sheikh Hasina. The BBC report adds that mobile internet access has been blocked in the country as the government tries to calm the unrest. Transport workers in the country are also striking in protest.

On July 29, two college students, Diya Khanam Mim and Abdul Karim Rajib, were killed when they were struck by two buses that were “racing to college passengers,” according to the Associated Press. That report also says that around 12,000 people are killed every year on Bangladesh’s roads. The two students were among a group that was injured outside of Kurmitola General Hospital on Airport Road in Dhaka.

On August 4, it was widely reported that government forced fired rubber bullets at protesters. Official figures said that around 25 students were injured, but the real number is thought to be closer to 100. The New York Times reports that journalists were injured during the clashes. Local media has reported that the parents of the injured people have descended upon Kurmitola General Hospital in an attempt to find their loved ones.

At 6:30 p.m. local time, the Dhaka Tribune reported that a group of protesters had set fire to the motorcycle of an Awami League member. In a video posted to Facebook, member of the league denied rumors that the political party was holding protesters at their party headquarters.

In a quote attributed to Dia Khanam Mim’s father, Jahangar Fakir, by the prime minister’s press secretary, he said, “We want students to go back home as measures will be taken to prevent such accidents in future,” reports the Bangladeshi Daily Star. The Star reports that Fakir, along with Abdul Karim Rajib’s family, met with the prime minister on August 3. The government has said that since the deaths, there will be increased traffic police and speed bump construction around schools. On August 4, group of students were reported by the Dhaka Tribune to have said, “We do not believe assurances. Our demands have to be met. We are giving authorities a week to execute their promises. Our protest will continue till all our demands are met.”

In April 2018, Al-Jazeera reported on regional concerns that Bangladesh was in danger of becoming a one-party state following the imprisonment of former prime minister Khaleda Zia. A parliamentary election is scheduled in the country for December 2018.