WATCH: Black Man Trapped in Livestock Trailer on NY Highway [VIDEO]

I need answers. This was filmed in NY, but the trailer has NJ plates. Something’s off. So many peculiar things going on here. The Black man riding in the horse trailer seems confused and distant. His finger nails. The driver giving the middle finger. pic.twitter.com/IY23NTae5e — Shaun King (@shaunking) August 15, 2018

Women driving on a highway in New York noticed a man inside a horse or livestock trailer, his hands on a screen window staring out. Stunned, they took video of the trailer with the man visible and, according to journalist and activist Shaun King who posted the video on Twitter, “dazed.” When the women focused the camera phone on the horse trailer driver, he gives them the middle finger.

What is noticeable is the man has very long and seemingly curled fingernails, which King points out.

The women taking the video capture the license plate number. King often posts videos of people of color being physically or verbally attacked and then asking followers on Facebook and Twitter to help identify the person. This is a whole different kind of video.