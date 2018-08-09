Brandon Ziobrowski Offered $500 to Anyone Who’d Kill an ICE Agent, Say Feds

Brandon Ziobrowski is the Massachusetts man who is accused of offering $500 to anyone who would kill an ICE agents in a July 2 tweet, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office indictment that was unsealed on August 9. The documents say that Ziobrowski is charged with making an interstate threat on his Twitter page, which was suspended on July 11 after Twitter was notified about the tweet by the Department of Homeland Security. Ziobrowski is also accused of threatening to “slit” Arizona Senator John McCain’s throat. Ziobrowski is also accused of making various threats against police officers. One threat against cops allegedly read, “Guns should only be legal or shooting the police like the second amendment intended.” Another message apparently read, “F*** this police state shooting a cop should get you a medal.”

Ziobrowski is facing charges of the “use of interstate and foreign commerce to transmit a threat to injure another person.”

You can read the full documents in the case here:

The threatening tweet read, “I am broke but I will scrounge and literally give $500 to anyone who kills and ice agent, @me seriously who else cane pledge get in on this let’s make this work.” Ziobrowski operated on Twitter under the moniker, @Vine_II. His bio description reads, “This isn’t a cry for help.” At the time the message was sent, Ziobrowski had more than 400 followers on his account. The documents say that Ziobrowski began making threats in February 2018 and that “over time” they became “more violent and threatening.” In March 2018, Ziobrowski allegedly wrote, “Thank you ICE for putting your lives on the line and hopefully dying so I guess there’s less of you?” The charging documents say that Ziobrowski’s tweet “was designed to encourage violence and the murder of law enforcement agents who were simply enforcing federal laws border control and immigration. Ziobrowski intended that his tweet communicate a threat and knew it would be interpreted as a threat.”

Ziobrowski’s tweet was found by the Department of Homeland Security’s Current and Engaging Threats Center in Washington D.C. found the tweet while “conducting searches of the internet for any domestic and international terrorism threats.” The title of the report into Ziobrowski’s Twitter activities was, “Social media user solicits contract murder of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel.” That report was given to federal agents, ICE officers and local cops in Massachusetts.

According to his Facebook page, Ziobrowski lives in Boston and is from Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

In announcing Ziobrowski’s arrest, U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said, via NBC’s Tom Winter, “I can promise you that during my tenure this office will aggressively prosecute those who threaten law enforcement officers.”