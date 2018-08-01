Bryce Dudal: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Bryce Dudal is the pizza delivery guy who amazed a Detroit family when he sat down at their piano and played a flawless rendition of Beethoven’s “Moonlight” sonata. The 18 year old Dudal said he was largely self-taught; he played the Beethoven completely from memory. The Varchetti family — the customers who ordered the pizza — said they were “blown away” by Dudal’s playing, and a video of his performance has gone viral.

Dudal, 18, is also a serious baseball player. He has admitted that he got a kick out of surprising the Varchetti family with his piano playing. He says more people don’t expect him to have any talent, because, when they look at him, “all they see is a pizza delivery guy,” he said.

1. Dudal Was Delivering a Hungry Howie Pizza When He Noticed a Piano Just Inside the Foyer

Dudal is a delivery man who works for Hungry Howie’s. On July 25, Dudal delivered a pizza to the Varchetti family in a Detroit suburb. After he delivered the pepperoni pie, Dudal spotted a baby grand piano in the foyer.

He asked the Varchetti family if he could take a look at it, and they invited him to sit down and try it out. They were amazed when Dudal sat down and hammered out a flawless rendition of the 3rd movement of Beethoven’s “Moonlight” sonata. Oliver Varchetti had the presence of mind to record the whole performance, a fast-moving and complex piece of music.

Oliver texted the video of Dudal’s performance to his wife, Julie, who was out that evening. She posted the video to her Facebook page where it quickly went viral.

Julie also admitted that if she had been home, the family would never have ordered pizza from Hungry Howie’s, or met Dudal, since she is “obsessed” with a pizza place called Jets.

2. Dudal Started Playing Piano When He Was Six. He Started Out Playing the Scooby Doo Song

Dudal first got interested in playing the piano when he was six years old. His family had a small keyboard, which he learned to play a few simple songs on. Whenever Dudal got the chance, he’d go to his aunt’s house and practice on her piano.

One of the first songs he played was the theme song for Scooby Doo. But he soon fell in love with Beethoven — especially with the third movement of Beethoven’s famous “moonlight sonata.” He first heard the piece when he was 6 or 7 years old. He didn’t know how to read music yet, but he spent hours playing along with the recording until he finally figured out how to play the piece.

Dudal’s musical taste is ecclectic. His YouTube channel ranges from Eminem to Beethoven, with some Santana and some country music in the mix as well.

3. It Was Tough for Dudal to Find The Right Piano Teacher, Because He Was Only Interested in Learning One Piece of Music

Dudal’s parents weren’t rich. He father was a policeman, and his mother was a surgical technician. Once they figured out that their son was muscially gifted, they decided to do whatever they needed to in order to get him music lessons. They even managed to buy him a piano, rearranging all the furniture in the house so that they could squeeze the piano in.

But the biggest problem turned out to be finding the right music teacher. Dudal went through five or six different teachers before finally finding the right one — the one who would let him focus on learning to play Beethoven, instead of forcing him to start out with the basics and go through lots of drills. He finally found the teacher who was right for him when he was 12 years old — six years after he first took up the piano. By that time, the largely self-taught musician was already performing at dances and balls.

You can see video of the young Dudal performing Beethoven here.

4. Dudal Is Also a Gifted Athlete Who Won a Baseball Scholarship for College

The Macomb Area Conference White baseball coaches have voted, and Falcons Matt Domke, Bryce Dudal and Colin Cornwell are 2018 All Mac White team members! All Mac White Team honorable mentions go to Chance Kirkwood, Colton Ociepka, Nolan Hood and Ian Cleary. Congrats Falcons! pic.twitter.com/o31wlwG9VJ — HF2Baseball (@Ford2Baseball) June 7, 2018

Dudal was obsessed with the piano for years. From the time he started playing, around age 6, up until the time he started high school, Dudal was dutifully practicing for hours every day.

But when he started high school, he fell in love with baseball. And, he says, he put the piano on the back burner, at least for a while. He started spending hours every day working out and practicing. Dudal even won a baseball scholarship to his local community college, Macomb Community College. He’s all set to start classes in August.

Dudal told the Washington Post that playing the piano at the Varchettis’ home reminded him of how much he loved performing and making music.

5. Dudal Says It’s Always a Big ‘Stress Reliever’ When He Can ‘Bust Out Some Beethoven’

Dudal told ABC News that music is a great way to relax. He said that it’s always a big “stress reliever” for him when he can play music — especially when he gets the chance to “bust out some Beethoven.”

Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata — especially the piece’s third movement — first inspired Dudal when he was around six years old. The young man has been playing the piece ever since. He spent at least a year painstakingly teaching himself how to play it just by listening to recordings and then playing it again and again until he finally got it right.

You can watch video of the younger Dudal performing that same piece of music here. And you can see a very young Dudal performing here.