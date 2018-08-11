California Fire Map: List of Fires Near Me Right Now [August 11]

Fires in California continue to cause destruction on Saturday, August 11. The Ferguson Fire, Carr Fire, Mendocino Complex Fire, and Holy Fire are among the biggest at the moment, along with other fires that crop up unexpectedly. Read on to learn all the details about the current fires in California as of Saturday, August 11, with a roundup of maps of the larger fires around the state, their containment levels, and where they are located. News is constantly changing, so call your local officials if you are concerned about evacuations near you. (If you are interested in reading about Forrest Gordon Clark, who was arrested in connection with the Holy Fire, see Heavy’s story here.)

Interactive Maps of California Fires

This map below is an interactive map of some of the bigger fires in California, constantly being updated, provided by CAL FIRE and Google. Fires in red are active and fires in black are contained. Read the next section for details about the fires listed on the map.

The California Governor’s office has another active fire map for comparison, which is embedded below. This map periodically is made available only to those with a login, so if it’s not available when you’re reading this story, it might be released to the public again later.

Below is another active fire map from Google’s Crisis Map. Zoom in to see areas of interest.

Next are more specific details on the fires for August 11. The details are extensive, so if you are looking for a specific fire, search for the name so you can find it faster, or just scroll down and look at the fires, listed in alphabetical order.

List of Active Fires in California as of August 11

Here are the active fires and updates about them, per CAL FIRE, as of August 11. Most of these are in alphabetical order, but newer fires not yet listed on the CAL FIRE map may be included in a separate section at the end.

Carr Fire

The Carr Fire is off Highway 299 and Carr Powerhouse Road in Whiskeytown (Shasta County.) You can see an interactive map above. Both the acreage and the containment have increased slightly in the last day. Today it is 186,416 acres and 55 percent contained, according to CAL FIRE. So although it grew about 5,000 acres since yesterday, containment also increased by about 5 percent. There are 1,077 residences that were destroyed, 22 commercial structures, and 500 outbuildings. 528 structures are still threatened by the fire. The fire was caused by a vehicle’s mechanical failure.

8/11 Saturday #CarrFire. See “Legend” and “Map tips” links (upper left corner) to get the most benefit from the map. Open online map: https://t.co/zQEKMXqqRG #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/gGpWwtUpfD — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) August 11, 2018

You can get the most latest updates on evacuations from the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office here.

The following mandatory evacuations are still in place as of August 11, 7 a.m.:

Shasta County:

WhiskeyTown Park

Rainbow Lake

Trinity County:

Trinity Dam at Trinity Dam Blvd.

If you have any questions, call the Shasta County Sheriff’s Department for clarifications.

Assistance and evacuation centers as of August 11:

Disaster Recovery Center at the old Kmart building at 2685 Hilltop Dr. in Redding, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

Animal evacuation center as of August 7:

Small Animal – Haven Humane 9417 East Side Drive Redding, Ca.

Road closures: See this webpage for a list of road closures.

Per CAL FIRE: “For information on evacuation notifications visit http://www.shascom911.com. Click for the most up to date evacuation orders and advisories at the Shasta County Sheriff’s page.”

You can also see map of repopulation efforts here.

Cranston Fire

This fire is no longer listed as active on CAL FIRE’s map. Brandon McGlover was arrested on suspicion of starting five fires, including the Cranston fire. Read about him in Heavy’s story here.

Donnell Fire

8/11 Saturday #DonnellFire. See “Legend” and “Map tips” links (upper left corner) to get the most benefit from the map. Open online map: https://t.co/J5Dsg6LyPh #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/G66ftTVEKY — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) August 11, 2018

This fire is in the Stanislaus National Forest and is 26,814 acres with 14 percent containment, as of August 11. 54 structures were destroyed and 220 remain threatened.

Fourteen out of 16 cabins in the Wagner Tract, along with the Dardanelle Store, were destroyed in the fire. None of the Riverside Tract cabins were destroyed. The fire started at the inlet of the Donnell Reservoir, and still burns along the Middle Fork of the Stanislaus River in inaccessible terrain. It spread to both sides of Highway 108 near Brightman.

According to Inciweb on August 11: “Structural protection remains a priority for fire fighters along the Highway 108 corridor and 5N01 (Eagle Meadow Road). Newly arrived crews are focusing on suppression along the northeast and northwest sides of the fire in the Carson-Iceberg Wilderness. Lifting of the inversion layer will allow air support to fly throughout the day supporting engines and hand crews on the ground. A red flag warning remains in effect. Higher winds and lower relative humidity could increase fire activity today which may lead to additional smoke impacting surrounding communities.”

Mandatory evacuations are still in effect in the following areas as of August 11: “Still in effect along Highway 108 from Eagle Meadow Road to Kennedy Meadows (all residences and campgrounds) as well as all along Eagle Meadow Road (5N01) and the Clark Fork Road area. No new mandatory evacuations have been ordered.”

An advisory evacuation is in effect for the Mill Creek area.

Ferguson Fire (Yosemite Fire)

This fire is off Highway 140 and Hite Cove, near El Portal in Mariposa County. It’s burning west of Yosemite National Park. It is 95,544 acres and 82 percent contained as of August 11 (up from 42 percent containment just two days before.) Significant strides are being made to get this fire under control. Below is another map. You can click on the link to see an interactive version.

Friday 8/10 #FergusonFire zoomed in a bit on the only real active area. Map shows latest fire perimeter and satellite hotspots. Open online map: https://t.co/Cv0VK9r5ME #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/Sf2t44yGUu — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) August 10, 2018

The fire began on July 13 in the Merced River canyon near El Portal around 10:35 p.m., Merced Sun Star reported, and at the time was less than 200 acres. It grew substantially from there. According to Inciweb, the fire is located at 37.652 latitude, -119.881 longitude. The cause of the fire in the Savage Trading Post area is currently unknown. It was burning in very rough terrain with little-to-no access roads. The fire is the largest in Sierra National Forest history. Firefighters are progressing toward full containment, with the objective of keeping it out of Yosemite Valley.

The following areas also remain closed, according to Inciweb: “U.S Forest Service: A closure order is in effect Groveland Ranger District in the vicinity of the Ferguson Fire on the Stanislaus National Forest. The Sierra National Forest Closure due to the Ferguson Fire can be found at the Sierra National Forest website. Yosemite National Park: Yosemite Valley, Wawona Road, the Mariposa and Merced groves of giant sequoias, Hetch Hetchy, among other areas, are closed. For more information, go to nps.gov/yose or call 209-372-0200.”

Inciweb says the following about animal shelters: “The Central CA Animal Disaster Team (CCADT) continues to coordinate small animal sheltering with the Mariposa SPCA and Red Cross Central Valley. If residents who are under mandatory evacuations orders need assistance with small animal sheltering, please contact the CCADT at (888)402-2238 (Ext.700) Large animals will be sheltered at the Mariposa Fairgrounds. For Animal evacuations, please contact the sheriff’s office at (206)966-3615.”

Garner Complex Fire

CAL FIRE is helping the Oregon Department of Forestry with this fire, located west of Highway 199, four miles northwest of Cave Junction in Oregon. As of August 9, it’s 8,886 acres and 85 percent contained. It was caused by lightning. This fire designation includes the following fires: Grave Creek 1-4, Ditch Creek, 416, Spencer 1-3, Pleasant Creek, and King Mountain. It was caused by lightning. Taylor Creek was once considered part of this fire but now is being managed separately. At noon on August 9, Southwest Oregon District will assume command of the fire.

The fire is so well under control that Inciweb is no longer updating the fire.

Georges Fire

This fire is off Hogack and Whitney Portal Road in Alabama Hills, Inyo County. It’s now 2,883 acres and 70 percent contained. It was caused by lightning. No structures were destroyed. The areas in the valley floor are safely contained, but the western fireline is in steep, inaccessible terrain that firefighters can’t access. There may be continued fire activity as the fuel dries out, but the fire should eventually “rock out” when it reaches granite cliffs and no fuel, Inciweb reported on August 6. It contains no threat to life or property, Inciweb emphasized, and has been inactive for several weeks.

Hat Fire

Per CAL FIRE, this fire quickly grew from just 100 acres or so yesterday to 2,500 acres and 15 percent contained on August 10. Thankfully, by August 11 it’s smaller at 1,900 acres and 25 percent contained.

It’s at Highway 299 east and Fish Hatchery Road, northeast of Burney.

The following evacuations have been ordered:

Pit 1 Powerhouse Rd, Barret Ln, Country Club Dr, Little Lakes Dr, all residences from HWY 299E at Glenburn Rd to Brown Rd, Fort Crook Ave, Bridge St, to Long St and all residences along Long St. Evacuation shelter located at Adin Community Center 605 HWY 299E Adin, CA

Due to power outage in McArthur and surrounding areas, the evacuation center is moving to Adin Community Center.

Highway 299E, eastbound closure at Cassel Road and westbound closure at Main St. in Fall River Mills, is closed.

Hirz Fire

This fire is not a CAL FIRE but it is listed on CAL FIRE’s website. It’s grown from 450 acres on the 10th to 1,400 acres on the 11th, and it’s 10 percent contained. The fire is located north of Moore Creek Campground and 10 percent contained. It’s 11 miles east of Interstate 5 on Gillman Road near Lakehead, California. It’s burning toward the north-northwest, and is expected to continue spreading west along Gilman Road and north over Hirz Mountain, then back down into the North Fork of Salt Creek, Inciweb reported. It’s threatening residences along Gilman Road and in the Salt Creek drainage, but no evacuation are in place as of August 11 at 1:40 p.m.

The cause is under investigation. This listing is actually three fires near Hirz Bay and Moore Creek Campground off Gilman Road on the McCloud Arm of Shasta Lake. Be cautious of fire traffic on Gilman Road.

Holy Fire

The Holy Fire just formed on August 6 in the afternoon and quickly grew. You can see an interactive map of the Holy Fire above or here. A few more maps are below, many updated for August 11.

8/11 Saturday#HolyFire. Latest perimeter from infrared flight late yesterday with help from @pjdohertygis. Map also always shows latest satellite hotspots. See “Legend” and “Map tips” links in upper left corner. Open online map: https://t.co/bUkdfmYsek #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/nFV5Z7Ry69 — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) August 11, 2018

Firefighters battle #HolyFire as it approaches structures. The fire has burned over 18,000 acres northwest of Lake Elsinore, California. https://t.co/cRs8TXjMBv pic.twitter.com/hu4AQivGP0 — Wildfire Today 🔥 (@wildfiretoday) August 10, 2018

The Holy Fire is in Orange County, off Holy Jim Canyon Road, west of the North Main Divide. The fire started Monday afternoon and quickly grew to more than 100 acres, The OCR reported. Then it grew to 1,000 acres and by Tuesday, August 7, it was at 4,000 acres. Then on August 10, it was reported to be nearly doubled in size yet again: 18,137 acres. Today it is 21,473 acres according to Inciweb, but thankfully is also 29 percent contained.

The cause is under investigation, but authorities have arrested Forrest Gordon Clark on suspicion of felony arson. Read more about Clark in Heavy’s story here.

If you're in the evacuation areas in #LakeElsinore, you can type your address in this map to determine your evacuation status. Once you're in, click on the box in the upper right corner to see the zones. @RivCoReady @socalteam1 #HolyFire https://t.co/ErH6QsHBha — Cleveland NF (@ClevelandNF) August 10, 2018

A public information hotline has been set up at 714-628-7085 for the Holy Jim area. More than 21,000 people have been evacuated, including about 7,500 homes as of Friday, August 10, KTLA 5 reported. Twelve structures burned when the fire first started on Monday. No major injuries have been reported from the fire.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered but some were lifted on August 11, according to KTLA 5, including for the Horsethief, McVicker, and Rice canyon areas within the city of Lake Elsinore.

Mountain Street at Avocado Way, in the McVicker Canyon Community, remains closed where the pavement ends. Road closures remain in place at De Palma Road between Horsethief Canyon and Indian Truck Trail, along with Campbell Road at Temescal Canyon, Cleveland NF reported.

To see if you are under evacuation orders, you can enter your address on the Riverside County map website here.

Here are the evacuation centers, according to ABC 7:

A care and reception center is at Temescal Canyon High School at 28755 El Toro Road in Lake Elsinore.

An evacuation center is at San Juan Hills High School at 29211 Stallion Ridge in San Juan Capistrano.

Animal Friends of the Valley is at capacity, but Riverside County Animal Services employees are accepting animals at Temescal Canyon High School and at the San Jacinto shelter. CAll 951-358-7387 for details.

Lions Fire

This fire is listed on the CAL FIRE map. It’s 9,905 acres and 70 percent contained as of August 11 at 11:58 a.m. It’s located seven miles southwest of Mammoth Lakes. It was caused by lightning. Continued spread to the north and west with group torching is expected. Most of the fire is on the Sierra National Forest, but about 1,600 acres are on the Inyo National Forest. The fire could make a run west if it crosses the San Joaquin River, Inciweb reported.

Regarding closures, Inciweb noted on August 11: “There is an emergency trail closure for the Fern Lake and Beck Lake Trails on the Inyo National Forest and emergency trail closures and a Forest Order to close the area on the Sierra National Forest (west of the North Fork of the San Joaquin River, north of the Middle Fork of the San Joaquin River and South of Iron Creek).”

Murphy Fire

This fire is being handled by the Plumas National Forest and is listed on CAL FIRE’s map. It’s about 117 acres and is near the Pacific Crest Trail, 44 miles from Highway 70 near Belden to Highway 36. The cause is under investigation. It’s 90 percent contained as of August 11.

Highway 70 is open, according to Inciweb on August 9, as well as Feather River Canyon campgrounds and businesses. Keep updated on Facebook here.

According to Inciweb on August 10: “A Forest Closure is in effect for the area around the Murphy Fire. For more information, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/plumas/alerts-notices.”

Natchez Fire

This fire falls under the jurisdiction of the Oregon Department of Forestry Fire, but is also listed on the CAL FIRE map. It’s 12,449 acres and 52 percent contained as of August 11. It was caused by lightning. It’s located 15 miles southeast of Cave Junction, Oregon, located on the Oregon/California border between Happy Camp, California and Cave Junction, Oregon. Some active surface spread is still expected.

The community of Sunstar is still on a Level 1 evacuation “Ready” status as of August 11. For Del Norte County emergency notification information, visit: http://www.co.del-norte.ca.us/departments/administration/emergency-services. An evacuation order was issued on August 1 for two residences near the fire.

Fire area closures are in place on the Rogue River-Siskiyou and Klamath National Forests, Inciweb reported.

Nelson Fire

Per CAL FIRE: “#NelsonFire [update] near Nelson Rd and Cherry Glen Rd, Vacaville (Solano County) is now 1000 acres and 70% contained. Unified Command: CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit, Solano County Fire.”

Ranch Fire (Mendocino Complex Fire)

This fire, now known as the largest in California’s history, is off Highway 20 near Potter Valley, northeast of Ukiah in Mendocino/Lake/Colusa Counties. It’s now 276,306 acres and 58 percent contained as of August 11 at 7:21 a.m. (That’s a significant containment increase from August 7.) So far, 119 residences have been destroyed and more than 9,000 structures are threatened. (The total for the entire Mendocino Complex fire is 325,226 acres and 67 percent containment.) There have been no fatalities.

See the latest evacuation orders and advisories at the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Facebook page , Colusa County Facebook page, and the Lake County Sheriff’s Facebook page. The following mandatory evacuations are in place for the Ranch and River fires as of August 11 at 7 a.m.

Mendocino County:

South of Eel River, west of the Mendocino- Lake county line, east of 10500 block of Mid Mountain Road, and north of Pine Ave. Does not includes residents on Pine Ave.

Lake County:

East of the Lake-Mendocino County Line, south of the Lake-MendocinoGlenn County Line, west of the LakeColusa County Line, north of the fire perimeter and the Mendocino National Forest boundary.

Colusa County:

The town limits of Stonyford, west to the Colusa-Lake County line and North to Colusa-Glenn County line, Century Ranch sub-division, east and west side of East Park Reservior, Lodoga from Squaw Creek Inn south and all areas West of Bear Valley Road to Hwy 20.

The following evacuation advisories/warnings are in place:

Mendocino County

Mendocino County north of Mid Mountain Road, south of the Eel River, west of the 10500 Block of Mid Mountain Road, and east of East Potters Valley/Eel River Roads.

The Bureau of Land Management closure of the Cow Mountain Recreation Area remains in effect.County Road 308, east of the Mendocino National Forest Boundary.

Glenn County:

North of the Glenn County/Colusa County Line, west of County Road 306, south of County Road 308, east of the Mendocino National Forest Boundary.

Here is a list of evacuation centers:

Mendocino College, Dance Room at 1000 Hensley Creek Road, Ukiah

Lower Lake High School, 9430 Lake Street, Lower Lake

Twin Pine Casino, 22223 CA-29, Middletown

Middletown High School, 20932 Big Canyon Road, Middletown (AT CAPACITY)

Middletown Middle School, 15846 Wardlaw St. Middletown, CA 95461

Mountain Vista Middle School, 5081 Konocti Rd. Kelseyville, CA 95451

Colusa County Veterans Hall,108 E. Main Street Colusa, CA

Animal evacuation centers:

Redwood Riders Arena, 8300 East Road, Redwood Valley is accepting horses

Animal Care, 298 Plant Road, Ukiah is accepting small animals

For updated details, call 707-574-8261 in Mendocino County.

Rangeland Fire / Ramona Fire

The Rangeland fire is no longer listed as active on CAL FIRE’s map.

River Fire (Mendocino Complex)

Per CAL FIRE, the River Fire is now 48,920 acres and 92 percent contained. For details about evacuations etc., see the Ranch Fire update above.

Taylor Creek Fire

Once considered part of the Garner Complex Fire, it’s now being managed separately, according to Inciweb. If you have not signed up for Josephine County Citizen’s Alert, Josephine County’s emergency notification system, you can sign up on line at www.rvem.org. It’s actually an Oregon fire.

It’s 45,055 acres in size and 45 percent contained as of August 11. You can find the latest evacuation updates on the Josephine County Emergency Management Facebook page. An evacuation downgrade was issued on August 9 for areas along the north edge of the Taylor Creek Fire, west of Merlin, KDRV reported. 6755 through 11411 Galice Road, and 600 Taylor Creek Road are in a Level 1 “Be Ready” status.

You can view an interactive map of the fire here.

The Red Cross evacuation shelter is at Grants Pass High School (830 NE 9th St, Grants Pass, OR 97526). The Fire Information Center can be reached at 541-474-5305 and is staffed from 8:00am to 8:00pm each day. An animal evacuation center is open at the Josephine County Fairgrounds Floral Building located at 1451 Fairgrounds Road, Grants Pass, OR.

Valley Fire

The Valley fire is 1,350 acres and 56 percent contained. It’s at the Valley of the Falls Dr. and Service Road 1S08. According to Inciweb, minimal to no growth is expected and very little fire spread is expected. However, hot and dry conditions have helped the fire stay active. Inciweb isn’t actively updating this every day.

Whaleback Fire

This fire is now 18,703 acres and 100 percent contained. According to Inciweb on August 9, crews are still engaged with the fire. The fire is located off Whaleback Mountain and Antelope Valley Road, west of Spaulding in Lassen County. For updates on this fire, call (530) 252-6450. The forest closure is still in effect for the area around the fire.