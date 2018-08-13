California Fire Map: List of Fires Near Me Right Now [August 13]

Fires in California continue to bring significant issues on Monday, August 13. The Ferguson Fire, Carr Fire, Mendocino Complex Fire, and Holy Fire are among the biggest at the moment, along with other fires that crop up unexpectedly. Read on to learn all the details about the current fires in California as of August 13, with a roundup of maps of the larger fires around the state, their containment levels, and where they are located. News is constantly changing, so call your local officials if you are concerned about evacuations near you. (If you are interested in reading about Forrest Gordon Clark, who was arrested in connection with the Holy Fire, see Heavy’s story here.)

Interactive Maps of California Fires

This map below is an interactive map of some of the bigger fires in California, constantly being updated, provided by CAL FIRE and Google. Fires in red are active and fires in black are contained. Read the next section for details about the fires listed on the map.

The California Governor’s office has another active fire map for comparison, which is embedded below. This map periodically is made available only to those with a login, so if it’s not available when you’re reading this story, it might be released to the public again later.

Below is another active fire map from Google’s Crisis Map. Zoom in to see areas of interest.

Next are more specific details on the fires for August 13. The details are extensive, so if you are looking for a specific fire, search for the name so you can find it faster, or just scroll down and look at the fires, listed in alphabetical order.

List of Active Fires in California as of August 13

Here are the active fires and updates about them, per CAL FIRE, as of August 13. Most of these are in alphabetical order, but newer fires not yet listed on the CAL FIRE map may be included in a separate section at the end.

Carr Fire

The Carr Fire is off Highway 299 and Carr Powerhouse Road in Whiskeytown (Shasta County.) You can see an interactive map above. Both the acreage and the containment have increased slightly in the last day. Today it is 202,976 acres and 61 percent contained, according to CAL FIRE. There are 1,077 residences that were destroyed, 22 commercial structures, and 500 outbuildings. 528 structures are still threatened by the fire. The fire was caused by a vehicle’s mechanical failure.

8/13 Monday #CarrFire. Map shows latest perimeter and satellite hotspots. Hotspot data always 3+ hours old. See "Legend" and "Map tips" links (upper left corner) to get the most benefit from the map. Open online map: https://t.co/zQEKMXqqRG #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/Q1s92qjrrQ — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) August 13, 2018

You can get the most latest updates on evacuations from the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office here.

The following mandatory evacuations are still in place as of August 11, 7 p.m.:

Shasta County:

WhiskeyTown Park

Rainbow Lake

Trinity County:

Trinity Dam at Trinity Dam Blvd.

If you have any questions, call the Shasta County Sheriff’s Department for clarifications.

Assistance and evacuation centers as of August 11:

Disaster Recovery Center at the old Kmart building at 2685 Hilltop Dr. in Redding, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

Animal evacuation center:

Small Animal – Haven Humane 9417 East Side Drive Redding, Ca.

Road closures: See this webpage for a list of road closures.

Per CAL FIRE: “For information on evacuation notifications visit http://www.shascom911.com. Click for the most up to date evacuation orders and advisories at the Shasta County Sheriff’s page.”

You can also see map of repopulation efforts here.

Donnell Fire

8/13 Monday #DonnellFire. 28,765 acres per analysis of infrared data by fire staff. See “Legend” and “Map tips” links (upper left corner) to get the most benefit from the map. Open online map: https://t.co/J5Dsg6LyPh #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/rzJLY8b9nz — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) August 13, 2018

This fire is in the Stanislaus National Forest and is 28,302 acres with 20 percent containment, as of August 13.

Fourteen out of 16 cabins in the Wagner Tract, along with the Dardanelle Store, were destroyed in the fire. The fire started at the inlet of the Donnell Reservoir.

Mandatory evacuations are still in effect in the following areas as of August 13: “Still in effect along Highway 108 from Eagle Meadow Road to Kennedy Meadows (all residences and campgrounds) as well as all along Eagle Meadow Road (5N01) and the Clark Fork Road area. No new mandatory evacuations have been ordered.”

An advisory evacuation is in effect for the Mill Creek area.

According to Inciweb on August 13: “Additional firefighters arrived throughout the day on Sunday. These crews will bolster those already making good progress on the fire. Last night, crews were able to contain a 20 acre spot fire in the Eagle Creek drainage, about 2 miles north of Eagle Meadow. Today line construction will continue from the Bennett Juniper to Highway 108, completing line on the southeast corner of the fire. Eastern progression of the fire has slowed. The fire remains about a half mile from Kennedy Meadows, on the north side of Highway 108. Wildland Fire Use crews spiked out (self-contained units staying on site) in the west side of the fire will continue cutting hand line today. Residual heat and fire damaged trees remain a hazard for crews mopping up around structures along Highway 108.”

Ferguson Fire (Yosemite Fire)

This fire is off Highway 140 and Hite Cove, near El Portal in Mariposa County. It’s burning west of Yosemite National Park. It is 96,457 acres and 86 percent contained as of August 13. Significant strides are being made to get this fire under control. Below is another map. You can click on the link to see an interactive version.

Friday 8/10 #FergusonFire zoomed in a bit on the only real active area. Map shows latest fire perimeter and satellite hotspots. Open online map: https://t.co/Cv0VK9r5ME #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/Sf2t44yGUu — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) August 10, 2018

The fire began on July 13 in the Merced River canyon near El Portal around 10:35 p.m., Merced Sun Star reported, and at the time was less than 200 acres. It grew substantially from there. According to Inciweb, the fire is located at 37.652 latitude, -119.881 longitude. The cause of the fire in the Savage Trading Post area is currently unknown.

Inciweb says the following about animal shelters: “The Central CA Animal Disaster Team (CCADT) continues to coordinate small animal sheltering with the Mariposa SPCA and Red Cross Central Valley. If residents who are under mandatory evacuations orders need assistance with small animal sheltering, please contact the CCADT at (888)402-2238 (Ext.700) Large animals will be sheltered at the Mariposa Fairgrounds. For Animal evacuations, please contact the sheriff’s office at (206)966-3615.”

Garner Complex Fire

This fire is no longer listed as active.

Georges Fire

This fire is off Hogack and Whitney Portal Road in Alabama Hills, Inyo County. It’s now 2,883 acres and 70 percent contained. It was caused by lightning. No structures were destroyed. The areas in the valley floor are safely contained, but the western fireline is in steep, inaccessible terrain that firefighters can’t access. There may be continued fire activity as the fuel dries out, but the fire should eventually “rock out” when it reaches granite cliffs and no fuel, Inciweb reported on August 6. It contains no threat to life or property, Inciweb emphasized, and has been inactive for several weeks.

Hat Fire

Per CAL FIRE, this fire is 1,900 acres and 62 percent contained. It’s at Highway 299 east and Fish Hatchery Road, northeast of Burney. All evacuations have been lifted and all road closures have been lifted.

Hirz Fire

This fire is not a CAL FIRE but it is listed on CAL FIRE’s website. It’s grown from 450 acres on the 10th to 4,404 acres on August 13 and only 5 percent contained. The fire is located north of Moore Creek Campground. It’s 11 miles east of Interstate 5 on Gillman Road near Lakehead, California. It’s 18 miles northeast of Redding, California.

The cause is under investigation. This listing is actually three fires near Hirz Bay and Moore Creek Campground off Gilman Road on the McCloud Arm of Shasta Lake. Be cautious of fire traffic on Gilman Road.

The fire is burning in steep and rugged terrain west of Gilman Road near the McCloud arm of Shasta Lake, It’s expected to continue to spread along Gilman Road. There are currently no evacuation orders for eight residents north of Gilman Road, Inciweb reported.

County residents can sign up to receive emergency updates and critical information through www.shascom911.com using the Code Red program.

Holy Fire

The Holy Fire just formed on August 6 in the afternoon and quickly grew. You can see an interactive map of the Holy Fire above or here.

8/12 Sunday #HolyFire. Map shows latest satellite hotspots. See “Legend” and “Map tips” links in upper left corner to get the most benefit from the map. Open online map: https://t.co/16QtsbvnVX #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/1dSEIimofv — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) August 12, 2018

The Holy Fire is in Orange County, off Holy Jim Canyon Road, west of the North Main Divide. The fire started Monday afternoon and quickly grew to more than 100 acres, The OCR reported. Then it grew to 1,000 acres and by Tuesday, August 7, it was at 4,000 acres. Then on August 10, it was reported to be nearly doubled in size yet again: 18,137 acres. Today it is 22,714 acres according to Inciweb, but thankfully is also 52 percent contained (up from 29 percent on Friday.)

The cause is under investigation, but authorities have arrested Forrest Gordon Clark on suspicion of felony arson. Read more about Clark in Heavy’s story here.

A public information hotline has been set up at 714-628-7085 for the Holy Jim area. More than 21,000 people were evacuated. .

Mandatory evacuations remain in effect for Holy Jim, Trabuco Canyon recreation residence tracts, Blue Jay and Falcon Campgrounds, El Cariso Village, and Rancho Capistrano as of August 13, Inciweb reported.

Evacuations were lifted for: “Horsethief, Glen Eden, Riverside, Machado, Shoreline, Sycamore Creek, McVicker and Rice areas with Mountain Street and Avocado Way closed at the pavement in Lake Elsinore ONLY.”

Voluntary evacuation is in effect for the Trilogy Community.

To see if you are under evacuation orders, you can enter your address on the Riverside County map website here.

An evacuation center is at Temescal Canyon High School at 28755 El Toro Road in Lake Elsinore.

Lions Fire

This fire is listed on the CAL FIRE map. It’s 9,962 acres and 70 percent contained as of August 13, essentially the same as August 11. It’s located seven miles southwest of Mammoth Lakes. It was caused by lightning. Continued spread to the north and west with group torching is expected. Most of the fire is on the Sierra National Forest, but about 1,600 acres are on the Inyo National Forest. The fire could make a run west if it crosses the San Joaquin River, Inciweb reported.

Regarding closures, Inciweb noted on August 13: “There is an emergency trail closure for the Fern Lake and Beck Lake Trails on the Inyo National Forest and emergency trail closures and a Forest Order to close the area on the Sierra National Forest (west of the North Fork of the San Joaquin River, north of the Middle Fork of the San Joaquin River and South of Iron Creek).”

Murphy Fire

This fire is being handled by the Plumas National Forest and is listed on CAL FIRE’s map. It’s about 117 acres and is near the Pacific Crest Trail, 44 miles from Highway 70 near Belden to Highway 36. The cause is under investigation. It’s 98 percent contained as of August 13 and Inciweb is no longer updating details about the fire.

Natchez Fire

This fire falls under the jurisdiction of the Oregon Department of Forestry Fire, but is also listed on the CAL FIRE map. It’s 13,155 acres and 52 percent contained as of August 13. It was caused by lightning. It’s located 15 miles southeast of Cave Junction, Oregon, located on the Oregon/California border between Happy Camp, California and Cave Junction, Oregon. Some active surface spread is still expected.

The community of Sunstar is still on a Level 1 evacuation “Ready” status as of August 13. For Del Norte County emergency notification information, visit: http://www.co.del-norte.ca.us/departments/administration/emergency-services. An evacuation order was issued on August 1 for two residences near the fire.

Fire area closures are in place on the Rogue River-Siskiyou and Klamath National Forests, Inciweb reported.

Oak Fire

This fire is 16 acres and 80 percent contained, off Oak Lane and Buck Mountain Road south of Grass Valley in Nevada County. All evacuations and road closures have been lifted.

Ranch Fire (Mendocino Complex Fire)

Monday 8/13 #RanchFire California. Map shows latest perimeter and satellite hotspots. Hotspot data always 3+ hours old. See "Legend" and "Map tips" links (upper left corner) to get the most benefit from the map. Open online map: https://t.co/aCWSmL1yuc #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/iIaWZWQK6i — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) August 13, 2018

This fire, now known as the largest in California’s history, is off Highway 20 near Potter Valley, northeast of Ukiah in Mendocino/Lake/Colusa Counties. It’s now 295,970 acres and 59 percent contained as of August 13. (That’s a significant containment increase from August 7.) So far, 147 residences have been destroyed and more than 1,000 structures are threatened. (The total for the entire Mendocino Complex fire is 328,226 acres and 67 percent containment.) There have been no fatalities.

See the latest evacuation orders and advisories at the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Facebook page , Colusa County Facebook page, and the Lake County Sheriff’s Facebook page. The following mandatory evacuations are in place for the Ranch and River fires as of August 11 at 6:35 p.m., the last time a fact sheet was released as of the time of publication.

Mendocino County:

South of Eel River, west of the Mendocino- Lake county line, east of 10500 block of Mid Mountain Road, and north of Pine Ave. Does not includes residents on Pine Ave.

Lake County:

East of the Lake-Mendocino County Line, south of the Lake-MendocinoGlenn County Line, west of the LakeColusa County Line, north of the fire perimeter and the Mendocino National Forest boundary.

Colusa County:

The town limits of Stonyford, west to the Colusa-Lake County line and North to Colusa-Glenn County line, Century Ranch sub-division, east and west side of East Park Reservior, Lodoga from Squaw Creek Inn south and all areas West of Bear Valley Road to Hwy 20.

The following evacuation advisories/warnings are in place:

Mendocino County

Mendocino County north of Mid Mountain Road, south of the Eel River, west of the 10500 Block of Mid Mountain Road, and east of East Potters Valley/Eel River Roads.

The Bureau of Land Management closure of the Cow Mountain Recreation Area remains in effect.County Road 308, east of the Mendocino National Forest Boundary.

Glenn County:

North of the Glenn County/Colusa County Line, west of County Road 306, south of County Road 308, east of the Mendocino National Forest Boundary.

Here is a list of evacuation centers:

Twin Pine Casino, 22223 CA-29, Middletown

Colusa County Veterans Hall,108 E. Main Street Colusa, CA

Animal evacuation centers:

Redwood Riders Arena, 8300 East Road, Redwood Valley is accepting horses

Animal Care, 298 Plant Road, Ukiah is accepting small animals

For updated details, call 707-574-8261 in Mendocino County.

River Fire (Mendocino Complex)

Per CAL FIRE, the River Fire is now 48,920 acres and 92 percent contained. For details about evacuations etc., see the Ranch Fire update above.

Taylor Creek Fire

Once considered part of the Garner Complex Fire, it’s now being managed separately, according to Inciweb. If you have not signed up for Josephine County Citizen’s Alert, Josephine County’s emergency notification system, you can sign up on line at www.rvem.org. It’s actually an Oregon fire.

It’s 46,300 acres in size and 45 percent contained as of August 13. You can find the latest evacuation updates on the Josephine County Emergency Management Facebook page. You can view an interactive map of the fire here. An increase in fire activity may happen today.

The Red Cross evacuation shelter is at Grants Pass High School (830 NE 9th St, Grants Pass, OR 97526). The Fire Information Center can be reached at 541-474-5305 and is staffed from 8:00am to 8:00pm each day. An animal evacuation center is open at the Josephine County Fairgrounds Floral Building located at 1451 Fairgrounds Road, Grants Pass, OR.

Valley Fire

The Valley fire is 1,350 acres and 56 percent contained. It’s at the Valley of the Falls Dr. and Service Road 1S08. According to Inciweb, minimal to no growth is expected and very little fire spread is expected. However, hot and dry conditions have helped the fire stay active. Inciweb isn’t actively updating this every day.

Whaleback Fire

This fire is now 18,703 acres and 100 percent contained. According to Inciweb on August 9, crews are still engaged with the fire. The fire is located off Whaleback Mountain and Antelope Valley Road, west of Spaulding in Lassen County. For updates on this fire, call (530) 252-6450. The forest closure is still in effect for the area around the fire.