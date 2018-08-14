California Fire Map: Track Fires Near Me Right Now [August 14]

Fires are still burning in California on on Tuesday, August 14. Read on to learn all the details about the current fires in California as of August 14, with a roundup of maps of the larger fires around the state, their containment levels, and where they are located. News is constantly changing, so call your local officials if you are concerned about evacuations near you. (If you are interested in reading about Forrest Gordon Clark, who was arrested in connection with the Holy Fire, see Heavy’s story here.)

Interactive Maps of California Fires

This map below is an interactive map of the more significant fires in California, consistently updated and provided by CAL FIRE and Google. Fires in red are active and fires in black are contained. Read the next section for details about the fires listed on the map.

The California Governor’s office has another active fire map for comparison, which is embedded below. This map periodically is made available only to those with a login, so if it’s not available when you’re reading this story, it might be released to the public again later. This map includes a major incident summary for the day.

Below is another active fire map from Google’s Crisis Map. Zoom in to see areas of interest. This map also includes fires in other states.

Next are more specific details on the fires for August 14. The details are extensive, so if you are looking for a specific fire, search for the name so you can find it faster, or just scroll down and look at the fires, listed in alphabetical order.

List of Active Fires in California as of August 14

Here are the active fires and updates about them, per CAL FIRE. Most of these are in alphabetical order, but newer fires not yet listed on the CAL FIRE map may be included in a separate section at the end.

Carr Fire

The Carr Fire is off Highway 299 and Carr Powerhouse Road in Whiskeytown (Shasta County.) You can see an interactive map above. The fire is 207,162 acres and 65 percent contained, according to CAL FIRE. Every day, containment and acreage increase just a little. There are 1,077 residences that were destroyed, 22 commercial structures, and 500 outbuildings. At this point, 113 structures are still threatened by the fire, which is a huge decrease from the thousands that were threatened last week. The fire was caused by a vehicle’s mechanical failure.

8/14 Tuesday #CarrFire. 211,019 acres per analysis of infrared data by fire staff. See "Legend" and "Map tips" links (upper left corner) to get the most benefit from the map. Open online map: https://t.co/zQEKMXqqRG #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/G1dESSxt1c — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) August 14, 2018

You can get the most latest updates on evacuations from the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office here.

The following mandatory evacuations are still in place as of August 14, 7 a.m.:

Shasta County:

WhiskeyTown Park

Trinity County:

Trinity Dam at Trinity Dam Blvd.

If you have any questions, call the Shasta County Sheriff’s Department for clarifications.

Assistance and evacuation centers as of August 14:

Disaster Recovery Center at the old Kmart building at 2685 Hilltop Dr. in Redding, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

Animal evacuation center:

Small Animal – Haven Humane 9417 East Side Drive Redding, Ca.

Road closures:

Trinity Dam at Trinity Dam Blvd.

Highway 299

The public can drive between Trinity Dam Blvd. and Whiskey Creek Bridge from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., and from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily. The highway will be closed at other times.

Per CAL FIRE: “For information on evacuation notifications visit http://www.shascom911.com. Click for the most up to date evacuation orders and advisories at the Shasta County Sheriff’s page.”

You can also see map of repopulation efforts here.

Cloverdale Fire

This fire is off San Pasqual Valley Road near Escondido in San Diego County. It’s 90 acres and 40 percent contained.

Donnell Fire

8/14 Tuesday #DonnellFire. Map shows latest perimeter and satellite hotspots. Hotspot data always 3+ hours old. See “Legend” and “Map tips” links (upper left corner) to get the most benefit from the map. Open online map: https://t.co/J5Dsg6LyPh #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/PDdwnCDRpx — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) August 14, 2018

This fire is in the Stanislaus National Forest and is 29,569 acres with 25 percent containment, as of August 14. Containment increased by 5 percent in the last day.

Fourteen out of 16 cabins in the Wagner Tract, along with the Dardanelle Store, were destroyed in the fire. The fire started at the inlet of the Donnell Reservoir.

Mandatory evacuations are still in effect in the following areas as of August 14: “Still in effect along Highway 108 from Eagle Meadow Road to Kennedy Meadows (all residences and campgrounds) as well as all along Eagle Meadow Road (5N01) and the Clark Fork Road area. No new mandatory evacuations have been ordered.”

An advisory evacuation is still in effect for the Mill Creek area.

According to Inciweb on August 14: “Fire spread was minimal overnight, primarily along the northwest fire edge in the Carson-Iceberg Wilderness where Wildland Fire Modules are spiked out and will be working today. Overnight, crews continued to enhance containment lines along the southern and eastern flanks of the fire and to do structure protection including within the Haypress area. Today, thunderstorms are forecast for the early afternoon. These could bring gusty and erratic winds up to 35 mph to the east side of the fire, resulting in the loss of air support. High winds also increase the potential for spot fires, embers blowing up to 1,000 feet from the fire’s edge. Structure protection and hazard tree abatement remain the priority. Green pockets within the fire perimeter still exist and continue to be treated in several locations. Direct line from the Bennett Juniper to the Douglas Day Use Area on Highway108 will continue to be constructed today, crews working from both the north and south directions.”

Ferguson Fire (Yosemite Fire)

This fire is off Highway 140 and Hite Cove, near El Portal in Mariposa County. It’s burning west of Yosemite National Park. It is 96,606 acres and 86 percent contained as of August 14. Significant strides are being made to get this fire under control.

The fire began on July 13 in the Merced River canyon near El Portal around 10:35 p.m., Merced Sun Star reported, and at the time was less than 200 acres. It grew substantially from there. According to Inciweb, the fire is located at 37.652 latitude, -119.881 longitude. The cause of the fire in the Savage Trading Post area is currently unknown.

Per Inciweb: “Significant milestones were accomplished by firefighters along the perimeter of the fire, allowing Yosemite National Park to announce the reopening of Yosemite Valley to visitors today at 9 AM. Wawona and Mariposa Grove opened yesterday. As visitors and residents, return to the area, they may continue to see visible smoke within the perimeter of the fire. Fire equipment and personnel are sharing the road with park visitors. Please drive defensively and slow down when approaching fire equipment parked along park roads and turnouts.”

There are still some road closures in the area, including Wawona Road to Yosemite Valley (which is open only to Yosemite residents to Yosemite West) and Glacier Point Road.

Inciweb says the following about animal shelters: “The Central CA Animal Disaster Team (CCADT) continues to coordinate small animal sheltering with the Mariposa SPCA and Red Cross Central Valley. If residents who are under mandatory evacuations orders need assistance with small animal sheltering, please contact the CCADT at (888)402-2238 (Ext.700) Large animals will be sheltered at the Mariposa Fairgrounds. For Animal evacuations, please contact the sheriff’s office at (206)966-3615.”

Garner Complex Fire

This fire is no longer listed as active.

Georges Fire

This fire has been inactive for several weeks and is 95 percent contained, per Inciweb on August 14.

Hat Fire

Per CAL FIRE, this fire is 1,900 acres and 75 percent contained. It’s at Highway 299 east and Fish Hatchery Road, northeast of Burney. All evacuations have been lifted and all road closures have been lifted.

Hirz Fire

This fire is not a CAL FIRE but it is listed on CAL FIRE’s website. It’s grown from 450 acres on the 10th to 5,689 acres on August 14 and only 5 percent contained. The fire is located north of Moore Creek Campground. It’s 11 miles east of Interstate 5 on Gillman Road near Lakehead, California. It’s 18 miles northeast of Redding, California.

The cause is under investigation. This listing is actually three fires near Hirz Bay and Moore Creek Campground off Gilman Road on the McCloud Arm of Shasta Lake. Be cautious of fire traffic on Gilman Road.

According to Inciweb: “Gilman road continues to hold the fire from spreading south and east. Firefighters are working on contingency lines to the north. Yesterday the Secretary of Agriculture, Sonny Purdue, toured the Redding fires including Hirz. He visited with firefighters, forest staff, fire management team and stakeholders to assess the situation.”

Evacuations include structures along Hirz Mountain Lookout Road. Residents should make sure their homes have a 100 foot clearing to create a defensible space, and they should think about what they might need if an evacuation is necessary, Inciweb reported. Please avoid Gilman Road east of Interstate 5.

A public meeting will be at 7 p.m. on August 14 at the Lakehead Lions Club.

#HirzFire – Public meeting for the Hirz Fire, Tuesday, August 14th, 2018 at 7:00pm at the Lakehead Lions Club, 20814 Mammoth Drive, Lakehead, California. Hirz Fire info https://t.co/SGDhGIPKna Map showing Lakehead Lions Club https://t.co/WHx7ARw3vG #ShastaLake #LakeShasta #Shasta — ShastaLakeCom (@ShastaLakeCom) August 13, 2018

County residents can sign up to receive emergency updates and critical information through www.shascom911.com using the Code Red program.

Holy Fire

The Holy Fire formed on August 6 in the afternoon and quickly grew. You can see an interactive map of the Holy Fire above or here.

8/12 Sunday #HolyFire. Map shows latest satellite hotspots. See “Legend” and “Map tips” links in upper left corner to get the most benefit from the map. Open online map: https://t.co/16QtsbvnVX #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/1dSEIimofv — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) August 12, 2018

The Holy Fire is in Orange County, off Holy Jim Canyon Road, west of the North Main Divide. Today the fire is 22,986 acres according to Inciweb, but thankfully is also 59 percent contained. Growth has slowed down significantly since last week.

Another interactive map is below:

The cause is under investigation, but authorities have arrested Forrest Gordon Clark on suspicion of felony arson. Read more about Clark in Heavy’s story here.

A public information hotline has been set up at 714-628-7085 for the Holy Jim area. More than 21,000 people were evacuated. .

Mandatory evacuations remain in effect for Holy Jim, Trabuco Canyon recreation residence tracts, Blue Jay, Falcon Campgrounds, and Mystic Oaks Community near Long Canyon Road, per Inciweb as of August 14.

Voluntary evacuation is in effect for the Trilogy Community.

To see if you are under evacuation orders, you can enter your address on the Riverside County map website here.

An evacuation center is at Temescal Canyon High School at 28755 El Toro Road in Lake Elsinore.

Lions Fire

This fire is listed on the CAL FIRE map. It’s 10,002 acres and 70 percent contained as of August 14. It’s located seven miles southwest of Mammoth Lakes. It was caused by lightning. Most of the fire is on the Sierra National Forest, but about 1,600 acres are on the Inyo National Forest. The northeast, east, and southern flanks of the fire are contained and patrolled by aircraft. The fire continues to move into sparse fuels and cliffs on the northwest.

Regarding closures, Inciweb noted on August 14: “There is an emergency trail closure for the Fern Lake and Beck Lake Trails on the Inyo National Forest and emergency trail closures and a Forest Order to close the area on the Sierra National Forest (west of the North Fork of the San Joaquin River, north of the Middle Fork of the San Joaquin River and South of Iron Creek).”

Murphy Fire

This fire is being handled by the Plumas National Forest and is listed on CAL FIRE’s map, however it is no longer listed on Inciweb.

Natchez Fire

This Oregon fire falls under the jurisdiction of the Oregon Department of Forestry Fire, but is also listed on the CAL FIRE map. It’s grown about 2,000 acres, to total 13,155 acres on August 14, and 55 percent contained. It was caused by lightning. It’s located 15 miles southeast of Cave Junction, Oregon, located on the Oregon/California border between Happy Camp, California and Cave Junction, Oregon. Some active surface spread is still expected.

On August 13, Inciweb reported regarding evacuation orders:

“For public health and safety due to wildfire, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Evacuation Order for the area south of the Natchez Fire, near the terminus of the South Fork Road (National Forest System Road (FSR) 17N32) and to include an additional residence in the South Fork of Indian Creek.

On August 1, 2018, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office issued an Evacuation Warning for all residences accessed by the South Fork Road (FSR 17N32…) and the Grayback Road north of the junction of the South Fork Road. The warning was issued as a precautionary measure and is still in effect.”

The Warning Area has been expanded to include all residences on or accessed from the Indian Creek/Grayback road from the intersection with Dolittle Creek, north to West Branch Campground.”

Residents in the Warning Area are reminded to be vigilant in the possible event that the Evacuation Warning is upgraded to an Evacuation Order.”

Oak Fire

This fire is 16 acres and 80 percent contained, off Oak Lane and Buck Mountain Road south of Grass Valley in Nevada County. All evacuations and road closures have been lifted.

Ranch Fire (Mendocino Complex Fire)

Tuesday 8/14 #RanchFire California. Map shows latest perimeter and satellite hotspots. Hotspot data always 3+ hours old. See "Legend" and "Map tips" links (upper left corner) to get the most benefit from the map. Open online map: https://t.co/aCWSmL1yuc #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/tedImF8kph — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) August 14, 2018

This fire, the largest in California’s history, is off Highway 20 near Potter Valley, northeast of Ukiah in Mendocino/Lake/Colusa Counties. It’s now 305,490 acres and 69 percent contained as of August 14. (That’s a significant containment increase from August 7.) So far, 147 residences have been destroyed. (The total for the entire Mendocino Complex fire is 354,410 acres and 68 percent containment.) There have been no fatalities.

See the latest evacuation orders and advisories at the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Facebook page , Colusa County Facebook page, and the Lake County Sheriff’s Facebook page. The following mandatory evacuations are in place for the Ranch and River fires as of August 14 at 7 a.m.

Mendocino County:

South of Eel River, west of the Mendocino- Lake county line, east of 10500 block of Mid Mountain Road, and north of Pine Ave. Does not includes residents on Pine Ave.

Lake County:

East of the Lake-Mendocino County Line, south of the Lake-MendocinoGlenn County Line, west of the LakeColusa County Line, north of the fire perimeter and the Mendocino National Forest boundary.

Colusa County:

Town limits of Stonyford, west to the Colusa-Lake County line and north to Colusa-Glenn County Line, Century Ranch sub-division east and west side of East Park Reservoir.

The following evacuation advisories/warnings are in place:

Mendocino County

Mendocino County north of Mid Mountain Road, south of the Eel River, west of the 10500 Block of Mid Mountain Road, and east of East Potters Valley/Eel River Roads.

The Bureau of Land Management closure of the Cow Mountain Recreation Area remains in effect.

Glenn County:

North of the Glenn County/Colusa County Line, west of County Road 306, south of County Road 308, east of the Mendocino National Forest Boundary.

Here is a list of evacuation centers:

Twin Pine Casino, 22223 CA-29, Middletown

Colusa County Veterans Hall,108 E. Main Street Colusa, CA

Animal evacuation centers:

Redwood Riders Arena, 8300 East Road, Redwood Valley is accepting horses

Animal Care, 298 Plant Road, Ukiah is accepting small animals

For updated details, call 707-574-8261 in Mendocino County.

River Fire (Mendocino Complex)

Per CAL FIRE, the River Fire is now 48,920 acres and 100 percent contained. For details about evacuations etc., see the Ranch Fire update above.

Taylor Creek Fire

Once considered part of the Garner Complex Fire, it’s now being managed separately, according to Inciweb. If you have not signed up for Josephine County Citizen’s Alert, Josephine County’s emergency notification system, you can sign up on line at www.rvem.org. It’s actually an Oregon fire.

It’s 48,247 acres in size and 45 percent contained as of August 14 (it grew just slightly since yesterday with the same containment.) You can find the latest evacuation updates on the Josephine County Emergency Management Facebook page. You can view an interactive map of the fire here.

The Red Cross evacuation shelter is at Grants Pass High School (830 NE 9th St, Grants Pass, OR 97526).