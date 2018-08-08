California Fire Map: List & Maps of Fires Near Me Right Now [August 8]

Fires in California continue to be a huge problem on August 8. With the dry, hot summer fueling the fires, parts of Yosemite have been shut down indefinitely due to the Ferguson Fire, and other fires like the Carr Fire, Mendocino Complex Fire, and Holy Fire are causing additional problems and evacuations. Read on to learn all the details about the current fires in California as of August 8, with a roundup of maps of the larger fires around the state, their current containment levels, and where they are located. News is constantly changing, so call your local officials if you are concerned about evacuations near you. (If you are interested in reading about Forrest Gordon Clark, who was arrested in connection with the Holy Fire, see Heavy’s story here.)

General Map of California Fires

This map below is an interactive map of some of the bigger fires in California, constantly being updated, provided by CAL FIRE and Google. Fires in red are active and fires in black are contained. Read the next section for details about the fires listed on the map.

The California Governor’s office has another active fire map for comparison, which is embedded below. This map periodically is made available only to those with a login, so if it’s not available when you’re reading this story, it might be released to the public again later.

Below is another active fire map from Google’s Crisis Map. Zoom in to areas of interest.

Next are more specific details on the fires for August 8. The details are extensive, so if you are looking for a specific fire, search for the name so you can find it faster, or just scroll down and look at the fires, listed in alphabetical order.

List of Active Fires in California as of August 8

Here are the active fires and updates about them, per CAL FIRE. Most of these are in alphabetical order, but newer fires not yet listed on the CAL FIRE map may be included in a separate section at the end.

Carr Fire

The Carr Fire is off Highway 299 and Carr Powerhouse Road in Whiskeytown (Shasta County.) You can see an interactive map above. It’s now 173,522 acres and 47 percent contained, according to CAL FIRE. There are 1,077 residences that were destroyed, and 22 commercial structures, and 500 outbuildings. More than 935 structures are still threatened by the fire. The fire was caused by a vehicle’s mechanical failure.

8/8 Wednesday #CarrFire. 176,069 acres per analysis of infrared data by fire staff. See “Legend” and “Map tips” links (upper left corner) to get the most benefit from the map. Open online map: https://t.co/7zqh0IAbQS #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/UNLSHz1p1E — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) August 8, 2018

You can get the most latest updates on evacuations from the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office here.

The following mandatory evacuations are still in place as of August 8, 7 a.m.:

Shasta County:

Community of French Gulch

Swasey Drive North from Lower Springs Rd to Hwy 299

WiskeyTown Park

Placer Rd at Platina Rd to Buell Rd which includes South Fork Rd, Zogg Mine Road, Jenny Bird Lane, Horse Canyon Rd and all residents West of Platina Rd between Placer Rd and Buell Rd

All areas on South Fork Road from Zogg Mine Rd to South Fork Road to include the areas of Bender Rd, Serenity Dr & Serenity Way

Trinity County:

Trinity/Shasta County Line at Buckhorn Summit Rd W. to Trinity Dam Rd. All roads w/in this area North of Hwy 299

Deadwood Road east of Trinity Dam Blvd

Lewiston Turn Pike East of Trinity Dam Blvd

Trinity Dam at Trinity Dam Blvd.

If you have any questions, call the Shasta County Sheriff’s Department for clarifications.

Evacuation centers as of August 8:

Shasta High School 2500 Eureka Way, Redding California, Open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Animal evacuation center as of August 7:

Small Animal – Haven Humane 9417 East Side Drive Redding, Ca.

Road closures: See this webpage for an extensive list of road closures.

Per CAL FIRE: “For information on evacuation notifications visit http://www.shascom911.com. Click for the most up to date evacuation orders and advisories at the Shasta County Sheriff’s page.”

You can also see map of repopulation efforts here or below.

Cranston Fire

This updated, interactive map on Google Maps above shows you the location of the Cranston Fire, the location of the evacuation centers, and the closed highways.

This map below, from Inciweb, is zoomed into the location of the Cranston fire. If you click on the Cranston fire itself, you’ll see details about the fire on the right side of the map. (The location of the details might be different on mobile.)

This fire is off Highway 74 and Control Road. Brandon McGlover was arrested and charged with starting this and four other fires in the area. It’s 13,139 acres and 96 percent contained.

There are several sources you can tune into for continuing updates about the Cranston fire.

Brandon McGlover was arrested on suspicion of starting five fires, including the Cranston fire. Read about him in Heavy’s story here.

Donnell Fire

8/8 Wednesday #DonnellFire. 17,684 acres per analysis of infrared data by fire staff. See “Legend” and “Map tips” links (upper left corner) to get the most benefit from the map. Open online map: https://t.co/J5Dsg6LyPh #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/QN9tHONgN5 — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) August 8, 2018

This fire is in the Stanislaus National Forest and is 13,814 acres with 5 percent containment (however, other sources like the tweet above put the current acreage at closer to 17,684 acres.) The fire’s burning mostly along the north bank of the Middle Fork of the Stanislaus River in steep, rough terrain, Inciweb reported. The fire’s burning in the Carson-Iceberg Wilderness and across the Clark Fork Road towards Bald Peak. It started at the Donnell Reservoir and continues to burn along the Middle Fork of the Stanislaus River in steep, inaccessible terrain. It spread to both sides of Highway 108 near Brightman, and is burning north into the Carson Iceberg Wilderness, and east to the Eureka Valley along Highway 108.

#DonnellFire #StanislausNationalForest Most recent perimeter map viewable on InciWeb Incident Information System 8/7/18 – 22 hrs ago pic.twitter.com/RJoaFTS7jP — Tuolumne News (@TuolumneNews) August 8, 2018

According to Inciweb: “Highway 108 is still closed at Eagle Meadow Road from the west and at the top of Sonora Pass on the east side. The Pacific Crest Trail has also been closed between Highway 108 and Highway 4 for public safety.”

#DonnellFire more maps from NIFC and Update on how @Stanislaus_NF is beginning to notify cabin owners about the state of their properties. https://t.co/ZHv8u12Y5e pic.twitter.com/UYnUdyq5pM — MyMotherLode.com (@mymotherlode) August 8, 2018

Mandatory evacuations are still in effect in the following areas as of August 8: “Along Highway 108 from Eagle Meadow Road to Kennedy Meadows (all residences and campgrounds) as well as all along Eagle Meadow Road (5N01) and the Clark Fork Road area.”

Eagle Fire

This fire is no longer considered active, although it’s still listed on CAL FIRE’s map.

Eel Fire

This fire is off County Road M1 and Mendocino Pass Road, east of Covelo in Mendocino County. It’s 972 acres and 85 percent contained. The evacuation advisory has been lifted as of August 6 and all roads and areas previously closed are now open.

Ferguson Fire (Yosemite Fire)

This fire is off Highway 140 and Hite Cove, near El Portal in Mariposa County. It’s burning west of Yosemite National Park. It is 94,992 acres and 43 percent contained. Below is another map. You can click on the link to see an interactive version.

#FergusonFire Wednesday 8/8. Map shows latest fire perimeter and satellite hotspots. See “Legend” and “Map tips” links to get the most benefit from the map. Open online map: https://t.co/TXROYe6Moy #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/070pqlXYNN — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) August 8, 2018

Below is a map of the fire from Google’s Crisis Map, which you can see here. Zoom in for more details.

The fire began on July 13 in the Merced River canyon near El Portal around 10:35 p.m., Merced Sun Star reported, and at the time was less than 200 acres. It’s grown substantially since then. According to Inciweb, the fire is located at 37.652 latitude, -119.881 longitude. The cause of the fire in the Savage Trading Post area is currently unknown. It’s burning in very rough terrain with little-to-no access roads.

The following areas also remain closed, according to Inciweb: “Yosemite Valley, El Portal Road, Wawona Road, Big Oak Flat Road, Glacier Point, the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias, the Merced Grove of Giant Sequoias, Wawona Campground, Crane Flat Campground, Tamarack Campground, and several other sections of the Park. Please visit www.nps.gov/yose for the most up to date information. The public is reminded to stay vigilant of firefighters and fire traffic along the roadways.”

For details on what is open and closed at Yosemite, call 209-372-0200.

The following mandatory evacuations are in place, according to Inciweb on August 8:

Foresta

Yosemite Valley

Yosemite West

A Red Cross shelter has been set up at New Life Christian Fellowship on 5089 Cole Road in Mariposa.

Inciweb says the following about animal shelters: “The Central CA Animal Disaster Team (CCADT) continues to coordinate small animal sheltering with the Mariposa SPCA and Red Cross Central Valley. If residents who are under mandatory evacuations orders need assistance with small animal sheltering, please contact the CCADT at (888)402-2238 (Ext.700) Large animals will be sheltered at the Mariposa Fairgrounds. For Animal evacuations, please contact the sheriff’s office at (206)966-3615.”

Five Fire

CAL FIRE is assisting the Kings County Fire Department with a fire off Interstate 5 and Milham Rd, Kettleman Hills area (Kings County). #FiveFire ***This is not a CAL FIRE incident. pic.twitter.com/IZOvXddrhs — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 7, 2018

This fire is off Interstate 5 and Milham Road in the Kettleman Hills area of Kings County.

Garner Complex Fire

CAL FIRE is helping the Oregon Department of Forestry with this fire, located west of Highway 199, four miles northwest of Cave Junction in Oregon. As of August 8, it’s 8,886 acres and 85 percent contained. It was caused by lightning. This fire designation includes the following fires: Grave Creek 1-4, Ditch Creek, 416, Spencer 1-3, Pleasant Creek, and King Mountain. It was caused by lightning. Taylor Creek was once considered part of this fire but now is being managed separately. At noon on August 9, Southwest Oregon District will assume command of the fire.

Georges Fire

This fire is off Hogack and Whitney Portal Road in Alabama Hills, Inyo County. It’s now 2,883 acres and 70 percent contained. It was caused by lightning. No structures were destroyed. The areas in the valley floor are safely contained, but the western fireline is in steep, inaccessible terrain that firefighters can’t access. There may be continued fire activity as the fuel dries out, but the fire should eventually “rock out” when it reaches granite cliffs and no fuel, Inciweb reported on August 6. It contains no threat to life or property, Inciweb emphasized, and has been inactive for several weeks.

Holy Fire

The Holy Fire just formed on August 6 in the afternoon and quickly grew. You can see an interactive map of the Holy Fire above or here. A few more maps are below.

#HolyFire spreads east into Riverside County, California. The fire has burned at least 4,129 acres northwest of Lake Elsinore, California. 3-D map shows data from 1:15 a.m. PDT Aug. 8.

https://t.co/Tz5lrFCLBL pic.twitter.com/uQ6CIOPbQs — Wildfire Today 🔥 (@wildfiretoday) August 8, 2018

Link (updated in real-time, as soon as info is udpated): https://t.co/1v69arqbQk#HolyFire, over 4,000 acres and 5% contained (as of 0700 Pacific on 08 Aug 2018) 1️⃣ #Map with #perimeter and #MODIS hot spots.

2️⃣ Additional details. pic.twitter.com/GSDIpQiJbK — Krista West (@RSFireNerd) August 8, 2018

(Note: There are some false hotspots in the map below. The fire is not burning in residential areas at this time.)

#HolyFire 8/8 Wednesday. Not good. VIIRS data shows fire moving downhill. Perimeter based on infrared flight last night. Thanks to @pjdohertygis for converting the perimeter data. Open online map: https://t.co/zY3pGvLEuU #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/fpH0j1DlTa — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) August 8, 2018

This map shows the fire’s growth:

Thinking of all crews battling the #Holyfire right now in #Mendocino, & sending prayers for their safety & all who reside near or who have lost property. Found this map of its growth, now considered #California’s largest #wildfire in its history! Source: @guardian pic.twitter.com/qDcbxqopys — Violet Hour (@iamvioletsea) August 8, 2018

It’s in Orange County, off Holy Jim Canyon Road, west of the North Main Divide. The fire started Monday afternoon and quickly grew to more than 100 acres, The OCR reported. Then it grew to 1,000 acres and by Tuesday, August 7, it was at 4,000 acres. As of August 8, the fire is 4,129 acres and 5 percent contained.

#HolyFire update: 4,129 acres, 5% containment. 🔥 has grown near Horsethief Cyn. area. There will be continued aerial & ground firefighting today, with dozer lines being constructed. — Cleveland NF (@ClevelandNF) August 8, 2018

The cause is under investigation, but authorities have arrested Forrest Gordon Clark on suspicion of felony arson. Read more about Clark in Heavy’s story here.

this maybe what you are seeing,, The #HolyFire continues to make a push E/NE towards Horsethief Canyon. This has placed Sycamore Creek, Glen Eden Canyon and Horsethief Canyon communities in voluntary evacuations. pic.twitter.com/m6Akkb7w3d — Joann Lavis (@bbladybear) August 8, 2018

Officials said the fire was on the north and south sides of the canyon, pushing up to the north Main Divide Road, and moving toward Riverside County. A public information hotline has been set up at 714-628-7085 for the Holy Jim area.

Voluntary evacuations for #LakeElsinore include McViker, Sycamore Creek and Rice Canyon. The #HolyFire has destroyed 12 structures including homes. pic.twitter.com/tCVoQ3ZfM5 — Leticia Juarez (@ABC7Leticia) August 8, 2018

No major injuries have been reported from the fire.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered in the Holy Jin and Trabuco Canyon areas, and the Blue Jay and El Cariso campgrounds, ABC 7 reported.

Voluntary evacuations were issued for:

Horsethief and Glen Eden communities (A reception care center is at Temescal Canyon High School, ABC 7 reported)

Highway 74/Ortega Highway west from Lookout Restaurant to Nichols Institute. Plus all connecting roads in Rancho Capistrano, El Cariso Village, and Blue Jay.

If evacuating, residents should exit west to Orange County.

Horse Creek Fire

This fire is off Mineral King Road in the Ash Mountain area of Tulare County. It’s 34 acres and 95 percent contained. It was caused by lightning. All closures have been lifted. Inciweb is no longer updating this fire.

Lions Fire

This fire is listed on the CAL FIRE map. It’s 8,484 acres and 70 percent contained as of August 8. It’s located seven miles southwest of Mammoth Lakes. It was caused by lightning. Continued spread to the north and west with group torching is expected. Most of the fire is on the Sierra National Forest, but about 1,600 acres are on the Inyo National Forest. The south and east flanks of the fire are inactive and contained. The southwest flank remains active.

Regarding closures, Inciweb noted on August 8: “There is an emergency trail closure for the Fern Lake and Beck Lake Trails on the Inyo National Forest and emergency trail closures and a Forest Order to close the area on the Sierra National Forest (west of the North Fork of the San Joaquin River, north of the Middle Fork of the San Joaquin River and South of Iron Creek).”

Murphy Fire

This fire is being handled by the Plumas National Forest and is listed on CAL FIRE’s map. It’s about 100 acres and is near the Pacific Crest Trail, 44 miles from HIghway 70 near Belden to Highway 36.

#MurphyFire holding at 100 acres. Rolling rocks & other debris in the roadway on Hwy 70. Voluntary evacs for tiny Canyon communities. 📷: USFS Plumas pic.twitter.com/NyGLCm3wdV — Amber (@buriedbybooks) August 8, 2018

Natchez Fire

This fire falls under the jurisdiction of the Oregon Department of Forestry Fire, but is listed on the CAL FIRE map. It’s 11,338 acres and 50 percent contained as of August 8. It was caused by lightning. It’s located 15 miles southeast of Cave Junction, Oregon, located on the Oregon/California border between Happy Camp, California and Cave Junction, Oregon. Some active surface spread is still expected.

The community of Sunstar is still on a Level 1 evacuation “Ready” status as of August 8. For Del Norte County emergency notification information, visit: http://www.co.del-norte.ca.us/departments/administration/emergency-services. An evacuation order was issued on August 1 for two residences near the fire.

Owens Fire

CAL FIRE is assisting the Inyo National Forest with this fire, which is off Owens River Road and Indiana Summit Road, north of Mammoth Lakes in Inyo County.

Ranch Fire (Mendocino Complex)

This fire, now known as the largest in California’s history, is off Highway 20 near Potter Valley, northeast of Ukiah in Mendocino/Lake/Colusa Counties. It’s now 251,166 acres and 46 percent contained as of August 8 at 7 a.m. (That’s a significant containment increase from August 7.) So far, 116 residences have been destroyed and more than 10,000 structures are threatened. (The total for the entire Mendocino Complex fire is 300,086 acres and 47 percent containment.)

See the latest evacuation orders and advisories at the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Facebook page , Colusa County Facebook page, and the Lake County Sheriff’s Facebook page. The following mandatory evacuations are in place for the Ranch and River fires as of August 8 at 7 a.m.

Mendocino County:

South of Eel River, west of the MendocinoLake county line, east of 10500 block of Mid Mountain Road, and north of Pine Ave.

Lake County:

East of the Lake-Mendocino County Line, south of the Lake-Mendocino-Glenn County Line, west of the Lake-Colusa County Line, north of SR 20 and the Mendocino National Forest boundary.

Colusa County:

South of the Glenn/Colusa county line, east of the Lake/Colusa County Line, north of Highway SR-20, and west of Bear Valley/Leesville Ladoga Road/Sites Ladoga Road/County Road 401.

The following evacuation advisories/warnings are in place:

Mendocino County

Mendocino County north of Mid Mountain Road, south of the Eel River, west of the 10500 Block of Mid Mountain Road, and east of East Potters Valley/Eel River Roads. remains in a mandatory evacuation warning.

The Bureau of Land Management closure of the Cow Mountain Recreation Area remains in effect.

Glenn County:

North of the Glenn County/Colusa County Line, west of County Road 306, south of County Road 308, east of the Mendocino National Forest Boundary.

Here is a list of evacuation centers:

Mendocino College, Dance Room at 1000 Hensley Creek Road, Ukiah

Lower Lake High School, 9430 Lake Street, Lower Lake

Twin Pine Casino, 22223 CA-29, Middletown

Middletown High School, 20932 Big Canyon Road, Middletown (AT CAPACITY)

Middletown Middle School, 15846 Wardlaw St. Middletown, CA 95461

Mountain Vista Middle School, 5081 Konocti Rd. Kelseyville, CA 95451

Colusa County Veterans Hall,108 E. Main Street Colusa, CA

Animal evacuation centers:

Redwood Riders Arena, 8300 East Road, Redwood Valley is accepting horses

Animal Care, 298 Plant Road, Ukiah is accepting small animals

For updated details, call 707-574-8261 in Mendocino County.

River Fire (Mendocino Complex)

Per CAL FIRE: “#RiverFire #MendocinoComplex [update] off Old River Road, near Mile Marker Post 7.9, Hopland (Mendocino/Lake/Colusa Counties) is now 48,920 acres and 81% contained. Evacuations and road closures in place. Unified Command: CAL FIRE Mendocino Unit and USFS Mendocino National Forest.”

For details about evacuations etc., see the Ranch Fire update above.

Taylor Creek Fire

It's going to be an important few days on #TaylorCreekFire and Klondike. If teams can hold the line at two crucial places, Taylor could come under control. If not, it's likely going to grow and smoke for quite a while. https://t.co/GzJvDzXzPv — Zach Urness (@ZachsORoutdoors) August 6, 2018

Once considered part of the Garner Complex Fire, it’s now being managed separately, according to Inciweb. If you have not signed up for Josephine County Citizen’s Alert, Josephine County’s emergency notification system, you can sign up on line at www.rvem.org. It’s actually an Oregon fire.

It’s 41,103 acres in size and 38 percent contained as of August 8. You can find the latest evacuation updates on the Josephine County Emergency Management Facebook page. You can view an interactive map of the fire here.

The Red Cross evacuation shelter remains active at Grants Pass High School (830 NE 9th St, Grants Pass, OR 97526). The Fire Information Center can be reached at 541-474-5305 and is staffed from 8:00am to 8:00pm each day. An animal evacuation center is open at the Josephine County Fairgrounds Floral Building located at 1451 Fairgrounds Road, Grants Pass, OR.

Valley Fire

The Valley fire is 1,350 acres and 30 percent contained. It’s at the Valley of the Falls Dr. and Service Road 1S08. According to Inciweb, minimal to no growth is expected and very little fire spread is expected. However, hot and dry conditions have helped the fire stay active. Inciweb isn’t actively updating this every day.

Whaleback Fire

This fire is now 18,703 acres and 100 percent contained. According to Inciweb on August 5, the evacuation order for Spalding had been lifted. The fire is located off Whaleback Mountain and Antelope Valley Road, west of Spaulding in Lassen County. For updates on this fire, call (530) 252-6450. The forest closure is still in effect for the area as of August 8.