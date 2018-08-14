Camp Bullis on Lockdown Due to ‘Armed & Dangerous’ Fugitive

Camp Bullis is reportedly on lockdown as authorities conduct a massive search for an allegedly “armed and dangerous” fugitive, per Adi Guajardo of KENS5 News.

#BREAKING: Camp Bullis is on lockdown as officers search for a fugaitive considered armed and dangerous, according to Joint Base San Antonio. @JBSA_Official . @KENS5 pic.twitter.com/S50MZDb3fb — Adi Guajardo (@AdiGTV) August 14, 2018

KENS5 reports that Air Force Security Forces and U.S. Marshals are helping multiple polie forces search for a man in the area of JBSA Camp Bullis.

The search began after a police officer questioned the fugitive earlier in the day. The fugitive, upon early questioning, reportedly jumped out of the car (which the police later confirmed was a stolen F-250) and ran across an embankment.

Police say the fugitive does not pose a danger to people in the area as of yet.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with information as it comes.