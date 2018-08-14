Camp Bullis on Lockdown Due to ‘Armed & Dangerous’ Fugitive

Camp Bullis is reportedly on lockdown as authorities conduct a massive search for an allegedly “armed and dangerous” fugitive, per Adi Guajardo of KENS5 News.
KENS5 reports that Air Force Security Forces and U.S. Marshals are helping multiple polie forces search for a man in the area of JBSA Camp Bullis.
The search began after a police officer questioned the fugitive earlier in the day. The fugitive, upon early questioning, reportedly jumped out of the car (which the police later confirmed was a stolen F-250) and ran across an embankment.
Police say the fugitive does not pose a danger to people in the area as of yet.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with information as it comes.
