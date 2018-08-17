Cara Mund & Gretchen Carlson: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The reigning Miss America has spoken out about her alleged bullying by the pageant’s current leadership, per a letter sent Friday to former Miss Americas.

Cara Mund, the 2018 Miss America from North Dakota, has called out leadership for their treatment of her throughout the last year, singling out chairwoman Gretchen Carlson specifically. Carlson is a former Fox News host known for her sexual harassment lawsuit with Roger Ailes.

In her open letter, Mund has claimed that Carlson is treated like the current Miss America, not her, writing, “Right away, the new leadership delivered an important message: There will be only one Miss America at a time, and she isn’t me.”

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Mund Was Crowned Miss America Last Year

Mund was crowned the 2018 winner of Miss America last year, representing North Dakota in the competition. Previously, she attended Brown University and graduated with honors.

In her Miss America Organization bio, she claimed to aspire to become the first female governor of North Dakota. Mund plans to attend law school at the University of Notre Dame after completing her year as Miss America.

2. Mund Claims Miss America Leadership ‘Bullied, Silenced & Manipulated’ Her

In Mund’s open letter via The Fresno Bee, she wrote, “Let me be blunt: I strongly believe that my voice is not heard nor wanted by our current leadership; nor do they have any interest in knowing who I am and how my experiences relate to positioning the organization for the future.”

Mund continued, “Our chair and CEO have systematically silenced me, reduced me, marginalized me, and essentially erased me in my role as Miss America in subtle and not-so-subtle ways on a daily basis. After a while, the patterns have clearly emerged, and the sheer accumulation of the disrespect, passive-aggressive behavior, belittlement, and outright exclusion has taken a serious toll.”

Mund cited instances where she was chided for wearing the same outfits too many times, punished by shortening the length of her public speeches, and told by CEO Regina Hopper that she shouldn’t reach out to former Miss Americas to ask how they were treated, because “certain concerns had to be kept ‘in the family.'”

3. Mund Claims She Was Required to Talk About #MeToo In Every Speaking Appearance

In her open letter, Mund claims she was left out of interviews, not invited to meetings, called the wrong name and more during her reign. She also said that she was given three talking points to bring up during every single appearance.

Those three talking points, according to Mund, were, “Miss America is relevant. The #MeToo movement started with a Miss America, Gretchen Carlson. Gretchen Carlson went to Stanford.”

Carlson was famously the one who took on Roger Ailes, a former chairman of Fox, with sexual harassment claims in 2016. She has since reached a settlement with Fox for an estimated $20 million.

4. A Currently Circulating Petition by 11 Former ‘Miss Americas’ Seeks to Oust Gretchen Carlson From Her Position

As of August, 11 former Miss Americas have signed a petition requesting that Carlson, the current chairwoman of the Miss America board of trustees.

The petition, which has been posted on Change.org and already has over 5,000 signatures, reads,

“In good faith, we joined together with a unified voice and decided that it would be best if our new leaders came from among our own ranks so that our voices and opinions would be heard and acknowledged at the national level. But in choosing our new leaders, we now recognize that we chose individuals that have sought to use MAO for their own self-centered purposes, not to regain trust and unite us. Instead these new leaders have decided to use this opportunity to force changes that we have not sought and that we did not demand.

Worse still, they have used their position and our goodwill to demean those in our ranks, to publicly question our ethics and motives, and they have made significant changes to our organization under false pretenses. It is hard to believe that this is the approach and tactics that our new leaders have adopted, but this is the place in which we now find ourselves, and we must again demand and require immediate change.”

Carlson has not yet responded to any of the allegations held against her by the petition or by Mund.

5. The 2019 Miss America Pageant Is Scheduled to Occur in Four Weeks

The Miss America pageant has been the topic of conversation since the surprising announcement that the swimsuit portion would be dropped from the competition.

Carlson, who took over as chairwoman this January, said of the decision on “Good Morning America,” “We will no longer judge our candidates on their outward physical appearanceThat’s huge … and that means that we will no longer have a swimsuit competition.”