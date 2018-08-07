Carr Fire Map: Location of Shasta County Fire Right Now & Evacuation Details

The Carr Fire ha spread to 167,113 acres with 47 percent containment. The fire was first spotted on July 23, 2018, around 1:15 p.m. local time. Thus far, more than 1,000 residences, 22 commercial structures, and 500 outbuildings have been destroyed. More than 200 additional residences and structures have been damaged, and another 1,800+ are currently threatened.

“The fire is located in steep drainages with varying wind exposure which is challenging firefighting efforts. Firefighters will continue constructing containment lines and mitigating spot fires across control lines. Repopulation of residents affected by evacuations will continue as conditions permit,” reads the latest update from Cal Fire.

Nearly 5,000 firefighters have battled the blaze and smoke. The fire has claimed the lives of seven people so far.

As for how the fire got its name, it started near Carr Powerhouse Road.

“The fire broke out near Highway 299 and Carr Powerhouse Road, which is named after Judge Francis C. Carr, a prominent figure in the creation of the federal Central Valley Project, which influenced water management in California for decades to come,” the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Below is a list of evacuations in Shasta County:

Community of French Gulch

Placer Road West From Diggins Rd.

Swasey Drive North from Lower Springs Rd to Hwy 299

WiskeyTown Park

The Igo Community

Keswick Community West of Keswick Dam

Cloverdale Rd from Placer Rd to Clear Creek Rd

Placer Rd at Platina Rd to Buell Rd which includes South Fork Rd, Zogg Mine Road, Jenny Bird Lane.

Horse Canyon Rd and all residents West of Platina Rd between Placer Rd and Buell Rd

All areas on South Fork Road from Zogg Mine Rd to South Fork Road to include the areas of Bender Rd, Serenity Dr & Serenity Way

Below is a list of evacuations in Trinity County:

Trinity/Shasta County Line at Buckhorn Summit Rd W. to Trinity Dam Rd. All roads w/in this area North of Hwy 299.

Hwy 299 at Trinity Dam Blvd continuing North to Hwy 3 including Deadwood Road, Jennings Gulch Road, Eastman Gulch Road & Lewiston Turn Pike Road. This is to include all residences and side streets east of Trinity Dam Blvd within the Township of Lewiston.

Hwy 299 at Trinity Dam Road West to Poker Bar Rd.

Trinity Dam Rd Blvd to South of the Trinity Dam including all residences within Lewiston area to Trail Drive, Red Lane, Old Highway, Lewiston Rd, Ohio Lane, Lowden Way, Ponderosa Pines, River Front Rd, Wellock Rd, S. Ponderosa Pine, Coffin Road, Dirt Rd, Benvenuto Way, Browns Mountain Rd, Mountain Springs Rd, Jobe Way, Steelhead Circle, Rebel Rd, Quail Point Rd, Lockhart Ranch Rd, Prut Rd, Upper Salt Flat Rd, Salt Flat Rd, Goose Ranch Rd, Dredger Lane, Bacham Lane, Partridge Lane, Shady Lane, River Rock Rd, Old Oak Rd, Gulch Rd & Lewiston Turn Pike Rd.

All roads & streets West of Trinity Dam Blvd & East of Lewiston Rd.

Deadwood Road East of Trinity Dam Blvd.

All residences on Baker Rd including Cooper Gulch, Posey Rd, Lakeview Terrace & Pine Cove Marina including Eagle Mountain Rd.

There have been two evacuation centers set up. That info is as follows:

Shasta College 11555 Old Oregon Trail Redding, CA 96003

Trinity High School 321 Victory Lane Weaverville, CA 96093