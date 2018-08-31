Catrina Marie Costello: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Catrina Marie Costello is the New Hampshire woman accused of intentionally slamming two neighbors with her vehicle, killing one of them. 38-year-old Costello is now charged with murder.

Costello had reportedly been feuding with her next door neighbors for several years.

1. Police: Costello Struck Erin and Stephen VanDalinda With Her Vehicle While the Couple Was Walking the Dog

The collision happened Wednesday, August 29, 2018 around 6:20 p.m. in Seabrook, New Hampshire. Stephen VanDalinda, 64 and his wife Erin, 61 were walking their dog when Costello turned onto the street. They were about two blocks away from their house.

Investigators believe Costello increased her speed when she saw the couple. It was determined later that Costello was also under the influence of alcohol at the time. After hitting Stephen and Erin, she did not stop or get out of her truck. Instead, police say she drove away from the scene. The police affidavit, which explains the incident in greater detail, has been sealed to the public, according to Senior Assistant Attorney General Geoff Ward.

Stephen VanDalinda died from his injuries. An autopsy revealed the cause of death was blunt-force trauma to the head and extremities. His wife Erin suffered severe injuries including broken ribs and a collapsed lung. The dog, a German shepherd named Lucy, was also killed.

2. Catrina Costello Has Been Charged With Murder and Being Held Without Bond

Costello was arrested and charged with several felonies and misdemeanors. According to a press release by the office of the New Hampshire Attorney General, the charges leveled against Costello included:

• Reckless second-degree murder

• 2 felony counts of second degree assault

• 2 felony counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated with serious bodily injury

• 2 felony counts of conduct after an accident with serious bodily injury

• 3 misdemeanor counts of violation of a stalking order of protection

Costello remained in the custody of the Rockingham Department of Corrections. She reportedly waived the arraignment and was being held without bail.

3. Erin VanDalinda Had a Restraining Order in Place Against Catrina Costello

The VanDalinda’s had a protective order in place against Catrina Costello at the time of the deadly collision. The restraining order was granted by the 10th Circuit-Seabrook District Court on September 28, 2017. It was scheduled to remain in effect until September 27, 2018.

Costello was supposed to stay at least 50 feet away from Erin VanDalinda and her pets. According to the Associated Press, Erin VanDalinda told police that Costello had threatened her at least four times in 2017, at one point allegedly saying, “You better watch your back.” She also accused Costello of trespassing on her property.

Judge Sharon DeVries approved the protective order. According to SeacoastOnline.com, the judge wrote in her decision, “these repeated incidents would cause a reasonable person to fear for her safety… [Erin VanDalinda] does not know what Costello is capable of and feels she has been bullied, harassed, threatened, taunted and yelled at by [Costello].”

4. Costello Was Accused of Threatening the VanDalinda’s With Her Pit Bulls and Neighbors Said the Couple Was Afraid of Her

Catrina Costello lived next door to Erin and Stephen VanDalinda for at least five years. According to the restraining order obtained by the Associated Press, the couple accused Costello of repeatedly harassing them.

They said Costello routinely yelled and threatened them, or simply stared with an angry look on her face. Neighbor Brian Henderson told WMUR-TV that he witnessed Costello screaming at Erin and Stephen on multiple occasions. Erin VanDalinda also said Costello often shined a green laser beam toward them. She said Costello also made derogatory comments about her husband’s military background; Stephen was a veteran of the Massachusetts Army National Guard and Massachusetts Air National Guard.

Costello was accused of using her two pit bulls to intimate the couple. In her request for a restraining order, Erin VanDalinda explained a 2016 incident in which she claimed Costello came onto their property with the two dogs. She said Costello allowed the dogs to damage the property. The pit bulls also allegedly bit Stephen VanDalinda in the hand and attacked the couple’s German Shepherd.

Police were reportedly called out to the area multiple times to break up confrontations. Neighbor Marilyn Johnston told the AP, “That lady scared them. She had a lot of behaviors that made them uncomfortable.” Other neighbors told local media outlets that Erin and Stephen VanDalinda were planning to sell their house and move away, in order to escape the feud.

Neighbors held a candlelight vigil on August 30 to remember Stephen and to pray for Erin’s recovery. State representative Aboul Khan, who lives across the street from the VanDalinda’s, told WCVB-TV, “This was unbelievable. They are a wonderful family, wonderful people. They’re really, really good people. You cannot find better people in this world.”

5. Catrina Costello Denied the Claims and Requested the Protective Order be Dismissed

The New Hampshire Union Leader reports that Catrina Costello filed a petition to get the restraining order lifted. She denied harassing or threatening the VanDalinda’s. Costello accused her neighbors of discriminating against her because of an “accident” involving her dog.

Costello reportedly wrote to the judge, “I believe the excessive dispute with constant complaints and false accusations to the local authorities is to initiate a stronger case to prevent a lawsuit on my behalf which involved personal injuries (dog bite to myself as well as my dog) which occurred on their property by their dog… Whether or not it is for their own personal entertainment to create more drama throughout the neighborhood, I prefer to keep to myself and refrain from building relationships with neighbors based on false pretenses.”