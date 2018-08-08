Cameron Collins, Rep. Chris Collins’ Son, Also Indicted on Insider Trading Charges

Congressman Chris Collins’ son, Cameron, has been indicted on insider trading charges by the Justice Department. Also indicted is Cameron’s future father-in-law, Stephen Zarsky. Cameron is engaged to Zarsky’s daughter, Lauren Zarsky. The indictment says that Rep. Collins of New York, passed on information about drug trials involving a company named Innate Immunotherapeutics, to his son which were also passed on to Zarsky. The information allegedly allowed Cameron to “make timely trades in Innate stock and tip others.” The documents in the case say that Cameron saved more the $500,000 in selling his stock before information about drug trial failure was made public. You can read the full documents in the case here. Innate was developing a drug to aid in the fight against multiple sclerosis.

Rep. Collins did not sell his own shares as he was already under investigation by the Congressional Ethics Office. The Justice Department says that other family members are also accused of benefiting from the information, including Cameron’s fiancee. Like his father, Cameron Collins is also accused of lying to investigators when he was first questioned about the insider trading allegations.

Zarsky is also accused of passing the information on to others, who are not named in the indictment. Rep. Collins, an early champion of President Donald Trump, had been a board member of Innate. Speaking to CNBC, lawyers for Rep. Collins said the congressman would “mount a vigorous defense to clear his good name.” The statement continues, “It is notable that even the government does not allege that Congressman Collins traded a single share of Innate Therapeutics stock. We are confident he will be completely vindicated and exonerated.”

An SEC statement said that Lauren Zarsky had also participated in the insider trading, along with her mother, Dorothy Zarsky. Both mother and daughter have pleaded guilty and agreed to give up the money they made through the trade. Lauren Zarsky made $19,440, Dorothy Zarsky made $22,600, through selling shares, the SEC said. Both will also pay fines equal to the amount they’re accused of profiting from the sales.

In addition to the fine, Lauren Zarsky, a registered CPA, agreed to be suspended from dealing with the SEC in any case, a suspension she can appeal in five years. According to her LinkedIn page, Lauren Zarsky is an assurance associate at Pricewaterhousecoopers. She has worked with the accounting giants since June 2014.

In June 2017, a spokeswoman for the congressman, Sarah Minkel, told the Buffalo News that Cameron Collins had not sold his shares of Innate. Minkel also said that Rep. Collins did not sell, nor did his daughter, Caitlin Collins. The spokeswoman said, “Neither Chris Collins, Caitlin Collins nor Michael Hook have sold shares prior, during or after Innate’s recent stock halt. Cameron Collins has liquidated all his shares after the stock halt was lifted, suffering a substantial financial loss. The Buffalo News report mentions that in June 2017, Innate’s price in the U.S. fell from $1.53 per share to $0.55 per share.

In a separate statement to CNBC, Cameron Collins’ attorney, Rebecca Ricigliano, said, “We look forward to addressing these charges in court, and will not be commenting on this case outside of the courtroom.” Ricigliano is a partner in the White Collar and Regulatory Enforcement Group of Crowell-Moring. Ricigliano formerly worked in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

According to Cameron’s now-deleted LinkedIn page, Cameron works in computer programing for AT&T. Previously, Cameron worked as an engineer for Moog Inc. and in real estate for Bold New York. Cameron attended high school at the Nichols School and graduated from Villanova University with a Bachelor of Science in electronic engineering. Lauren Zarsky is also a graduate of Villanova, graduating in 2015 with a Bachelor of Science in accounting.