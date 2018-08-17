Christina Davis Jolly: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Christina Davis Jolly is the North Carolina teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old child living in her home. The boy was reportedly in the foster care system and 43-year-old Jolly was his guardian. Investigators say Jolly was not his teacher.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Christina Jolly is Charged with Five Felony Counts of Statutory Rape

Christina Davis Jolly was arrested Wednesday, August 15. She was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center, but it was unclear how long she was held there. Bond was set at $275,000. According to inmate records, she has since bonded out.

Jolly is facing seven charges:

• Five counts of statutory rape

• Two felony counts of statutory sex offense of a child 15 or younger

Under North Carolina law, the age of consent is 16. The law reads:

“A defendant is guilty of a Class B1 felony if the defendant engages in vaginal intercourse with another person who is 15 years of age or younger and the defendant is at least 12 years old and at least six years older than the person, except when the defendant is lawfully married to the person.”

The minimum punishment if convicted is 25 years behind bars.

“A person convicted of violating this section is guilty of a Class B1 felony and shall be sentenced pursuant to Article 81B of Chapter 15A of the General Statutes, except that in no case shall the person receive an active punishment of less than 300 months, and except as provided in subsection (c) of this section. Following the termination of active punishment, the person shall be enrolled in satellite-based monitoring for life pursuant to Part 5 of Article 27A of Chapter 14 of the General Statutes.”

2. Jolly Reportedly Kept Messaging the Teen Even After Deputies Ordered Her Not to Have Contact With Him

#BREAKING: Iredell County teacher accused of sexually assaulting foster child » https://t.co/qDBCRlRp9u pic.twitter.com/I2u6M3VID3 — WBTV News (@WBTV_News) August 16, 2018

According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies began looking into allegations of sexual abuse in April of 2018. The teenager in question was interviewed at a children’s advocacy center in Statesville, North Carolina. Investigators reportedly learned through that interview that Jolly had engaged in an appropriate relationship with the boy. He was living with her as a foster child.

In July, Jolly gave up foster parent’s rights and the boy was moved out of her house. She was ordered to stop communicating with the alleged victim. But investigators discovered that Jolly continued to message the teen on social media anyway.

After learning about the continued communication, deputies got a search warrant for Jolly’s home. They seized her computers and her devices. She was arrested after that search.

3. The Alleged Abuse Reportedly Went on for More Than a Year, According to Reports

Teacher accused of having sex with her foster child https://t.co/ThIaOVpKGS pic.twitter.com/SW3WZw8Vna — New York Post (@nypost) August 17, 2018

Deputies began investigating the case in April of 2018. But officials say the alleged sexual abuse may have been going on for nearly a year.

Local TV station WBTV reported that deputies told them the alleged sexual acts began in August of 2017. The reported abuse apparently continued until the teenager was removed from the foster home in July of 2018.

4. Christina Jolly Has Been Suspended From Her Job as a Middle School Teacher

The teacher has been suspended with pay while the case is investigated. https://t.co/GD3JV6xKmz via @Statesville — Record and Landmark (@statesville) August 16, 2018

The alleged victim was not a student of Jolly’s, according to Iredell-Statesville Schools. The school confirmed that Jolly has been an employee since 2002. She teaches at North Iredell Middle School.

Jolly previously worked at Troutman Elementary School and Troutman Middle School, according to a press release put out by the school district. She has been suspended with pay while the investigation continues.

5. Christina Davis Jolly Filed for Bankruptcy in 2009

Court records indicate that Jolly is married. A Christina Davis Jolly filed for bankruptcy in July of 2009. Wally Richard Jolly was listed as the co-debtor.

The document does not list how much money the Jolly’s owed. But the documents indicate they owed on their mortgage and car payments. The creditors listed include: GMAC Mortgage, the Ford Motor Credit Company and Candica LLC.

The case was handled by the United States Bankruptcy Court, Western District of North Carolina. The case was closed in September of 2011.