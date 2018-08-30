Christina Giuffre Missing: Langhorne Woman Vanishes

Christina Giuffre is the 21-year-old Pennsylvania woman who is missing after she failed to show up at her job at a local gym in Bucks County on August 29. According to a Facebook post from the Middletown Township Police Department, Giuffre lives in the Forsythia Gates area of Langhorne, about 25 miles northeast of Philadelphia.

Giuffre was last seen at around 3 p.m. on August 29 in Croydon, Bristol Township. Later, police said that Giuffre was seen in the Flowers Mill Giant store on the night of August 29.

Giuffre had been due at work at Retro Fitness on New Falls Road at 5 p.m. but never showed up. Giuffre drives a black Honda Civic with a Pennsylvania plate reading KMN0274. Her family’s attempts to reach her cell phone have been unsuccessful. Giuffre was wearing a red tank top with white or gray pants. She is five feet tall and weight around 95 pounds.

On her Facebook page, Giuffre says she lives in Levittown and is from Croydon. Giuffre attended Harry S. Truman High School. On her Intro on her Facebook page, Giuffre writes, “May you always have a beautiful soul with a fierce demeanor and a curiosity to know.”

In April 2018, Giuffre’s father, Mark Giuffre, died tragically at the age of 56 following an aneurysm due to a congenital condition called AVM. According to his obituary, Mark Giuffre was a forklift operator who lived in Croydon for most of his life. The tribute says that Christina Giuffre was his only child. On a Go Fund Me page that was set up for his funeral expenses, Mark Giuffre’s sister wrote in part, “Mark has one child, my niece Christina who has not left his bedside in days. Any amount will help defray the cost. Thank you in advance from the bottom of our hearts.”

Giuffre’s aunt, Veronica, issued a plea for her niece to come home on Facebook writing that, “[Giuffre] never misses work even when she is sick. Please pray for our family.” A cousin of the missing woman wrote on Facebook that he is flying in from California to help aid in the search for Giuffre.