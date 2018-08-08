Colorado Fire Map: List of Fires Near Me Right Now [August 8]

The hot, dry summer months continue to fuel fires in Colorado. Here are where all the current fires are located on August 8, along with maps and evacuation updates.

General Map of Colorado Fires

The map below is an interactive map of some of the bigger fires in Colorado, produced and managed by the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and Google. Fires in red are active and fires in black are contained.

The map above lists numerous active fires. We will describe those fires in more detail in the next section.

List of Active Fires in Colorado as of August 8

Bull Draw Fire

This fire is 6,926 acres and 35 percent contained. It’s 12 miles northwest of Nucla and is continuing to grow according to Inciweb. It was caused by lightning. For details on the fire call 970-240-1070 or 970-874-6602 for recorded info, or 970-578-0213 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. The fire also has an official Facebook page here.

The fire is most active on the north side in Mesa County. Minimal growth is expected, but weather could contribute to more extreme fire conditions on the north slope, Inciweb reported. No structures have been lost.

Here is Inciweb’s note on closures and evacuations: “There are multiple closures in place for areas affected by the Bull Draw Fire. These are in effect for both public and firefighter safety and to allow fire operations to be carried out successfully. These include BLM roads, trails and lands, National Forest System roads and trails, and some county roads. For a map of BLM and National Forest closure areas, go to: https://bit.ly/2AMkyYl. To sign up for emergency and evacuation notifications in Montrose County go to CodeRed at https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/BF7ED953CC69. To sign your cell phone up for emergency alerts in Mesa County visit https://member.everbridge.net/index/892807736721759#/login.”

Buttermilk Fire

This fire is 746 acres and 70 percent contained. It was caused by lightning and is located at 38.657 latitude, -107.814 longitude. The fire is now considered more minimal and some resources are being transitioned to other fires.

Cabin Lake Fire

This fire is 1,158 acres and 72 percent contained. The cause is unknown. It is approximately 5.5 miles south of Buford and 7 miles northwest of Meadow Lake Campground. Seven Lakes Lodge and neighboring cabins are still in a pre-evacuation status. For updates on evacuations, see the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Facebook page.

As of 6 a.m. August 8, County Road 17 (i.e. Buford/Newcastle Road) will open for through-traffic only, but no stopping will be allowed and all side roads will still remain closed.

All Forest Service system lands in the vicinity of the Cabin Lake Fire have been closed.

Cache Creek Fire

This fire is 1,535 acres and 23 percent contained. For fire information, call 970-984-8839 or follow updates on Facebook. It’s burning 8 miles southwest of Rifle, Colorado in rugged terrain, Inciweb reported. The cause of this fire is not known.

The fire’s actively burning and growing to the west. Private land with three structures and private oil and gas infrastructure are about two miles north and downhill of the fire. Some O&G infrastructure is also two miles east of the fire. They’re not threatened at this time, but firefighters are monitoring the situation.

Indian Valley Fire

This fire is 6,310 acres and 99 percent contained. It’s 16 miles northwest of Meeker and was caused by lightning. It started on July 20. The fire is now being patrolled by aircraft and ground resources will only be brought in if a threat to containment lines is detected.

Lake Christine Fire

This fire is 12,588 acres and 90 percent contained, up 7 percent in containment from last week. The fire is located one mile north of Basalt, Colorado. (The map above, although posted on July 27, is still the same map being used by Inciweb due to little change in the fire’s size since then.) The fire was caused by human activity when two people shot trace ammunition at the gun range despite local fire bans, CBS Denver reported. The ammunition sparked the fire and arrest warrants were issued for the people involved. The two suspects, Allison Marcus, 22, and Richard Miller, 23, were arrested on charges of fourth-degree arson and firing woods or prairie, Aspen Times reported. Miller said he didn’t realize his type of ammunition was banned, because he saw a sign that said fires and fireworks were prohibited.

You can view a map of the Lake Christine fire here or below. Spread potential for the fire continues to be towards the east. A potential for thunderstorms and windy conditions might change that.

Keep up with details via the Eagle County Sheriff Twitter account or Facebook. Or call 970-510-0705 with questions.

At the height of the fire, 2,100 residents were evacuated. Fire officials said some wildfire growth is likely due to weather conditions, Denver Post reported.

Plateau Fire

This fire is 7,200 acres and 15 percent contained. It was caused by lightning and is 13 miles north of Dolores, Colorado. It’s continuing to burn along established containment lines. Fire activity is expected to be active, according to Inciweb. The San Juan National Forest has expanded road closures east to the Dolores-Norwood Road and south to House Creek Road near the eastern dock of McPhee Reservoir, The Journal reported.

Red Canyon Fire

This fire is 5,566 acres and 88 percent contained. It’s 30 miles south of Rangely, 45 miles southwest of Meeker, in remote, rugged, mountainous terrain. Minimal fire behavior is expected.

Silver Creek Fire

This fire is 2,061 acres and 5 percent contained. The fire was caused by lightning and is located 10 miles north of Gore Pass and Colorado Highway 134, 2.5 miles west of Buffalo Park Road. Crews are continuing to make progress on the fire along the southeast and north edges, according to Inciweb.

Here are closure details according to Inciweb on August 8: “The emergency closure for the Silver Creek Fire was revised for public and firefighter safety. The area of the closure did not change. However, due to fire operations, the following roads are now included and closed to public traffic. Forest Service Road 100 (Buffalo Park Road) is closed from the Forest Boundary in the south to the intersection of the Road and Highway 40 to the north. Forest Service Road 250 is closed to travel north of the junction with Forest Service Road 243. Forest Service Road 312, the Muddy Creek Trailhead across Highway 40, is also closed. This order prohibits all public foot, bicycle, horse, and vehicle traffic within the entire area. This includes all roads, spur roads and trails that enter the closure area. Red Dirt Reservoir is closed. Both east/west Silver Creek trails and trailheads and all of Sarvis Creek Wilderness are also included in this closure.”

Spring Fire

The Spring Fire is 108,045 acres and 91 percent contained as of the last time details were updated. You can see a map of the Spring Fire above. Containment efforts have gone so well that Inciweb is no longer updating details about the fire as of July 27. The fire was determined to be caused by human activity and the suspect was arrested. To stay updated on evacuations in Heurfano County, visit here. For updates on evacuations in Costilla County, visit here. You can also call 211 for current details or call 719-695-9573 between 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sugarloaf Fire

This fire is 1,280 acres and 35 percent contained. Total containment is expected by August 31. It’s located north of Loveland Pass and 13 miles southwest of Fraser in a remote Grand County area. According to Inciweb, the fire has slowed its spread but is still smoldering and being monitored daily. It was caused by lightning. A Stage 1 fire restriction is still in place for the surrounding area.

West Guard Fire

This fire is 1,412 acres and 90 percent contained. It was caused by lightning and is 13 miles east of Dove Creek, Colorado. The fire is in the “mop up and monitoring” phase since containment has been so successful. It’s just west of the Glade Guard Station, 5 miles west of Benchmark Lookout in Dolores County, according to Inciweb. Minimal fire activity is expected.