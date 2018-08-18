Peace Activist David McReynolds Dead at 88

American democratic socialist and pacifist activist David McReynolds died on August 17th after taking a fall in his home in Manhattan, reported the NY Daily News.

McReynolds, who described himself as a “peace movement bureaucrat,” studied political science in college and organized against war and violence as a young adult until the day he died.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. McReynolds Was a Proclaimed Socialist

McReynolds joined the Socialist Party of American in 1951, two years before he graduated from UCLA with a degree in political science. After college, McReynolds became one of the editors of “Liberation,” a publication that supported the Cuban Revolution and condemned the Vietnam War.

He burned his draft card On November 6, 1965 in the middle of Union Square in New York, knowing it was illegal, and continued to speak out against the violence happening in Vietnam even when met with resistance.

2. McReynolds Was One of The Leaders of The War Resisters League (The WRL)

McReynolds became a leader of the War Resisters League in 1960 and continued in advocacy until he retired in 1999. He served as the chairperson of War Resisters International from 1986 to 1988.

McReynolds was also active in supporting and organizing for the International Confederation for Disarmament and Peace which eventually became the International Peace Bureau.

The War Resisters League is currently organizing against the wars taking place in the Middle East, especially the underreported conflicts in places like Yemen.

3. McReynolds Ran For President as a Socialist in 1980, And Was The First Openly Gay Candidate in History

McReynolds was politically active his whole life. As a young adult, he was a member of the Prohibition Party, then became a Socialist. According to NY Daily News, he ran for Congress in 1958 and 1968.

McReynolds ran for president in both 1980 and 2000 as a member of the Socialist Party. He received the endorsement and ballot line of the Liberty Union Party both times.

McReynolds placed a senator bid in 2004. He ran an anti-war campaign as a Green Party candidate but did not secure enough votes to be successful.

A few years later, he wrote a famous article titled “Queer Reflections,” published in New Politics.

Here is an excerpt:

My personal take on the homosexual issue is controversial. I don’t think homosexuality is “normal” any more than I think my brown eyes are “normal” or my height, of 6′ 3″ is “normal.” Normal is a matter of a norm within a society. Natural is another matter altogether — homosexuality is as natural as any other form of sexual expression.

4. On Top of His Activism and Writing, McReynolds Was an Amazing Photographer

McReynolds started practicing photography in college. He took beautiful shots of California and Ocean Park in the 1950s, photos of civil rights protests he was involved in from the 1950s to the 1970s, and some behind the scenes footage of the War Resisters League.

He captured portraits of leaders of the Socialist movement and wrote of their stories. (He was also a cat lover. There are many photos to prove it.)

You can view most of McReynolds’ art here.

5. McReynolds Endorsed U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders During His Presidential Run in 2015

McReynolds endorsed Bernie Sanders when he chose to go head-to-head with Hillary Clinton for the democratic nomination in the 2016 presidential race. McReynolds praised Sanders for not viciously and personally attacking Clinton and for being a “serious candidate.”

He wrote a piece titled, “Bernie Sanders as I’ve Known Him” published to “New Politics” on June 4, 2015.

Here is an excerpt: