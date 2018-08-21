Derek Harkins: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Derek Harkins is the 46 year old golfer who allegedly bit off another man’s index finger after an argument about golf this weekend.

Harkins, 46 years old, was arraigned in court in Boston on Monday on charges of “mayhem.” Harkins works as a carpenter for the city of Brockton’s Public Properties Department, which is in charge of maintaining public buildings.

Mayor Bill Carpenter told the media on Monday that they are investigating the incident and have put Harkins on administrative leave.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Harkins Pleaded ‘Not Guilty’ to Charges of Assault and Mayhem

Prosecutors brought a slew of charges against Harkins when he appeared in a Boston court on Monday — the 46 year old was charged with assault and battery, mayhem and disturbing the peace. Harkins himself had a “visible gash” on the left side of his forehead when he appeared in court on Monday, news reports said.

“Mayhem” is defined as: “Whoever, with malicious intent to maim or disfigure, cuts out or maims the tongue, puts out or destroys an eye, cuts or tears off an ear, cuts, slits or mutilates the nose or lip, or cuts off or disables a limb or member, of another person.” Mayhem carries a maximum prison term of 20 years and a maximum fine of one thousand dollars.

Harkins entered a “not guilty” plea. He was released on $10,000 bail.

2. The Sound of the Finger Biting Allegedly Sounded Like ‘Doritos’

The victim in the case, 57 year old Daniel Menton, said that Harkins grabbed him by the wrist and began biting at his fingers. Menton said that when Harkins bit into his index finger, there was a loud crunching noise — just like the sound of someone biting into a Dorito.

Another golfer witnessed the fight and called 911. Firefighters rushed to the scene, and Menton was hurried to a local hospital.

3. Doctors Were Unable to Re-Attach the Finger

After Harkins allegedly bit off Menton’s finger, Menton’s son put the finger into a plastic cup full of ice. He brought the finger along to the hospital where his father was receiving treatment. Doctors tried to re-attach the finger, but were unsuccessful.

Harkins told the court on Monday that Menton’s finger ended up in his mouth and that he just bit down. Menton, though, says that Harkin had grabbed him by the wrist and started biting on his fingers.

4. Harkins Said He Was Just Defending His Father

The fight took place on Friday evening at the Southers Marsh Golf Club in Plymouth. Harkins and his father were playing on the same course as Menton and his son. Apparently, the two groups had a dispute over the speed of play, and the argument got heated very quickly. Harkins was apparently upset that Menton was playing “too slowly.” Witnesses said that Harkins smelled strongly of alcohol and was acting “like a madman” even before his started biting.

Harkins told the court that he was just trying to defend his father. According to court documents, Harkins said that Menton’s finger ended up in his mouth and that he just bit down.

5. Harkins Has Been Ordered to Stay Away from Alcohol

The judge told Harkins to stay away from Menton — and to stop drinking alcohol. There is no public information about whether Harkins was intoxicated during the fight with Menton, which took place shortly before sunset on Friday.

If convicted of “mayhem,” Harkins could be sentenced to up to 20 years in jail — and he could face a fine of up to 1000 dollars.

  • Published
