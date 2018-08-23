Derek Holland: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

San Francisco Giants pitcher Derek Holland has apologized for making an Asian impression that has since been called insensitive.

Holland was drafted by the Texas Rangers in the 25th round of the 2006 draft. He is now playing for the Giants.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Holland Went on MLB Network’s ‘International Talk’ on Wednesday Evening

On Wednesday, Holland appeared on MLB Network’s “International Talk” and brought Giants staffer Haro Ogawa along as an alleged “hype man.”

However, Holland mocked Ogawa throughout the interview, fake-bowing to him and using an Asian accent at different points.

2. Holland Has Since Apologized for His Behavior On-Air

Here's the full statement Derek Holland made to reporters after today's game. pic.twitter.com/GY5pNyoT1m — Kerry Crowley (@KO_Crowley) August 23, 2018

On Thursday, Holland apologized for his behavior the following day. Via TMZ, Holland said,

“I want to be held accountable for everything I’ve done and caused with all of this. It’s embarrassing what I did. I was just trying to have some fun. Haro and I just entertaining and just trying to take it to a different level and make the interview a little more exciting and I obviously crossed the line with that. Whatever I have to do to take care of the situation, I will do it.”

Holland has additionally confirmed that he apologized directly to Ogawa, as well as to Giants catcher Taira Uematsu, who is Japanese.

As for the Giants organization, a statement was issued by Giants spokesperson Matt Chisholm to Deadspin: “The Giants organization does not condone that type of behavior in any way. We spoke to Derek regarding his interview yesterday and he completely understands the severity of the situation and he apologizes if it offended anyone. That was not his intention at all, but he’s taking full responsibility for it. It was not his intention at all to embarrass Haro.”

3. Holland Has Acted Insensitively Toward Asian Culture in the Past

Derek Holland made racist comments on MLB Network? Color me… unsurprised. pic.twitter.com/9jUe2waF8g — Grace (@gracesayssmile) August 23, 2018

This is not the only time that Holland has behaved in a manner that some might find insensitive to another culture. One Twitter user said she was “unsurprised” by Holland’s behavior on “International Talk,” citing a picture of him wearing a shirt that says “Ho Lee Chit.”

4. Holland’s Nickname Is ‘The Dutch Oven’

Holland’s baseball nickname is reportedly “the Dutch Oven,” which was first coined by KTCK-1310 AM. The nickname derives from his last name, as well as the fact that when his pitching is especially good, he’s cooking like “a Dutch Oven.” His Twitter handle currently reflects the nickname, as well.

Holland is also known for doing impressions, and did some memorable impressions including one of Arnold Schwarzenegger during Game 5 of the World Series. You can see it in the video above.

5. In Between His Offensive Behavior and His Public Apology, Holland Posted a Cryptic Tweet Referencing the Bible

As iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another. -Proverbs 27:17 — The Gospel Daily (@The_Gospels) August 23, 2018

On Wednesday evening, Holland retweeted a tweet from The Gospel Daily, which reads, “As iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another. -Proverbs 27:17.”