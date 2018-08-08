Derrill ‘Rick’ Ennis: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Derrill Richard “Rick” Ennis, a 38-year-old man originally from Auburn, Alabama, has been arrested and is facing two separate charges of capital murder dating back to 2006 from when a young college graduate named Lori Anne Slesinski went missing.

Ennis is being accused of burglary and for the kidnapping of 25-year-old Slesinkski of Auburn, Alabama whose body has never been found.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. After Finding Out in 2005 He Was a Person of Interest in Slesinski’s Case, Ennis Fled Auburn

On June 13, 2006, Auburn Police received a missing person’s report saying that a young woman by the name of Lori Ann Slesinski hadn’t been heard from in days by her family or work associates. Her mother visited police after going to her daughter’s house where she found her dog starved.

A day after the report had been filed, Slesinski’s vehicle was found on fire on an abandoned road near Ennis’ job. The forensics lab took a look at it, but no evidence leading to her whereabouts was found.

Ennis was questioned by the police. Police say he was an “acquaintance” of Slesinski’s. Auburn police Chief Paul Register said Ennis’ answers were “suspicious and conflicting.”

The case remained unsolved.

2. The Auburn Police Department, Along With Two Other Agencies, Reopened The Case in April 2017

Back in April 2017, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Cold Case Unit and Lee County District Attorney's Office joined the Auburn Police Department to help solve Slesinski's case.

District Attorney Brandon Hughes said this at Tuesday’s press conference:

One of the first things we did…they needed a place to be, to call their own, so we took a little used grand jury wedding room and turned it into what we call “the war room.” For 15 months we lived this case. Some retired investigators came back to work the case. There were no days off, no weekends, we went through extensive evidence that ultimately lead to the arrest of Darrill “Rick” Ennis.

Ennis was indicted on Aug. 2nd of this year "by a Lee County Grand Jury on two capital murder counts," reported Advance Local Alabama.

Police have not discussed the suspect’s motive or the evidence that lead to his arrest.

3. A Team of Around 100 Agents Surrounded And Apprehended Ennis Near The Montgomery-Floyd County Line on His Birthday

Police say Ennis was been taken into custody by multiple agencies, including the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. He resides in Montgomery County Virginia Jail without bond and is pending extradition to Auburn where he'll face the murder charges.

"This was someone who bounced around a lot," Hughes said.

Ennis would have others pay his bills for him. He knew how to fly under the radar.

Authorities learned of a connection in South Carolina after two months of searching for Ennis. There they were given a tip for an address in Virginia.

“Let me tell you something, within 30 minutes of finding this information out in South Carolina, we had a group of close to 100 agents working with the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force assembled, briefed and really to roll in Virginia,” Hughes said.

“A group of close to a hundred” surrounded Ennis where he was hiding near the Montgomery-Floyd county line, and apprehended him. It happened to be his birthday.

4. Ennis Was Arrested in 2003 on Charges of Rape, Kidnapping And Sodomy But Was Not Indicted

At the time this story was made public, so were court records from a previous case involving Ennis. Back in 2003, Ennis was arrested and facing charges of rape, kidnapping and sodomy of another young woman (name unknown).

The grand jury did not indict him on those charges, as there was a lack of evidence pointing to Ennis’ involvement.

Elizabeth White with WRBL broke the news of Ennis’ most recent arrest on her Facebook page saying that:

The Auburn Police Division, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Cold Case Unit and the Lee County District Attorney’s Office initiated a collaborative effort in April 2017 resulting in a determination that Lori was murdered by Ennis. He was indicted on Aug. 2, 2018, by a Lee County Grand Jury on two counts of Capital Murder.

His profile was attached in the comments.

5. Slesinski’s Parents Speak Out After The News of Ennis’ Arrest

“We hope these finding will bring justice to our daughter Lori,” Mr. Slesinski said in a press conference Tuesday.

“Today is about Lori, her family, friends and helping them know what happened to her 12 years ago. That has always been the goal and has remained the goal for the past 12 years,” said Auburn Police Chief Paul Register.

Lori Ann Slesinski had a bachelor’s degree in psychology and criminology from Auburn University. At the time of her disappearance, she was employed at the East Alabama Mental Health Center. According to one of her close friends, she was unhappy with her job and salary, but never let anything keep her isolated. She reached out to her family daily and called her mother frequently.

Walking, biking and movie were her most favorite hobbies. It’s clear she was taken against her will.

“She wasn’t that type of person. She would never leave her dog. We were close and if there was a problem she would have told me,” Mrs. Slesinski said in an interview with WSFA 12.

“Lori had no enemies at all. I hope she is still alive. A parent always has hope.”

Even in the wake of Ennis’ arrest, authorities are still asking for tips. Anyone with any information is to call the Auburn Police Department’s Tipline at 334-501-7337 or the Lee County Crimestoppes Program at 1-888-522-7847.