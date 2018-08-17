Deven Davis, Korn Frontman Jonathan Davis’ Wife, Dead at 39

Deven Davis, Korn frontman Jonathan Davis’ estranged wife, was found dead Friday afternoon, according to TMZ. Deven was a former adult film star who married Jonathan in 2004. They had 2 kids together.

The news comes on the heels of a restraining order filed today, after Jonathan Davis filed for the judge to temporarily block any child custody or visitation by Deven, TMZ reports. The restraining order also prohibits her from having contact with the family dog, Chaos.

The Korn lead singer claimed that his wife was a heavy drug user, and filed for divorce in October of 2016, “citing irreconcilable differences,” TMZ reports. He claimed that her drug use was causing her to neglect their children and that she had become dependent on prescription pills and illegal narcotics. She’d been to rehab 6 times and “is constantly under the influence of the nitrous oxide, cocaine and Norco,” according to TMZ.

“Jonathan claimed she had a drug dealer boyfriend who was recently passed out on her living room couch when he brought the kids to her house. Jonathan says he found a heroin pipe and cocaine floating in the toilet bowl and found Deven passed out on the floor upstairs,” TMZ reports.

A recent article by Metal Injection highlights Jonathan’s past issues with drug and alcohol abuse. Although Jonathan was able to overcome his addiction, his wife was not. Her cause of death has not been released as of Friday afternoon.

This story is still developing. Heavy will continue to update as more information is known.