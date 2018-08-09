Devin Riley Says He Saw Mollie Tibbetts Jogging: Video

Devin Riley is an Iowa man who says he may have been the last person to see missing college student Mollie Tibbetts.

Riley told Good Morning America in an exclusive interview that he may be “the last person to see her.” Police have not named any suspects in the disappearance of Tibbetts, who vanished, seemingly without a trace, after she was last seen jogging near the home where she was dog sitting.

A reward fund for information leading to Mollie’s whereabouts now exceeds $300,000.

Here’s what you need to know:

Devin Riley Says Police Searched His House

According to Good Morning America, Devin Riley says authorities searched his home after he called to alert them that he might have seen Mollie Tibbetts jogging past the residence.

“I wish I did know more, but I dread that maybe I was the last person to see her,” Riley said to the television program. “I remembered seeing her that night. I just felt very weird. Who knows when she was taken in that timeline, but I don’t know what happened.”

Riley told the show that he believes he saw Mollie jog past his home around 9 p.m. on July 18, 2018, the last night she was seen. Her boyfriend has said he opened a Snapchat from Tibbetts around 10 p.m. It’s not clear whether she disappeared on the jog or made it home.

Devin Riley told GMA that he had seen Mollie jog past his house before and added, “I remember her. She was wearing like a neon pink sports bra with black capri yoga pants and an armband with her music device, or phone … hair in a ponytail, just jogging like normal, any other day.”

Authorities Administered a Polygraph Test to Another Man in the Case

Meanwhile, local pig farmer Waynee Cheney told Fox News that he took a polygraph test in which authorities asked if he had anything to do with Mollie’s disappearance (he says he did not). He told the network he doesn’t know the results.

Cheney told Fox News that he has nothing to hide and added of Mollie Tibbetts: “some guy probably has her.”

Authorities have not named Wayne Cheney – or anyone else – as a suspect. Cheney, who denies having anything to do with Mollie’s disappearance, lives in walking distance of pig farms searched by authorities. Interest in nearby hog farms intensified after reports that a person found a red shirt that could possibly belong to Mollie, but that account remains unconfirmed by authorities. The FBI is also involved in the case of the student, who vanished from Brooklyn, Iowa, seemingly without a trace.

Wayne Cheney has a history of stalking and harassment arrests. Cheney himself told Iowa news media that authorities had questioned him in the Mollie Tibbetts disappearance, but he declared it was all a waste of time and said he had nothing to do with Mollie’s disappearance.

Iowa authorities have postponed the Mollie Tibbetts press conference again. Now scheduled for Monday. pic.twitter.com/TqJ9EqBd1c — Steve Lookner (@lookner) August 9, 2018

Authorities have been very tight-lipped about the evidence in the case and they postponed a press conference that was originally scheduled for August 10, 2018 until that upcoming Monday without explanation.