Don Lemon Fires Back After Trump’s LeBron James Tweet

Don Lemon, a popular news anchor for CNN Tonight, responded to a tweet the president posted late Friday night, calling Lemon “the dumbest man on television.” However, Lemon wasn’t responding to the insult directed at him, but chose to defend LeBron James instead.

President Trump tweeted late Friday night following an exclusive interview Lemon had with James. The interview aired days ago, but re-aired Friday night, kicking off a new Twitter feud between the president and the journalist that interviewed James.

During the interview, James largely discussed his latest investment – the “I Promise” school that James donated $8 million to help open, which is designed for at-risk kids and is meant to help provide students the tools to have a successful future.

However, during the interview, James and Lemon touched on a few other topics that struck a nerve with the president.

James said at one point during the interview that “we’re at a point in America where this whole race thing has taken over …one because I think our president is trying to divide…he is, he’s tying to divide us and what I noticed over the last few months, he’s kind of used sports to divide us…”

Trump wasn’t too happy about the James’ comment claiming the president was using sports to divide the country, so he fired back on Twitter.

“Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike!”

Trump’s comment quickly reached all corners of the world, as is common after the president tweets something confrontational. James has yet to respond, if he does at all, but Lemon fired back in James’ defense.

“Who’s the real dummy? A man who puts kids in classrooms or one who puts kids in cages? #BeBest” Lemon wrote on Twitter Saturday morning.

Lemon is referring to the June, 2018 images that circulated the internet, showing immigrant children being held in a detention facility at the border. The pictures, attributed to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, show children locked in what looks like cages and chain-link fence enclosures.

David Begnaud, a reporter for CBS News, wrote on Twitter on June 17, 2018 that the news media has been limited to photos provided by CBP, rather than being allowed to videotape the facilities. “These images were just released by border patrol @CBP showing the McAllen, Texas detention facility that we were allowed to tour today. For now, we can only rely on what they give us. They will not allow us inside to film on our own. Why? ‘Privacy’; they don’t want faces shown,” he wrote.

Several thousand Twitter users came to Lemon’s defense, claiming Trump’s comment about James was racist and immature, while others supported Trump and claimed Lemon is a liberal journalist that only spews liberal propaganda through CNN.

