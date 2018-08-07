WATCH: Don Lemon’s Retort to POTUS Tweet Calling Lebron James & Lemon Dumb

CNN’s Don Lemon responded to President Donald Trump’s personal attack on he and NBA star LeBron James, saying “referring to African-Americans as dumb is one of the oldest canards of racism in this country.”

Last Friday night, after a re-broadcast of Lemon’s interview with James, which was focused mostly on James’ I PROMISE School in his hometown of Akron created to teach and empower kids living in poverty, the two did address other subjects including criticism of Trump which led the President, who may have been watching CNN Friday night and the Lemon-James interview specifically, to attack Lemon and James’ intelligence on Twitter.

Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

Lemon listed the number of times Trump displayed his racist beliefs through conspiracy theories to bigoted dog-whistles. And then there was Charlottesville, he said.

In his 10-minute segment Monday, Lemon began by including comments from celebrities, Republicans, even Michael Jordan, who the President refers to in his tweet as the “Mike” he likes.

Why isn’t Trump more concerned w/ the wildfires wreaking havoc across the country, or the many critical decisions facing the President of the United States, instead of insulting LeBron James on Twitter? Why is he constantly projecting onto others what he knows about himself? https://t.co/uTqA2QJkL2 — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) August 6, 2018

Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan’s official statement, via spokesperson, in wake of Donald Trump tweet referencing him and LeBron James: “I support LJ. He’s doing an amazing job for his community.” — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 4, 2018

Rather than criticizing @KingJames, we should be celebrating him for his charity work and efforts to help kids. By the way, all-around he’s better than Michael Jordan. That’s a fact. — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) August 4, 2018

But for Lemon, it was Keith Boykin, Harvard Law school grad, author and CNN contributor, who hit the proverbial nail on its head when he said:

In Trump's World:

Obama: Kenyan

LeBron James: dumb

Don Lemon: dumb

Maxine Waters: low IQ

black countries: shitholes

black athletes: SOBs

Black tenants: unwelcome

Black workers: lazy

Central Park 5: guilty

Mexicans: rapists

Muslims: terrorists

Indians: fake

Nazis: very fine people — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 4, 2018

On Saturday morning, after the just-before-midnight tweet from Trump, Lemon tweeted his first the president:

Who’s the real dummy? A man who puts kids in classrooms or one who puts kids in cages? #BeBest https://t.co/XO50qVksnR — Don Lemon (@donlemon) August 4, 2018

During the interview Trump was remarking on, James said “we’re at a point in America where this whole race thing has taken over …one because I think our president is trying to divide…he is, he’s tying to divide us and what I noticed over the last few months, he’s kind of used sports to divide us…”

Dan Rather and reams of others blasted Trump for, in Rather’s words, a “disgrace” and “racist” attack. And then Rather tweeted again.

I'd much rather live in a world reflecting the values, philanthropy, and yes intelligence of LeBron James and Don Lemon's intelligent commitment to truth and journalism than the divisive peevishness, lies, and narrow self-interest displayed by the President of the United States. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) August 4, 2018

Late Sunday, a surprising turn of events when First Lady Melania Trump’s spokeswoman said FLOTUS thinks James is “working to do good things on behalf of our next generation.”

Stephanie Grisham told the AP’s Jonathan Lemire the First Lady said it “looks like” James is up to good and that she is supportive of an “open dialogue about issues facing children today.”

NEW: from Melania Trump’s spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham: “It looks like LeBron James is working to do good things on behalf of our next generation and just as she always has, the First Lady encourages everyone to have an open dialogue about issues facing children today” — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) August 4, 2018

And since her “her platform centers around visiting organizations, hospitals and schools,” the First Lady would be “open to visiting the I Promise School in Akron.”

More from Melania Trump’s spokeswoman: “Her platform centers around visiting organizations, hospitals and schools, and she would be open to visiting the I Promise School in Akron” — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) August 4, 2018

James said in the interview that he believes the President has used professional sports, the NFL and NBA in particular, to “kinda divide us.”

“I know that sport was the first time I was around someone white,” James said.

The NBA legend said white and black team mates leaned about one another and “we became very good friends.” James said that “sports has never been something to divide people it’s always been something to bring people together.”