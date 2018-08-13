Donald Trump Retweeted Michael Cohen’s Slam on Omarosa

Donald Trump retweeted Michael Cohen’s tweet directed at Omarosa on Monday afternoon, which denied that he had ever handed Trump a note to swallow.

At 2:25 PM, EDT, Cohen tweeted, “LTo the many dozens of # journalists who called me, questioning @ OMAROSA claim in her new book that @ POTUS @ realDonaldTrump took a note from me, put it in his mouth and ate it…I saw NO such thing and am shocked anyone would take this seriously.”

Trump retweeted it shortly after. Here’s what you need to know.

Trump’s Response to Manigault’s Upcoming Memoir, ‘Unhinged’

This isn’t the first time Trump has commented or otherwise acknowledged the upcoming release of Manigault’s memoir this month. Earlier in the day on Monday, Trump tweeted that Manigault was “wacky” and that she had signed an NDA, even though White House officials had confirmed earlier in Trump’s presidency that no one had signed an NDA.

Wacky Omarosa already has a fully signed Non-Disclosure Agreement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018

On August 10, Trump retweeted another tweet about Manigault, this time by Frank Luntz.

Luntz tweeted, “I’m in @ Omarosa’s book on page 149. She claims to have heard from someone who heard from me that I heard Trump use the N-word. Not only is this flat-out false (I’ve never heard such a thing), but Omarosa didn’t even make an effort to call or email me to verify. Very shoddy work.”

He then added in a subsequent tweet, “It seems like certain book publishers these days care more about getting a release out than getting the facts down. This is why people don’t trust these ‘exposés,’ which is especially bad for authors who actually are good and reliable.”