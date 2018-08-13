Duane Rhedd Youd: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Duane Rhedd Youd has been identified as the pilot who slammed a small jet into a house in Payson, Utah early Monday, August 13. He was killed. His wife and her son were inside the home at the time but luckily escaped uninjured.

Payson PD now confirm Fox 13 report that Duane Youd is the man who flew a plane into his own home @ 2:38 AM, Just hours after his been released from jail for DV assault involving his wife. She and her adult son were inside the home but survived the plane crash and fire pic.twitter.com/xDRg3bCX4h — scott mckane (@macfox13) August 13, 2018

The crash happened around 2:40 a.m. MDT. Officials told local reporters on the scene that it appeared 47-year-old Youd had crashed the jet on purpose into his own home, hours after being arrested on accusations of domestic violence.

According to his Facebook page, Youd worked as a MedEvac pilot.

1. Youd Had Extensive Experience Flying Small Aircraft

Duane Rhedd Youd worked for Guardian Flight Alaska , according to his Facebook page. The company is an emergency rescue service providing air medical transportation. Its company profile page lists it has been in operation since 1997.

Youd stated on his profile that he worked as a MedEvac pilot for the company. The page does not state how long he had been employed there. Guardian Flight has not commented on its own Facebook page in response to Monday’s crash.

Youd also lists Endeavor Air as a former employer. Again, no dates are listed on his public profile.

2. Youd Has Been Married Since 2014 and Has At Least Two Children

Duane Youd has been married to Sandy Youd since August 16, 2014, according to his Facebook page. This appears to be his second marriage.

Sandy works as a real estate agent. She previously worked as a bus driver for the Nebo School District.

Youd lists two children on his page as well. Daughter Joslyn Youd lists her father’s company Rhedd’s Tint & Trim as a former employer. She no longer lives in Payson; her current location is listed as Queen Creek, Arizona.

3. Youd Owned a Company That Specialized in Tinting Windows on Vehicles

According to both his LinkedIn and Facebook profiles, Youd owned a company called Rhedd’s Tint & Trim. The business is based in Payson.

The company specialized in tinting the windows of vehicles. The website lists paint protection as another one of its key services. Rhedd’s Tint & Trim also sells accessories designed to prevent damage to a vehicle in the case of an accident.

4. Youd Earned a Degree From Utah Valley University

Youd earned a bachelor’s degree from Utah Valley University in 2008. He studied Professional Aeronautical Science.

He was originally from the Payson, Utah area. He graduated in 1989 from Spanish Fork High. The community of Spanish Fork is only a few miles away from Payson.

5. Youd was Arrested Hours Before the Jet Crash On Accusations of Domestic Violence

The Payson Police Department confirmed to Salt Lake City police station Fox 13 that Youd was arrested around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. He was booked but released on bail a few hours later. He then returned home, grabbed a few items and left again.

Police also confirmed that officers have been called out to the Youd residence before to investigate alleged domestic violence.

Heavy is working to find more information about the domestic violence accusations and whether he had a criminal record.