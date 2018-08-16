Elon Musk Is Building a Tunnel From East Hollywood to Dodger Stadium

In a breaking news tweet on Wednesday evening, ESPN Sports Reporter Darren Rovell tweeted that Elon Musk’s Boring Company is planning to build a 3.6 mile tunnel from East Hollywood to Dodger Stadium.

The tunnel will reportedly carry 1,500 fans to a Dodgers game in four minutes or less, in comparison to the hour-plus that fans take getting to the stadium in traffic.

BREAKING: @elonmusk’s @boringcompany will build a 3.6 mile tunnel from East Hollywood to Dodger Stadium that can carry 1,500 fans to the game in four minutes versus the more than an hour those fans spend traveling by car to the game today. pic.twitter.com/v9joUxbsrE — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 16, 2018

The 3.6 mile tunnel will pick fans up near one of potentially three LA Metro stations, and it will run beneath Sunset Boulevard.

This is a breaking news post and will be updated with more information as it comes.