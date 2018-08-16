Elon Musk Is Building a Tunnel From East Hollywood to Dodger Stadium

In a breaking news tweet on Wednesday evening, ESPN Sports Reporter Darren Rovell tweeted that Elon Musk’s Boring Company is planning to build a 3.6 mile tunnel from East Hollywood to Dodger Stadium.
The tunnel will reportedly carry 1,500 fans to a Dodgers game in four minutes or less, in comparison to the hour-plus that fans take getting to the stadium in traffic.
The 3.6 mile tunnel will pick fans up near one of potentially three LA Metro stations, and it will run beneath Sunset Boulevard.
This is a breaking news post and will be updated with more information as it comes.
