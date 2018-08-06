Ethan Dolan ‘Completely Fine’ After Motorcycle Crash

Ethan Dolan of Youtube fame says he is “completely fine” after a motorcycle accident. The crash happened Sunday, August 5. Few details were immediately available about the crash itself, but Ethan and twin brother Grayson shared updates about his condition.

Grayson tweeted a picture of Ethan in the hospital Sunday night. Grayson wrote, “He’s fine he just scared tf out of his brother… me, im his brother that was scared. On the real god was with us today. Don’t know what I would’ve done if something serious happened 😓. Love you E.”

Ethan Dolan also took to Twitter to reassure fans that he was ok after the crash. “I got into a pretty fucked motorcycle accident.. I’m completely fine. Somehow. I realize no matter your ability, anything can happen. Just in general anything could happen, enjoy everyday and just be grateful to be here💙.”

Ethan also tweeted that he is not planning on getting on a motorcycle again in the future.

Ethan Dolan rose to YouTube fame alongside his brother Grayson by posting comedic videos online. The brothers got their start on the social media app Vine in 2013. They currently have more than six million YouTube subscribers. Ethan Dolan’s net worth is estimated at $3 million.