‘Wiggin’ Out Bandit’: FBI Searches for Serial Bank Robber

The FBI is searching for a serial bank robber accused of carrying out at least 12 heists in Arizona since March. The suspect has a regular disguise: he likes to wear a different wig for each robbery. These disguises have earned him the nickname, “Wiggin’ Out Bandit.’

The FBI is investigating the case along with the Mesa Police Department. Officials say the suspect typically hands the teller a note, or verbally threatens the bank worker. He has never shown a weapon or appeared to threaten physical violence. Many of the banks he targets are inside grocery stores.

The Department of Justice shared a video of the suspect on YouTube. There is no sound on the video. The suspect is seen standing at the counter wearing a black and blue wig. The wig hides the man’s face, and he doesn’t appear to speak to anyone.

The bank teller walks into the frame, but the middle of the screen is blurred, likely to protect the identity of the teller. The suspect appears to slide a note across the counter during the exchange. It’s tough to tell because of the blur, but the teller appears to reach his arm out and hand the suspect something. At the end of the video, the suspect picks up a white piece of paper and calmly walks away.

The suspect is described as a black man between the ages of 30 and 40. He’s about 5 foot 9 inches tall. Witnesses guess his weight at about 150 pounds.

KNXV-TV in Phoenix shared a map of the locations the serial robber is accused of targeting since March. The suspect is accused of robbing banks in Mesa, Queen Creek, Apache Junction and Chandler. Mesa is located about 20 miles east of Phoenix.

The FBI has a history of giving suspects nicknames.

In December of 2015, the suspect known as the “Black Hat Bandit” was sentenced to 32 years behind bars. Thomas Anthony George of Washington, D.C. pleaded guilty to two counts of using a firearm during bank robberies. He was also ordered to pay more than $182,000 in restitution. The “Black Hat Bandit” was 65 at the time of sentencing.

The young man known as the “Harry Potter Bandit” pleaded guilty in December of 2017 to five counts of bank robbery and one count of attempted bank robbery. Prosecutors say Caleb Dierlam stole more than $9,000 during the heists in Washington state and Oregon. Before his arrest, investigators nicknamed him the “Harry Potter Bandit” because of his glasses and skinny frame.

The “Bombshell Bandit” was identified as Sandeep Kaur of Union City, California. She was convicted of robbing several banks and sentenced to 66 months in prison. Investigators say Kaur’s strategy was to threaten to detonate a bomb if the bank tellers did not hand over money. The FBI nicknamed her the “Bombshell Bandit” because of her fashion choices during the robberies. She often wore wigs and large sunglasses.