Flash Flood Warnings for New York as FDR Drive Floods

Motorists on the FDR Drive in New York say rising waters are blocking the highway and causing major delays.
There were flash flood warnings for the whole New York area on Saturday as thunderstorms and heavy rains swept the region.
New York City issued a flash flood warning for Brooklyn, the Bronx, Manhattan, and Queen expected to last until 10:15AM.
The FDR Drive in New York was heavily flooded for over a mile, between 53rd street and 79st street. Drivers reported heavy delays and “stop and go” traffic on the highway. Video shows vehicles sloching through deep water and traffic cones floating in the water.
