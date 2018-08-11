Flash Flood Warnings for New York as FDR Drive Floods

Flooding in #Manhattan on The FDR Dr NB approaching 53rd St, stopped traffic back to 20th, delay of 22 mins #traffic https://t.co/cLJ9IKsg5n — Total Traffic NYC (@TotalTrafficNYC) August 11, 2018

Motorists on the FDR Drive in New York say rising waters are blocking the highway and causing major delays.

There were flash flood warnings for the whole New York area on Saturday as thunderstorms and heavy rains swept the region.

Strong to severe showers and thunderstorms slowly marching eastward through NYC this morning. Localized flash flooding is ongoing and will continue through portions of the afternoon: pic.twitter.com/3lUqmhPLP4 — NY Metro Weather (@NY_WX) August 11, 2018

New York City issued a flash flood warning for Brooklyn, the Bronx, Manhattan, and Queen expected to last until 10:15AM.

.@NWSNewYorkNY Flash Flood Warning issued for Brooklyn, The Bronx, Manhattan, and Queens until 10:15 AM on 08-11-2018. Heavy rainfall will cause flooding of highways & streets. For more info: https://t.co/t918yhlx8z Multilingual & ASL Link: https://t.co/TvepGM4s6D. — NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) August 11, 2018

The FDR Drive in New York was heavily flooded for over a mile, between 53rd street and 79st street. Drivers reported heavy delays and “stop and go” traffic on the highway. Video shows vehicles sloching through deep water and traffic cones floating in the water.

