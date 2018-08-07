Florida Atlantic Graduation Shooting Threat: Report

Florida Atlantic University is reporting that a “credible threat” has resulted in the cancellation of its graduation ceremony. A source told WPTV that “right as the ceremony was about to start, a note was found in a bathroom threatening a shooting at the graduation.”

In a news conference, police confirmed they found a threatening note. “Based on the specifics of the note, we determined it was a credible and specific threat,” police said. “It was specific to our commencement ceremonies.” Police said on August 7, 2018 that the note was a small post-it type note and that they still had investigators on the scene.

“Our number one goal is to keep everyone safe,” police said, adding that they had made no arrests at this point. Police said the note was found in the women’s restroom in the business building on a mirror. The note was stuck to the mirror and was handwritten, but authorities would not release its contents. “We determined it was specific and credible,” police said.

Police would not confirm or deny whether the note involved a shooting threat.

The university president said three graduation ceremonies were planned for August 7. The threat was directed at the ceremony scheduled for 5 p.m., he said.

The Florida university reported the threat in a series of tweets on the early evening of August 7, 2018. Florida Atlantic is “a public university serving more than 30,000 students in Southeast Florida.”

The Florida Atlantic University Student Union Was Evacuated

“Today’s 5 p.m. commencement ceremony is canceled. The Student Union is being evacuated due to what law enforcement considers a credible threat,” the university wrote on Twitter. The university later added: “The investigation of FAU’s Student Union continues. Updates will follow as information is available.”

Just after 6 p.m., the university wrote, “The investigation of FAU’s Student Union continues. Updates will follow as information is available.”

This post will be updated when more is learned about the nature of the threat. The university is located in Boca Raton, Florida.