Florida Tax Free Weekend 2018: Dates, Times & What Qualifies

Florida’s Tax Free Weekend is Friday, August 3 — Sunday, August 5. It began at 12:01 a.m. on Friday and will end Sunday at 11:59 p.m. This means tax free weekend is going on right now. Here is everything you need to know about tax free weekend and what qualifies and what does not.

The Following Items Are Exempt from Taxes in Florida This Holiday

Certain school supplies that are $15 or less per item

Clothing, accessories, and shoes that are $60 or less per item

Eligible items that are put on layaway during the tax-free weekend, even if the final payment is made after the tax-free weekend is over

The clothing and accessories part of the exemption can get a little confusing. Qualified clothing includes apparel, footwear, and some accessories. But qualified accessories do not include watches, jewelry, handkerchiefs, umbrellas, athletic gloves, corsages, cosmetic bags, elbow pads, any gloves for sports, skates, or wigs. Qualified accessories do include items such as hairbands and ponytail holders, belt buckles, bow ties, barrettes and bobby pins, hair clips, hair nets and bows, scarves, ties, purses, fanny packs, and wallets.

Qualified clothing (that costs $60 or less per item) includes items such as:

Accessories (Barrettes and bobby pins, belt buckles, bow tie, hairnets, bows, clips, and hairbands, handbags, neckwear, ponytail holders, scarves, ties, wallets

Aerobic and fitness clothing

Aprons and clothing shields

Athletic supporters

Baby clothes

Backpacks and book bags

Bandanas

Baseball cleats

Bathing suits, caps, and cover-ups

Belts

Bibs

Bicycle helmets marked for use by youth

Blouses

Boots (except ski or fishing boots)

Bowling shoes (purchased)

Braces and supports worn to correct or alleviate a physical incapacity or injury

Bras

Choir and altar clothing

Cleated and spiked shoes

Clerical vestments

Coats

Coin purses

Costumes

Coveralls

Diaper bags, diapers, diaper inserts (adult and baby, cloth or disposable)

Dresses

Fanny packs

Fishing vests (non-flotation)

Formal clothing (purchased)

Glove (dress, garden, work, etc.)

Graduation caps and gowns

Gym suits and uniforms

Hats and caps

Hosiery and panty hose (including support hosiery)

Hunting vests

Jackets •

Jeans

Lab coats

Leggings, tights, and leg warmers, leotards

Lingerie

Martial arts attire

Overshoes and rubber shoes

Pants

Purses

Raincoats, rain hats, and ponchos

Receiving blankets

Religious clothing

Robes

Safety clothing and safety shoes

Scout uniforms

Shawls and wraps

Shirts

Shoe inserts and insoles

Shoes (including athletic)

Shoulder pads (e.g., dresses or jackets)

Shorts

Ski suits (snow)

Skirts

Sleepwear (nightgowns and pajamas)

Slippers

Slips

Socks

Suits, slacks, and jackets

Suspenders

Sweatbands

Sweaters

Swimsuits and trunks

Ties (neckties and bow ties)

Tuxedos (purchased only, not rented)

Underclothes

Uniforms (work, school, and athletic – excluding pads)

Vests

Qualified school supplies, according to the Florida government, cost $15 or less per item and must not be sold in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging, or airport. Examples include:

Binders

Calculators, compasses, protractors, rulers

CDs (blank only)

Composition books, legal pads, notebooks

Crayons, markers

Erasers

Folders

Glue (stick and liquid), paste

Lunch boxes

Paper such as construction paper, notebook filler paper

Pencils, colored pencils, mechanical pencils & refills

Pens (felt, ballpoint, fountain), highlighters, refills

Poster board & poster paper

Scissors

Tape (cellphone transparent)

Online purchases also qualify, as long as you order before 11:59 p.m. on Sunday and request immediate delivery (even if the items arrive after the holiday, it still qualifies.) Layaway items also qualify.

The Following Items Are Not Exempt from Taxes in Florida This Holiday

Any item of clothing that costs more than $60

Any school supply that costs more than $15

Any rentals or leases, even if the items are eligible if purchased

Repairs or alterations of eligible items

Any eligible items sold in a theme park, entertainment complex, airport, or public lodging

It’s tough to know where to draw the line on school supplies. For example, staplers, staples, masking tape, and computer paper are not tax free. But construction paper, colored pencils, erasers, highlighters, paste, pens, pencils, and scissors are tax free. The details are listed here.

In addition, computers and computer accessories are NOT tax free this year, unlike last year. This year, Florida lawmakers decided to exclude computers, printers, computer paper and the like from the tax free holiday.

If you buy an item during tax free weekend and later exchange it for the same item (just a different size or color), you won’t have to pay taxes, even if you make the exchange after tax-free weekend.

Note: Tax free exemptions are based on the price per item. There’s no limit on how many of a particular exempt item you can buy.