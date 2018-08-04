FLOTUS: LeBron James is ‘Doing Good Things’ & She’s ‘Open’ to Visiting I PROMISE School

First Lady Melania Trump thinks LeBron James is “working to do good things on behalf of our next generation,” her spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham told the AP.

In a tweet Saturday afternoon, Jonathan Lemire said Grisham indicated the First Lady said it “looks like” James is up to good and that she is supportive of an “open dialogue about issues facing children today.”

NEW: from Melania Trump’s spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham: “It looks like LeBron James is working to do good things on behalf of our next generation and just as she always has, the First Lady encourages everyone to have an open dialogue about issues facing children today” — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) August 4, 2018

And since her “her platform centers around visiting organizations, hospitals and schools,” the First Lady would be “open to visiting the I Promise School in Akron.”

More from Melania Trump’s spokeswoman: “Her platform centers around visiting organizations, hospitals and schools, and she would be open to visiting the I Promise School in Akron” — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) August 4, 2018

An interesting turn of event after Friday night’s near-midnight tweet from her husband where he said James and CNN journalist Don Lemon were dumb.

Lemon interviewed James earlier this week but the segment was aired again Friday night.

The interview was about James’ $8 million I PROMISE School in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

James’ I PROMISE School, where “Nothing is given. Everything is earned,” was in the news of late. The Lebron James Family Foundation is partnering with Akron (Ohio) Public Schools, is for “students in Akron who need it most.”

The school, the Foundation explains, is a “culmination of years of on-the-ground work and research-based interventions” funded by James’ I PROMISE program based on its ’We Are Family’ philosophy to “create a complete wraparound for its students and their families.” The school will open n sages beginning int he fall.

But the school wasn’t all they talked about and that’s what led, it appears, for Pres. Donald Trump who must have tuned in, to tweet out an attack on Lemon and James’ intelligence.

Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

The tweet was called racist and disgraceful.

On CNN, LeBron James said Donald Trump created an environment where people are more comfortable being racist. Asked what he’d say to Trump if he were seated at the interview, LeBron answered, “I would never sit across from him.” — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) July 31, 2018

In the interview, James said “we’re at a point in America where this whole race thing has taken over …one because I think our president is trying to divide…he is, he’s tying to divide us and what I noticed over the last few months, he’s kind of used sports to divide us…”

But not so fast. Some question Melania Trump’s own positions on controversial, at best, issues her husband promotes.

Apparently, Melania Trump has been sent out by her racist, morally bankrupt hubby to clean up his latest buffoonish act of bigotry and blithering idiocy — the LeBron James / Don Lemon fiasco. But honestly, "I really don't care. Do u?" — Bill Madden (@activist360) August 4, 2018